Ein Smartphone zeigt das WhatsApp-Logo auf einem schwarzen Bildschirm.
Social Media & Messenger
WhatsApp Is Putting a Monthly Cap on Messages–Why the Sudden Change?

While WhatsApp has long been an effective platform for instant messaging, one persistent issue has plagued users is the endless stream of spam and scam messages. Over the years, WhatsApp has introduced several thoughtful features to combat this, but its latest experiment might be the most effective yet.

von Jade Bryan

0 Comments

2 Min. Reading time

Tablets
Samsung Ends Updates for These Phones—What Happens Next is Shocking

1 Comment

2 Min. Reading time

A hand holding a Google Pixel 9 smartphone displaying a colorful coral-themed wallpaper and the time 09:52.
Tablets
Android 16 Final QPR2 Beta is Out, And It’s Seriously Good

2 Comments

3 Min. Reading time

Ein Smartphone zeigt das WhatsApp-Logo auf einem schwarzen Bildschirm.

0

2 Min.

SOCIAL MEDIA & MESSENGER
WhatsApp Is Putting a Monthly Cap on Messages–Why the Sudden Change?
While WhatsApp has long been an effective platform for instant messaging, one persistent issue has plagued users is the endless stream of spam and scam messages. Over the years, WhatsApp has introduced several thoughtful features to combat this, but its latest experiment might be the most effective yet.

by Jade Bryan

0 Comments

2 Min. Reading time

1

2 Min.

TABLETS
Samsung Ends Updates for These Phones—What Happens Next is Shocking
While many Samsung Galaxy phones are already receiving the One UI 8 update, the story is different for some models. Samsung has officially ended software support for several devices, putting affected users at risk. Here's what that means for Galaxy owners.

by Jade Bryan

1 Comment

2 Min. Reading time

A hand holding a Google Pixel 9 smartphone displaying a colorful coral-themed wallpaper and the time 09:52.

2

3 Min.

TABLETS
Android 16 Final QPR2 Beta is Out, And It's Seriously Good
The first Android 16 QPR (Quarterly Platform Release) update that rolled out to Pixel devices brought many visual improvements, especially with the Material 3 Expressive UI. The upcoming QPR2 appears to build on those changes, introducing smaller but thoughtful refinements. Now, the third and final QPR2 beta installment has been released, signaling that everything may be on track for a stable release in December.

by Jade Bryan

2 Comments

3 Min. Reading time

Welcome to the new nextpit.

1

3 Min.

GIVEAWAYS
After 15 Years, nextpit Steps Into the Future
Sometimes, you have to let go of the past to create something new. After almost two decades, we are saying goodbye to a piece of history—and starting a new era for nextpit.

by Fabien Röhlinger

1 Comment

3 Min. Reading time

Top 5 Apps of the week

0

10 Min.

TOP APPS
Top 5 Apps of the Week: Sorry! World, ReShoot, and More!
Can you believe we're already in the final quarter of 2025? As we prepare for the weekend, I trust this week has been kind to you. Now is an excellent opportunity to find some peace and recharge your batteries. To make the most of your downtime, I've put together a list of apps and games that are bound to pique your interest—keep reading for some exciting ideas.

by Edwin Kee

0 Comments

10 Min. Reading time

Testberichte

A white Apple iPhone on a wooden surface.
iPhone Air Review: 5.64 mm but at What Cost?
A woman in a black sweater points to her Apple Watch showing time and activity stats.
I Tested the Apple Watch Series 11: Can Great Still Feel Exciting?
Mova Z60 Ultra Roller Complete, a black robotic cleaner against a dark wall.
Mova Z60 Ultra Roller Complete Review: Almost the Best There Is
The ROG Xbox Ally X being held on a couch.
Mova V50 Ultra Complete device in a modern setting with a sleek design.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE displaying a scenic mountain and autumn trees wallpaper with the time 04:40.
A close-up of an Apple Watch SE 3 on a wrist displaying a colorful abstract watch face.
A person holding an iPhone 17 displaying artwork as the lock screen with the time 15:11.

