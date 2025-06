Android 16's final release is drawing near, with Google releasing QPR1 to Pixel devices. Simultaneously, more brands and non-Pixel smartphones are adopting the beta, including Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo, OnePlus, and Honor. Here's what's new in this major software update.

When Will Android 16 and Android 16.1 Be Released?

Google has accelerated the Android 16 release, with the Beta program officially ending in April. And right at I/O 2025, the company rolled out the first Android 16 QPR (Quarterly Platform Release) Beta to eligible Pixel devices. The stable version will be released via the Pixel Feature Drop, which is scheduled for sometime in June.

Samsung is also aligning its Android 16 adoption via the One UI 8 update. It has commenced the beta program for the Galaxy S25 series on May 28, following other OEMs like OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, Realme, and Honor.

Apart from Android 16.0, we also anticipate the release of Android 16.1 in the fourth quarter of 2025, although this update is expected to be less significant than the initial release. As usual, the availability of the stable Android 16 for OEMs like Samsung, Xiaomi, and OnePlus will likely vary compared to Google's release schedule for Pixel devices.

Google is set to release two stable Android 16 updates in 2025. First in Q2 2025 and a minor in Q4 2025. / © Google

What is Android 16's Dessert Codename?

Android 16 follows Google’s tradition of dessert-themed internal codenames. After Tiramisu, Upside-Down Cake, and Vanilla Ice Cream, Google skipped ahead in the alphabet, bypassing W, X, Y, and Z, and landed on B—Baklava, a popular pastry from Greece and Turkey. Yummy!

Hmmm, baklava! / © Enez Selvi/Shutterstock

While the developer preview lists the system version as “Baklava”, expect to see Google using only “Android 16” and “Android 16.1” as the OS branding as we get near the stable release, though.

Android 16's codename is "Baklava". © nextpit Expect to see the "Android 16" branding replacing the "Baklava" codename. © nextpit

What's New in Android 16

Previous Android 16 Beta releases brought minor to modest changes and features. However, with Android 16 QPR1, Google incorporated Material 3 Expressive, or M3 Expressive, which is its new design language that will also be adopted in other platforms like Wear OS 6.

M3 Expressive introduces a more aggressive adoption of playful and colorful touches to elements and the system UI. There are also iterations in gestures and animations, which Google refers to as "springy."

As with previous Android 16 betas, Beta 4 was available for Pixel devices enrolled in the beta program, including the Pixel 6 series and later, as well as the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold. The current QPR1 Beta now continues this availability.

Material 3 Expressive UI

The arrival of Material 3 Expressive was somewhat a surprise. It was announced by Google a couple of weeks before I/O 2025 and finally shipped on May 22nd with QPR1.

This overhauls home screen spacing, adding an extra row and truncating the space from the "At a Glance" widget. On the lock screen, it brings back custom icons. The wallpaper and style section gains new effects like shapes, AI-powered weather effects, and a Cinematic option.

Android 16 QPR1 Beta introduces the Material 3 Expressive UI design language. © nextpit

Noticeable changes extend to the status bar, which brings new battery and connectivity icons. As for the quick settings panel, we see more transparency but with an emphasis on contrasty hues and bigger elements, such as in sliders. Customizations for shortcuts and toggles are also more flexible than before, allowing icons to be resized to fit more in the panel.

Android 16 QPR1 Beta's M3 Expressive design in wallpaper and style section. © nextpit

Material 3 Expressive should extend to Google's apps and services, with Google Photos and Keep among those in the list.

Battery Health Feature Arrives to Pixels

One of the major additions in Android 16 is the new Battery Health feature. This is a new management tool that allows users to check their battery’s health and remaining capacity, which is displayed as a percentage. The settings menu will also indicate whether the battery is in good condition or if it may need replacement.

Google has surprisingly removed the Pixel Battery Health in Beta 4, but we expect it to be added in the final or stable Android 16.

Auracast Expands Hearing Aid Support and Audio Sharing

Android 16 Beta enhances Auracast functionality on the Pixel 9, enabling users with Bluetooth LE Audio-compatible hearing aids to stream from Auracast broadcasts in public places like airports and theaters.

Additionally, the Audio Sharing feature—originally spotted in Android 15—has been further refined. This feature uses Bluetooth LE Audio to allow audio from a single device to be shared with multiple headphones, essentially creating a personal audio broadcast.

