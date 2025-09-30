PC gaming has had one major drawback for as long as I can remember: it’s big, clunky, and as a result, not very portable. Now, however, a new form factor is set to conquer PC gaming. And that’s portable handheld devices. We’ve seen the Steam Deck, which has paved the way for more devices to follow, and now we’re looking at the latest handheld on the market, the ROG Xbox Ally X. What does this console do better than the rest? Can it deliver on its promises of performance, portability, and long battery life? I put the console to the test, and now it’s time to look at the results.