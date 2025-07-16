Hot topics

nextpit iPhone 16 Hands On Side
© nextpit
Have you ever imagined that iPhones could be banned in the USA, Apple's home turf? A recent preliminary ruling by the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) might make that a reality. The federal agency has found Apple's other display supplier, BOE, to be infringing on Samsung's trade secrets, potentially leading to the banning of some iPhone models in the U.S.

Samsung filed its trade secret infringement complaint against BOE with the U.S. ITC in October 2023. This complaint alleged that the Chinese display maker had misappropriated its confidential technologies. An ITC investigation followed, with the South Koreans submitting documents alleging that BOE used reverse engineering on its technology and poached its employees.

In a recent preliminary ruling (via Digitimes), the ITC announced that it has found Chinese display maker BOE, including its seven subsidiaries, to have misappropriated Samsung Display's secret OLED technologies and violated Section 337 of the U.S. Tariff Act.

Although BOE could still appeal this preliminary ruling, it's very rare for an ITC preliminary decision to be overturned. The final ruling is expected in November 2025.

Which iPhone Models Could Be Banned in the USA?

Along with the initial ruling, the ITC has issued a limited exclusion order that bans infringing products—the display panels and modules in this case—from entering or being sold in the United States. The ITC has also ordered BOE to stop using its existing OLED inventory and manufacturing new panels if they contain the infringing technology, meaning these cannot be used in iPhones and other products entering the country.

Apple has been using BOE's LTPS OLED displays in some models of the iPhone 15 (Plus) and iPhone 16 (Plus), as well as the iPhone 16e (review), which do not use LTPO panels or the more advanced ones found in the Pro iPhones. If the ruling is upheld after the appeal, Apple would be banned from selling the affected iPhones that contain BOE displays and modules in the U.S.

As for the iPhone 17 series, it's unclear if these models will be affected. The new generation iPhone is rumored to switch from LTPS to LTPO, adopting a high-end iPhone display feature across all models. Early reports suggest Apple will use BOE's LTPO panels in the iPhone 17 Pro, but it is said this will be only for iPhones sold in China.

What are your thoughts on this finding? Do you think Apple should drop BOE from its display suppliers? We'd like to hear your answers in the comments.

Via: Digitimes Source: ETNews

