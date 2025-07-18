Whoop MG vs. Oura Ring 4: Which Wearable Wins on Health Tracking?

For a while, whenever people talked about wearables, it was all about smartwatches. The Apple Watch, Galaxy Watch pretty much owned the spotlight thanks to big brands and how well they worked with our phones. But that’s changing. Now people are looking for devices that are dependable, subtle, and always working in the background to monitor their health.
That’s precisely where two of the most popular wearables right now come in: the Whoop MG and the Oura Ring 4. Both have very clear missions: to deliver accurate insights about your body so you can make better decisions about your health. After months of using both daily, I can say these devices target the same audience, and the choice comes down to a few key details.
Design and Usability: A Wrist Sensor or a Ring on Your Finger?
Let’s start with the form factor, because it’s impossible to ignore how different these two devices are. The Whoop MG is a discreet strap on your wrist, no screen, fully focused on performance and health. The Oura Ring 4, on the other hand, is literally a ring, about as discreet as it gets, and leans far more into lifestyle than fitness.
If you want something that won’t mess with your everyday style, Oura has the advantage. It’s subtle, fits in anywhere, and looks fine even in more formal settings. Whoop, even with its new colors and bands, still feels a bit more sporty.
That said, it’s not like the Whoop MG has to stay on your wrist all the time. It can also be worn on other parts of the body using Whoop’s specialized body-wear clothing. You can choose from bras, tops, underwear, or even arm bands. It just doesn’t feel as seamless as a ring.
Battery Comparison: 7 Days of Charge vs. 14 Days of Charge
The difference in battery life here is more a matter of physical size and design philosophy than efficiency. The Oura Ring 4 offers about 7 days of use, which is totally reasonable given its tiny form factor. However, it does lag behind competitors like the RingConn Gen 2 (review), which easily delivers 10 days.
Whoop MG delivers a full two weeks, thanks to its lack of a screen and laser focus on essentials. Plus, its external battery pack slides over the band, allowing continuous monitoring, a very practical perk.
Still, both offer significantly better battery life than most smartwatches, which struggle to last more than 2 or 3 days off the charger.
Health Tracking: Granularity vs. Daily Insights
Here’s where the differences really start to show.
Whoop MG is built for those who want extremely granular tracking. It goes beyond heart rate, sleep, and recovery. With the Whoop Journal, you can log behavioral variables like supplement intake, post-workout muscle soreness, alcohol consumption, and more. Over weeks of use, you’ll get clear statistical correlations. It’s more scientific, more biohacker-friendly, with deep reports on how your habits affect your physiological data.
Oura Ring 4 also offers a wide lens on your health, but in a more streamlined, user-friendly way. It focuses on three pillars: sleep, readiness, and activity. It doesn’t throw as much raw data at you as Whoop, but it delivers clear, actionable insights without overwhelming you.
While Whoop focuses on things like strain, recovery, and readiness with lots of graphs and numbers, Oura takes a different approach. It uses rings, colors, and simple, practical suggestions. It feels a bit more casual, especially for people who aren’t too eager to spend time interpreting charts.
Additionally, both companies require a membership to unlock health features. Oura Ring 4 charges $69.99 per year on top of the device price to access advanced features. With Whoop MG, you don’t pay for the hardware, but you do need a premium membership, which costs $359 per year.
So, which wearable wins when it comes to health tracking? Well, the answer really depends on your needs.
If you take your training seriously, whether it is CrossFit, triathlon, structured workouts, or even biohacking, the Whoop MG is the best investment. It helps you get the most out of your physical and mental data and offers a level of granularity no other wearable can match.
Additionally, as I mentioned in my Whoop MG review, if you don’t care about the medical-grade ECG or the experimental blood pressure feature, the Whoop 5.0 with a Peak membership already gets the job done. For many people, it offers better value.
But if your focus is more on living well, sleeping better, and staying healthy, and you want something simple, stylish, and easy to wear, the Oura Ring 4 is still one of the best options. It is made for people who care about their health but do not want to look like they are training for a triathlon.
So yeah, at the end of the day, these are both great options. But I believe only one will truly suit you, as it’s clear to me they’re not complementary devices. Which one would you choose and why? Share your opinion with us in the comments below.
I have 15 years of experience reviewing smartphones and wearables, blending tech know-how with a real love for innovation. I've led popular tech sites like AndroidPIT and Canaltech in Brazil, and now I share my insights with audiences around the globe—including in the US, Germany, France, Spain, and Brazil—through honest, hands-on reviews.
Recently, I've shifted my focus toward digital health, with a keen eye on gender equality and closing the gender data gap. I'm passionate about using simple, clear storytelling to give women a stronger voice in both tech and health. Whether I'm testing the latest gadgets or exploring new trends in digital health, I always aim to break things down in a way that's easy to understand.
On a personal note, I'm an active runner—I completed the Berlin Marathon in 2024—and I'm gearing up for a long bike trip from Germany to Austria in just four days in 2025.
Camila Rinaldi is familiar with the following topics:
Robot vacuum cleaner,
Mobility,
Smartphones,
E-bikes & e-scooters,
Wearables,
Fitness & Health,
Smartwatches,
Apps & Services,
Tablets,
Immersive technologies,
Smart Home.
