Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 launched with improved noise cancelling

After three years, Bowers & Wilkins is updating its Px7 over-ear wireless headphones by launching the Px7 S2 (series 2). The second gen. headphones get an updated premium design and improved active noise cancellation (ANC) through the added microphones for the same price.

TL;DR

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 announced.

The new Px7 S2 (series 2) headphones come with a better noise-cancelling feature.

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 is available for $399.

Px8 headphones are also expected to arrive later in 2022 for $549.

Surprisingly, Bowers & Wilkins is reducing the audio driver size on the Px7 S2 from 43 mm to 40 mm. However, the company says that they are realigning the driver on each cup in order to achieve a better audio output. Still present is a 24-bit high resolution audio along with a wide range of Bluetooth codecs such as adaptive/HD aptX, AAC, and SBC.

The missing LDAC support on the Px7 S2 might disappoint some audiophiles. But it is understandable given the aforementioned codec is mostly seen from Sony's wireless headphones like the WH-1000XM5. On the other hand, Apple is also rumored to launch AirPods Pro 2 equipped with a higher LC3 codec based on the latest report.

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 wireless headphones come with physical buttons / © Bowers & Wilkins

There are now a total of six microphones with the four microphones used for noise cancellation while the remaining for telephony. Transparency mode and custom equalizers are supported via the mobile app of B&W. Physical buttons are also available on the right headphone while the left side houses a customizable single button.

In terms of battery life, the Px7 S2 headphones boast the same 30 hours playback as the Px7. Fortunately, USB-C charging has been improved which provides up to 7 hours of usage from a 15 minutes charge.

Pricing and availability of Px7 S2 and Px8

The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 headphones are already available from the company's website or through partnered retailers like B&H for $399. Amazon has yet to list the Px7 S2 on its online store. The color options include black, gray, and blue.

Alternatively, B&W Px8 has been teased to arrive later this year. There are very little details mentioned about the headphones aside from the $549 price confirmed by the British audio brand.

Which Bluetooth codecs do you prefer in your headphones?