Better Camera Controls and Ultra HDR

Google continues to refine media and camera capabilities in Beta 2, introducing more extensive controls and support for new shooting parameters. Notably, this release adds hybrid auto-exposure, allowing for some manual adjustments to exposure settings. Additionally, video recording gains precise color temperature and tint controls for improved customization.

There are also updates to motion photos and Ultra HDR, with the latter now supporting the HEIC format. However, these improvements remain at the developer level, meaning it’s up to manufacturers to decide how to implement them.

Double Tap to Launch Google Wallet

Google is expanding side-key customization in this beta. Users can now set the side button to launch Google Wallet with a double press, replacing the default camera shortcut. This change makes it easier to quickly access Google Wallet for payments and transactions.

Darker Theme and Even Dimmer Brightness Levels

Android 16 Beta 2 introduces two accessibility-focused visual changes. First, the dark theme now features a darker background, moving away from Android 15’s dark green tint. Second, Google has added a "Make screen extra dim" toggle, which lowers brightness levels even further than the default minimum—ideal for low-light environments.

In Beta 4, we see improvements to the dark theming in the media player's art cover, which extends to the widgets in the drop-down panel.

Multi-User Gets a Dedicated Widget

A new “Switch Users” widget is now available for the home screen. Devices with multiple user profiles can use this widget to quickly switch users without navigating through Settings or Quick Settings, making multi-user management more convenient.

Change measurement units into regional preference

Another addition to the latest beta installment is support for customizing the regional preferences for measurement and temperature units. The added settings make it easier for users to set preferred systems. This will be applicable to the system and most with first-party Google apps.

Live Updates: Dynamic, Real-Time Notifications

Android 16 introduces Live Updates, a feature reminiscent of Apple’s Dynamic Island. It brings animated, real-time updates for apps like navigation, delivery, and ride-sharing. Samsung is also adding this feature via Now Brief and Now Bar on the Galaxy smartphones and tablets via the One UI 8 update.

These updates appear as standard notification cards with an animated strip displaying key details such as start and end points, ETAs, or progress milestones. When minimized, they revert to standard notification icons on the status bar, keeping your updates seamless yet unobtrusive.

APV Codec: A Leap in Video Quality

Another standout in Android 16 Beta is the addition of the Advanced Professional Video (APV) codec. Designed for near-lossless video quality, APV supports high bitrates and resolutions up to 8K with HDR10/10+ and user-defined metadata. It’s not just about playback—APV enhances video editing workflows by enabling parallel encoding and decoding, making it a game-changer for professionals and enthusiasts alike.

Improved Adaptive Refresh Rate

With Android 16 Developer Preview, Google has enhanced true variable refresh rate support. At the developer level, this improvement allows more apps to utilize the Adaptive Refresh Rate (ARR) feature that debuted in late Android 15. For users, this translates to better battery management when variable refresh rates are enabled.

Accessibility: Enhanced Haptics and Outline Text

Another notable enhancement in Android 16 is improved haptic feedback control. Google has introduced new haptic feedback APIs, allowing developers to precisely adjust vibration amplitude and frequency. This provides greater customization for dynamic vibration patterns and ensures more consistent haptic feedback across apps and system interactions.

For accessibility, Google has introduced the Outline Text feature, designed to assist low-vision users. This feature improves readability by adding a high-contrast outline around text, making it easier to distinguish from the background.

Two-finger double-tap zoom

In the Accessibility settings, the magnification (zoom) feature lists a variety of shortcut options (always visible button, gestures, volume buttons, etc). New to Android 16 is the option to magnify the display with a double tap with two fingers on the screen.

New shortcut for the magnifier feature. © nextpit

Improved support for physical keyboards

Uncovered by Android expert Mishaal Rahman, Android 16 brought a couple of changes to improve support for physical keyboards. The first is a reorganization of the Settings menu for its accessibility features, and inside it, users will find the new Repeat Keys settings. The option sets a delay before a pressed key is registered again, as well as its repeat rate. Both will be especially welcomed by the tablet warriors out there.