Ein Smartphone zeigt das WhatsApp-Logo auf einem schwarzen Bildschirm.

0

2 Min.

SOCIAL MEDIA & MESSENGER
WhatsApp Is Putting a Monthly Cap on Messages–Why the Sudden Change?
While WhatsApp has long been an effective platform for instant messaging, one persistent issue has plagued users is the endless stream of spam and scam messages. Over the years, WhatsApp has introduced several thoughtful features to combat this, but its latest experiment might be the most effective yet.

by Jade Bryan

0 Comments

2 Min. Reading time

Samsung Galaxy A56

0

2 Min.

TABLETS
Samsung Galaxy A56 at $424 Is Tempting Enough to Skip the Flagship
If you’re in the market for a capable mid-range smartphone that stays fast over time and shares some high-end features with flagship models, you’ll be glad to know Samsung is offering a sale on select Galaxy A phones. The Galaxy A56 is included and is currently listed at its second-best price of $424, down from $499.

by Jade Bryan

0 Comments

2 Min. Reading time

A white Apple iPhone on a wooden surface.

0

13 Min.

TABLETS
iPhone Air Review: 5.64 mm but at What Cost?
Thinphone—that’s what I call the new marketing obsession of smartphone manufacturers. After Samsung launched a particularly thin phone with the Galaxy Edge, Apple followed suit in September with the iPhone Air. And yes, the iPhone Air really is thinner, with a thickness measuring a mere 5.64 mm. But does this really bring advantages in everyday use? Let’s take a look at the nextpit review!

by Deactivated Account

0 Comments

13 Min. Reading time

A person holding a OnePlus 13 smartphone displaying a colorful home screen.

0

4 Min.

TABLETS
OxygenOS 16 is Here, And It’s Lightning Fast
While Android 16 rolled out quickly for many brands, OnePlus is taking its time with this year’s OS update. However, the wait might be worth it. OxygenOS 16 brings major enhancements and visual upgrades, especially in UI customization, performance, and AI integration. Here’s why it’s exciting.

by Jade Bryan

0 Comments

4 Min. Reading time

Top 5 Apps of the week

0

10 Min.

TOP APPS
Top 5 Apps of the Week: Sorry! World, ReShoot, and More!
Can you believe we’re already in the final quarter of 2025? As we prepare for the weekend, I trust this week has been kind to you. Now is an excellent opportunity to find some peace and recharge your batteries. To make the most of your downtime, I’ve put together a list of apps and games that are bound to pique your interest—keep reading for some exciting ideas.

by Edwin Kee

0 Comments

10 Min. Reading time

Meta to shut down Messenger app for Window and Mac

0

2 Min.

SOCIAL MEDIA & MESSENGER
Meta’s Messenger Is Shutting Down—How to Keep Your Chats Safe
For years, Windows and macOS users have had the option to access Meta’s Messenger through a standalone desktop app. This offered advantages such as full keyboard access, shortcut support, and seamless multitasking, features that often outperformed the web and mobile versions. However, those better days are coming to an end, as Meta has announced the shutdown of the Messenger desktop apps.

by Jade Bryan

0 Comments

2 Min. Reading time

A Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 smartphone on a wooden surface, displaying the time and date.

0

2 Min.

TABLETS
Galaxy Z Flip 7 is $250 Off, Now I’m Seriously Considering a Foldable
If most foldable smartphones feel too pricey, you can always wait for a sale. Fortunately, discounts on Samsung’s Galaxy foldables are quite frequent. For instance, the latest Galaxy Z Flip 7 is currently down to its best price of $849 at Amazon and Best Buy, which is a massive $250 cut from the usual $1,099.

by Jade Bryan

0 Comments

2 Min. Reading time

0

4 Min.

SOCIAL MEDIA & MESSENGER
This Insanely Useful $30 App Is Free Right Now
An application that normally costs $29.99 is available for free today. It can be used not only to convert PDFs, but also to split, merge, compress, resize, and much more. However, the special offer is only available for a limited time. So now is the time to be quick.

by Artem Sandler

0 Comments

4 Min. Reading time

The ROG Xbox Ally X being held on a couch.

