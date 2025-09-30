WhatsApp Is Putting a Monthly Cap on Messages–Why the Sudden Change?
While WhatsApp has long been an effective platform for instant messaging, one persistent issue has plagued users is the endless stream of spam and scam messages. Over the years, WhatsApp has introduced several thoughtful features to combat this, but its latest experiment might be the most effective yet.
While many Samsung Galaxy phones are already receiving the One UI 8 update, the story is different for some models. Samsung has officially ended software support for several devices, putting affected users at risk. Here’s what that means for Galaxy owners.
The first Android 16 QPR (Quarterly Platform Release) update that rolled out to Pixel devices brought many visual improvements, especially with the Material 3 Expressive UI. The upcoming QPR2 appears to build on those changes, introducing smaller but thoughtful refinements. Now, the third and final QPR2 beta installment has been released, signaling that everything may be on track for a stable release in December.
Sometimes, you have to let go of the past to create something new. After almost two decades, we are saying goodbye to a piece of history—and starting a new era for nextpit.
Can you believe we’re already in the final quarter of 2025? As we prepare for the weekend, I trust this week has been kind to you. Now is an excellent opportunity to find some peace and recharge your batteries. To make the most of your downtime, I’ve put together a list of apps and games that are bound to pique your interest—keep reading for some exciting ideas.
If you’re in the market for a capable mid-range smartphone that stays fast over time and shares some high-end features with flagship models, you’ll be glad to know Samsung is offering a sale on select Galaxy A phones. The Galaxy A56 is included and is currently listed at its second-best price of $424, down from $499.
Thinphone—that’s what I call the new marketing obsession of smartphone manufacturers. After Samsung launched a particularly thin phone with the Galaxy Edge, Apple followed suit in September with the iPhone Air. And yes, the iPhone Air really is thinner, with a thickness measuring a mere 5.64 mm. But does this really bring advantages in everyday use? Let’s take a look at the nextpit review!
While Android 16 rolled out quickly for many brands, OnePlus is taking its time with this year’s OS update. However, the wait might be worth it. OxygenOS 16 brings major enhancements and visual upgrades, especially in UI customization, performance, and AI integration. Here’s why it’s exciting.
For years, Windows and macOS users have had the option to access Meta’s Messenger through a standalone desktop app. This offered advantages such as full keyboard access, shortcut support, and seamless multitasking, features that often outperformed the web and mobile versions. However, those better days are coming to an end, as Meta has announced the shutdown of the Messenger desktop apps.
If most foldable smartphones feel too pricey, you can always wait for a sale. Fortunately, discounts on Samsung’s Galaxy foldables are quite frequent. For instance, the latest Galaxy Z Flip 7 is currently down to its best price of $849 at Amazon and Best Buy, which is a massive $250 cut from the usual $1,099.
An application that normally costs $29.99 is available for free today. It can be used not only to convert PDFs, but also to split, merge, compress, resize, and much more. However, the special offer is only available for a limited time. So now is the time to be quick.
PC gaming has had one major drawback for as long as I can remember: it’s big, clunky, and as a result, not very portable. Now, however, a new form factor is set to conquer PC gaming. And that’s portable handheld devices. We’ve seen the Steam Deck, which has paved the way for more devices to follow, and now we’re looking at the latest handheld on the market, the ROG Xbox Ally X. What does this console do better than the rest? Can it deliver on its promises of performance, portability, and long battery life? I put the console to the test, and now it’s time to look at the results.