Fingerprint unlock with screen-off

Exclusive to the Pixel 9 series, this change allows users to unlock the phone with a registered fingerprint without having to wake the screen. The caveat is that the change is only available (at least for now) for the Pixel 9 series phones, probably due to the use of an ultrasonic sensor instead of the older optical fingerprint reader in the Pixel 6 through 8 models.

7 new emojis

Android 16 includes support for the new emoji ratified with the Unicode 16.0 release, officially announced in September 2024. The official list of emojis reached 3,790 with this release, and there are 164 candidates for the 17th version, which is expected in September 2025.

Google Keep is now a system app

The note-taking app Google Keep used to be a stand-alone app that needed to be installed through the Play Store like any other app. Starting with Android 16, Google seems to be enforcing the app to be installed by default, with no option to uninstall Keep unless brute forcing it through root access.

Wi-Fi QR code redesign

Not the most groundbreaking change to the system, the QR code screen for sharing Wi-Fi credentials got a redesign. Google ditched the plain QR-code for a stylized one, adopting the Material You color palette on your phone.

A small change in the Wi-Fi QR-Code generator now supports Material You color palettes. © nextpit

Reorganized Settings

The Settings app is a traditional weak point in terms of usability—also on iOS and Windows—with expanding needs and features popping up from time to time, it is no surprise regular users get confused and lost in it. Google recently started reordering and moving things around in the Settings app.

The Settings app was overhauled during the Android 15 updates, but should reach more phones starting with Android 16. © nextpit

The change gives more space to the search bar, and at the same time, it highlights the main Google account on the phone. The change was actually rolled out to Pixel phones with Android 15 but will probably reach other AOSP-based distributions (Asus, Motorola, Sony, etc.) only on Android 16.

Automatic App Resizing for Large-Screen Devices

Android 16 Beta enhances the experience for foldables and tablets with automatic app window resizing. Apps now dynamically adapt to fit the screen size, eliminating annoying letterboxing and delivering a smoother, more immersive interface for large-screen devices.

Photo Picker

While this release primarily targets developers, several noteworthy features and improvements were introduced. Among the highlights is the updated photo picker feature, which benefits from new APIs aimed at improving app integration for uploading photos and videos. This update enhances user privacy by removing excessive permissions while streamlining the app interface.

Health Connect and FHIR Support

Another major addition is support for the FHIR (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources) format within the Health Connect app. This integration could allow users to manage medical records alongside health metrics in the future. A similar feature, known as Health Records, exists in Samsung Health but is currently limited to select healthcare providers.

Notification Cooldown

Other changes include the introduction of a Notifications Cooldown feature, designed to reduce distractions by minimizing alerts and lowering notification volume when multiple notifications are received in quick succession.

Notification cooldown promises to tame the notification overload. © nextpit Notification Cooldown was tested during the Android 15 development but didn't reach the stable release. © nextpit

Privacy and Security Enhancements

With Android 16 Beta, several privacy and security enhancements. The latest version of Privacy Sandbox improves data encryption and handling of sensitive information. In addition, a new Security and Permissions History option enables users to review app permissions and security activity over the past seven days on the Privacy Dashboard, providing greater transparency and control.

The Privacy Dashboard will be able to display data from the past 7 days, instead of the current 24-hour limit. © nextpit New shortcut for the magnifier feature. © nextpit

Android 16 Beta 3 also previews a new Local Protection Network (LPN) feature, which will be fully rolled out in a future update. LPN will allow users to manage which apps can access devices on their local network, improving security and privacy.

Predictive Back for Navigation Buttons

Android 16 Beta extends the predictive back gesture functionality to the 3-button navigation system. Previously exclusive to gesture navigation, this update brings the same intuitive back-navigation preview to users who prefer traditional button-based controls, enhancing usability across navigation styles.

Which Devices Support the Android 16 Beta Update?

Supported on Pixel devices from the Pixel 6 series to the Pixel 9 series.

Includes compatibility for the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold.

Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra.

OnePlus 13

Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 14T Pro

Vivo X200 Pro

Realme GT7 Pro

Honor Magic 7 Pro

Upgrade Ready: Ensure your device is enrolled in the beta program for OTA installation.

Have you installed Android 16 QPR1 Beta on your Pixel device? What are your thoughts on the Material 3 Expressive UI? Please let us know in the comments!

Information about the Android 16 QPR1 Beta and Samsung's One UI 8 Beta for Galaxy were added on May 2025.