0

10 Min.

SMARTPHONES
ROG Xbox Ally X Review: It’s an Amazing Handheld–But Is It Worth $1000?
PC gaming has had one major drawback for as long as I can remember: it’s big, clunky, and as a result, not very portable. Now, however, a new form factor is set to conquer PC gaming. And that’s portable handheld devices. We’ve seen the Steam Deck, which has paved the way for more devices to follow, and now we’re looking at the latest handheld on the market, the ROG Xbox Ally X. What does this console do better than the rest? Can it deliver on its promises of performance, portability, and long battery life? I put the console to the test, and now it’s time to look at the results.

by Corinna Oettinger

0 Comments

10 Min. Reading time

Mova Z60 Ultra Roller Complete, a black robotic cleaner against a dark wall.
Outdoor & Garden
Mova Z60 Ultra Roller Complete Review: Almost the Best There Is
Outdoor & Garden
I Hate Dirt—So I’m Buying This Roborock Vacuum at $250 Off this Prime Day
Smart Home & Robots
New OS: What's Changed for Amazon's TV Sticks
Ecoflow Delta 3 portable power station
Fitness & Health
Ecoflow's Delta 3 is $500 Off, And It's Perfect for Outdoors
Fitness & Health
Anker’s 1 kWh Power Station is a Steal for Prime Day, Now 50% Off
Outdoor & Garden
Roborock Qrevo Curv 2 Pro Review: A Unique Navigation Trick!
Mova V50 Ultra Complete device in a modern setting with a sleek design.
Outdoor & Garden
Mova V50 Ultra Complete Review: Like Roborock but Cheaper?
Outdoor & Garden
Eufy’s Self-Cleaning Robot Vacuum Dominates Sales—Now 46% Off
Smart Home & Robots
Cinema Sound at Home: New Amazon Echo Models Attack Sonos

A woman in a black sweater points to her Apple Watch showing time and activity stats.
VR & AR
I Tested the Apple Watch Series 11: Can Great Still Feel Exciting?
Smartwatch & Tracker
I Still Wear a Smart Ring After the Galaxy Ring Incident and Here’s Why
VR & AR
Apple's Entry-Level Gateway: Apple Watch SE 3 Review
Headphones
The Future is M5: Apple Introduces New Chipset with Enhanced Features
VR & AR
Garmin’s Vivoactive 5 Smartwatch Offers Long Battery Life—Now 27% Off
VR & AR
Wear OS 6 Update Is So Impressive, It Makes Your Pixel Watch Feel Like New
A person interacting with a Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic displaying health metrics.
VR & AR
This Incredible Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Deal Saves You $130
VR & AR
This One UI 8 Update Is a Game-Changer for Galaxy Watch Users
VR & AR
Galaxy Watch 7 at $149 is the Best Smartwatch Deal for Prime Day

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds
E-Auto
Sennheiser TW 4 Are the Best Earbuds You Can Buy Today at 43% Off
E-Auto
Beats' Premium-Sounding Studio Pro Hit $169 for Prime Day—Save 51%
E-Auto
Apple AirPods Pro 3 Teardown Reveals a Shocking Flaw
Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro in white
E-Auto
Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are Exceptionally Cheap Today, Save 26%
E-Auto
Apple's Fantastic AirPods 4 ANC Hit All-Time Low for Prime Day, Save 34%
E-Auto
Nothing’s New Over-Ear Headphones Pack Endless Battery and a Wild Price
Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 official image
E-Auto
Google’s Pixel Buds Pro 2 Are 30% Off, And I’m Finally Considering Them
E-Auto
Google's Pixel Buds Pro 2 Are So Smart, and Now Cheaper at $179
E-Auto
Forget AirPods Max: These Headphones Raise the Bar on Sound Quality