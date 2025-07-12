Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 or Flip7 FE: How To Make the Right Decision

For the first time ever, Samsung is launching two new flip smartphones on the market at the same time. In addition to the new Galaxy Z Flip7, there is also a cheaper FE version for the first time. We explain the differences between the two models and which one you should buy.

External Display Grows to 4.1 Inches

The biggest innovation of the Galaxy Z Flip7 is the significantly larger external display. Samsung is responding to the competition from Motorola, Xiaomi, and others, where this has been standard for 1-2 generations. The new display covers almost the entire half of the housing. Only the two cameras and the flash interrupt the surface. This means that numerous functions, such as navigation, messaging, or selfies, can be used directly when the display is closed.

The outer display covers almost the entire cover / © nextpit

The main display is also growing: at 6.9 inches with a 21:9 aspect ratio, it is the same size as a Galaxy S25 Ultra (for review), but is slightly taller and narrower. The format is particularly suitable for video content in cinema format. Other manufacturers, such as Sony, also use this screen format for their regular smartphones.

The Flip7 comes in four color variants: Blue Shadow, Coral Red, Jet Black, and exclusively in the Samsung store in Mint. Unfortunately, the latter variant was not on display at the store. When folded, the smartphone closes flush and is held together reliably with strong magnets. The hinge makes a high-quality impression when opening and closing and holds in almost any position. This means you can also place the smartphone half-opened on the table in front of you, for example, to take photos and videos.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 in all colors / © nextpit

All Features at a Glance

Samsung is already shipping the Flip7 with Android 16 and One UI 8.0, making the Flip7 one of the first smartphones ever with the new Android version. Existing devices will not receive the update until later this year. The update support covers seven years for security and system updates.

Inside is the new Exynos 2500, a specially developed chip that is being used for the first time in a Samsung smartphone. Initial impressions indicate solid performance, which is likely to be between the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and the current Snapdragon 8 Elite. We were not allowed to carry out any benchmarks in the hands-on.

The camera equipment remains unchanged compared to its predecessor: a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle, and a 10-megapixel selfie camera. Thanks to the large external display, high-quality selfies can be taken with the main camera - a clear advantage over classic smartphones. However, the regular selfie camera has also been upgraded and now has a wider viewing angle of 100 degrees.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 / © nextpit

Flip7 FE: Key Differences at a Glance

The Galaxy Z Flip7 FE is Samsung's first fan edition in the Flip series. Technically, the model is based on last year's Flip6, so it has the same dimensions, with a smaller 3.4-inch external display and 6.7-inch internal display. The processor is the Exynos 2400, which is also used in the S24.

In contrast to last year's Flip6, the memory has also been reduced to 128 gigabytes. With a starting price of 999 euros, the Flip7 FE with these features is not worth it. At least not yet. Last year's Flip6 is available for around 700 euros with slightly better features. However, if the price of the FE model falls as expected in the coming months, the phone could become an exciting entry into the foldable world.

Prices and pre-order promotion

Galaxy Z Flip7 : from €1,199 (12+256 GB)

Galaxy Z Flip7 FE: from €999 (8+128 GB)

Both smartphones are available now. There is also a pre-order promotion until July 24, where you can get double the storage for the same price.