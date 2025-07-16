Meet the New Harry Potter: Your Childhood is Officially Outdated

Harry Potter has certainly changed: almost 14 years after the last film, the series that will revive the adventures of Harry Potter on HBO began filming on July 14. To mark the occasion, the production team shared the first image of the new actor playing Harry. For those who have grown up with Daniel Radcliffe as the young wizard, the look of the new Harry Potter is very confusing.

The HBO Harry Potter series will be a reboot. Forget the films released between 2001 and 2011, and start afresh with new actors. In the HBO series, Harry Potter will be played by Dominic McLaughlin. The 11-year-old actor has signed a 10-year contract for the duration of the series, the first season of which is scheduled to air in 2027. An entire generation will thus grow up with a brand-new Harry Potter.

Will this actor replace Daniel Radcliffe in our hearts and minds?

In a post on the series' official Instagram account, we got a glimpse of Dominic McLaughlin in his Harry Potter costume. Scar on forehead, round glasses, messy hair, and Hogwarts school uniform, it's all there.

Dominic McLaughlin in his official wizard costume for the first day of filming on the HBO reboot / © Aidan Monaghan/HBO

His appearance is by no means shocking in itself, and is very close to the way Harry's character is portrayed in the films. But seeing Harry again in his childlike guise, 24 years after the release of the first Harry Potter at Philosopher's Stone film, gives the bizarre impression of traveling through time and into another dimension all at once.

At the end of May, HBO had already announced the three young actors who would replace the trio of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint in the roles of Harry, Hermione, and Ron. Dominic McLaughlin will be joined by Alastair Stout (Ron Weasley) and Arabella Stanton (Hermione Granger) to headline the Harry Potter reboot.

Left to right: Arabella Stanton (Hermione Granger), Dominic McLaughlin (Harry Potter), and Alastair Stout (Ron Weasley) / © Warner Bros.

Filming began at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, UK, the same iconic location where the original films were made. The HBO series will follow the story of the books, but with significant changes to the plot. Each season will be devoted to a volume of the seven books written by J.K. Rowling, who is also executive producer of the series.

What do you think of Dominic McLaughlin in his Harry Potter costume? Are you at all hyped about this HBO reboot?