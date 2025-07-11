Don't Miss Out: Top Free Apps Available Right Now!

Several useful and entertaining apps are currently being offered for free. However, if you don't want to spend any money on them, you should hurry, as the offer is only available for a limited time.

In the two app stores from Google and Apple, the Play Store and the App Store, you will find an almost endless number of applications. Some of these apps are free, while others are chargeable. But what many users don't know: Many paid apps are also temporarily available for free if they are part of a special offer. We have put together some of the most exciting apps that are currently available for free.

Free Pro apps (Android)

Unit converter ( $0.79 ) - With the right app at the right time, the smartphone can bring a lot of added value. Especially when it comes to units and their conversion, there is hardly a better tool than this one. Whether temperature, length, volume, energy, fuel or density - all of these can be converted effortlessly (4.6 stars, 3,690 ratings)

Fake call screen - Prank call ( $0,69 ) - Have you ever found yourself in an awkward conversation with no hope of escape? With this app, you can take your fate into your own hands and create a distraction with a fake call. Unfortunately, the application no longer works fully on newer Android versions (4.0 stars, 344 ratings)

Color wheel ( $2.09 ) - A very special app that is very popular with its target group. It allows you to precisely determine any color using a color wheel, color palettes, and the smartphone camera, and make fine adjustments at the same time. (4.8 stars, 1,040 ratings)

Scan Text From Image English ( $0,89 ) - With this app, you can automatically extract any English text from images. Numbers and units are also reliably recognized. The minimalist and user-friendly design of the application is particularly practical (5.0 stars, 143 ratings)

Free premium apps (iOS)

Space Clutter ( $0.99 ) - This game is a minimalist arcade game from 2012 that takes place in outer space. It is now also available for iOS. Anyone who develops nostalgic feelings when they hear the word "arcade" should definitely give this retro-inspired game a chance (5.0 stars, 1 rating)

Music Quiz: Know Your Library? ( $0.99 ) - This game is a quiz based on your own music library. Anyone who thinks they know their favorite songs inside out can put their knowledge to the test here. The graphic design of the game adapts to the song currently playing (5.0 stars, 6 ratings)

Blindfold Chess ( $7.99 ) - This chess app takes an unusual approach, as the actual game almost takes a back seat here. Instead, the focus is on training for blindfold chess - in other words, playing chess without eye contact with the board. Anyone who learns this skill is guaranteed to be greeted with amazement at their next match (no reviews) .

Dog Guide 2 PRO ( $1.99 ) - If you want to find the ideal dog or expand your knowledge of these faithful four-legged friends, you should take a look at this app. It offers a large number of free pictures, clearly presented information, and a practical filter function - all in one application. (4.6 stars, 134 ratings)

Free apps with traps - what you need to watch out for

All the apps we present here were available for free at the time of publication of this article. Unfortunately, developers often don't specify how long these offers last. If you like an app, don't wait too long to download it.

However, before you download a free app, you should always take a look at the app page in the store. Because sometimes there are hidden stumbling blocks that you should be aware of.

In-app purchases and advertising

Most free apps either contain advertising or offer in-app purchases. However, some paid apps also do this. It is important to pay the necessary attention to these aspects, especially if the game is intended for children.

App permissions

Numerous apps collect user data and often sell it. So if you want to be on the safe side, make sure that you only grant the permissions that the app really needs. An alarm clock, for example, does not need access to your cameras or contacts, and a flashlight should not be interested in your location data either.