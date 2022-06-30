Xiaomi 12S Ultra is the first shooter to sport a 1-inch Sony sensor

Xiaomi is scheduled to announce the 12S lineup next week. Seemingly, the company is now creating a buzz about the Xiaomi 12S Ultra's camera specs. Its CEO Lei Jun even confirmed that the upcoming flagship is the first camera phone to boast the new Sony IMX989 1-inch sensor, beating Samsung and Apple to the punch.

TL;DR

Xiaomi 12S Ultra is confirmed to feature a Sony IMX989 1-inch sensor.

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra is the first device to use a dedicated 1-inch sensor for smartphones.

Xiaomi will officially announce the 12S, 12S Pro, and 12S Ultra on July 4.

We have already seen both Sharp and Sony launching smartphones with a 1-inch sensor recently. However, it is only now that a device will take advantage of a 1-inch sensor developed solely for smartphones.

Details about the Sony IMX989 are scarce. But it is highly speculated that it will be a 50 megapixels sensor while the rest of its capabilities are still hidden. It is safe to say that pixel binning will also be utilized similar to the 200MP sensor made by Samsung. In addition, Xiaomi could also introduce new proprietary software tricks as well.

Sony IMX989 size comparison against iPhone 13 Pro Max's IMX sensor / © Xiaomi

The Chinese giant has shown an image comparing the different Sony sensors including the flagship IMX989 and one of the iPhone 13 Pro Max's camera sensors. The IMX989 easily dwarfs the other sensors in terms of size. We will yet to find out if this will also translate into a better shooter in real-world usage.

Xiaomi 12S Ultra specs and launch date

Along with the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, both the Xiaomi 12S and 12S Pro are also expected to be unveiled on July 4 in China. The rumored specs of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra include the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, quad-camera setup, and up to 12 GB of RAM. There are no words yet if the trio will make it to other markets.

