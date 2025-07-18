Hot topics

Whoop MG vs. Oura Ring 4: Which Wearable Wins on Health Tracking?

6 min read 6 min No comments 0
nextpit Oura Ring vs Whoop MG
© nextpit
Camila Rinaldi
Camila Rinaldi

For a while, whenever people talked about wearables, it was all about smartwatches. The Apple Watch, Galaxy Watch pretty much owned the spotlight thanks to big brands and how well they worked with our phones. But that’s changing. Now people are looking for devices that are dependable, subtle, and always working in the background to monitor their health.

That’s precisely where two of the most popular wearables right now come in: the Whoop MG and the Oura Ring 4. Both have very clear missions: to deliver accurate insights about your body so you can make better decisions about your health. After months of using both daily, I can say these devices target the same audience, and the choice comes down to a few key details.

Design and Usability: A Wrist Sensor or a Ring on Your Finger?

Let’s start with the form factor, because it’s impossible to ignore how different these two devices are. The Whoop MG is a discreet strap on your wrist, no screen, fully focused on performance and health. The Oura Ring 4, on the other hand, is literally a ring, about as discreet as it gets, and leans far more into lifestyle than fitness.

If you want something that won’t mess with your everyday style, Oura has the advantage. It’s subtle, fits in anywhere, and looks fine even in more formal settings. Whoop, even with its new colors and bands, still feels a bit more sporty.

That said, it’s not like the Whoop MG has to stay on your wrist all the time. It can also be worn on other parts of the body using Whoop’s specialized body-wear clothing. You can choose from bras, tops, underwear, or even arm bands. It just doesn’t feel as seamless as a ring.

A close-up of an Oura Ring on a blue surface, showcasing its sleek design.
We tested the Oura Ring 4 in the Stealth finish, size 8, crafted from titanium. © nextpit
A close-up of the Oura Ring 4 resting on a reflective surface.
With the 4th generation, Oura removed the sensor bumps—claiming it improves both comfort and measurement accuracy. © nextpit
A close-up of an Oura Ring, showcasing its sleek design and shiny surface.
Zooming in on the refined internal build of the Oura Ring 4. © nextpit
A close-up of an Oura Ring on a blue surface.
Without sensor bumps, the Oura Ring 4 relies on its new Smart Sensing algorithm to adapt to finger movement and skin contact changes, improving accuracy throughout the day. © nextpit
A close-up of an Oura Ring 4 lying on a blue surface, showcasing its sleek design.
The ring size is indicated on the inner band of the Oura Ring 4. © nextpit
A close-up of the Oura Ring 4 resting on a reflective surface.
Like its predecessors, the Oura Ring 4 features a small mark on the inner band to help ensure proper placement on your finger. © nextpit
A black Oura Ring 4 resting on a reflective surface.
With a slim profile of around 2.88 mm, the Oura Ring 4 wears effortlessly on the index finger. © nextpit
A charging dock for the Oura Ring 4 on a reflective surface.
The Oura Ring 4 charger is compact and easy to carry, but it must be connected via USB-C port to a power outlet to charge the ring. © nextpit
Oura Ring 4 app interface showing options to log activities and meals and record workout heart rate.
Oura Ring 4 App Interface: Tapping the (+) button gives you quick access to features like the AI Advisor and the Meal Logging tool. © nextpit
Oura Ring 4 app interface showing a conversation with an advisor about stress and sleep score.
When chatting with the AI Advisor, you can either type your own question or choose from one of the suggested prompts. © nextpit
Oura Ring 4 app interface showing sleep score advice and stress impact on sleep quality.
The Oura Ring 4 Advisor then provides personalized insights and tips based on your data. © nextpit
A smartphone displaying a food logging app with recent meals listed, including tuna salad and grilled chicken.
With the Oura Ring 4, you can log recent meals either by using your camera or by entering them manually. © nextpit
A phone screen displaying a tuna salad with apple, meal details, and nutritional advice.
The AI then analyzes the image, breaks down the dish, and provides nutritional insights—like this example of a Tuna Salad with Apple. © nextpit
Oura Ring app interface showing logged meals and meal timing chart.
Meal logging is still in beta on the Oura app, and in my experience, it has plenty of room for improvement. © nextpit
Oura Ring 4 activity summary on a smartphone screen showing goals, steps, and activity score.
An overview of your daily activity metrics tracked by the Oura Ring 4. © nextpit
Oura Ring app showing daily movement statistics for April 26, including activity breakdown and durations.
A detailed breakdown of daily movement and activity tracked by the Oura Ring 4. © nextpit
Oura Ring 4 activity tracker showing outdoor running stats on smartphone.
Overview of outdoor running stats tracked by the Oura Ring 4. © nextpit
Oura Ring 4 heart rate app displaying average heart rate of 160 bpm and time spent in different heart rate zones.
A summary of heart rate data and training zones tracked by the Oura Ring 4. © nextpit
Oura Ring 4 app interface displaying health metrics and resilience summary.
Personalized health journey insights available in the My Health tab of the Oura app. © nextpit
Oura Ring 4 app screen showing resilience score as 'Solid' with recovery metrics.
An overview of resilience metrics tracked by the Oura Ring 4. © nextpit
Oura Ring 4 app screen displaying heart health metrics and sleep health status.
An overview of the Cardiovascular Age feature in the My Health dashboard. © nextpit
Oura Ring 4 app screen showing cardiovascular age and cardio capacity metrics.
Here, the algorithm uses my activity, readiness, sleep, and recovery data—along with my VO₂ Max readings—to estimate my cardiovascular age. © nextpit
Oura Ring 4 app screen showing sleep regularity, optimal sleep range, and bedtime data.
An overview of sleep regularity metrics tracked by the Oura Ring 4. © nextpit

Battery Comparison: 7 Days of Charge vs. 14 Days of Charge

The difference in battery life here is more a matter of physical size and design philosophy than efficiency. The Oura Ring 4 offers about 7 days of use, which is totally reasonable given its tiny form factor. However, it does lag behind competitors like the RingConn Gen 2 (review), which easily delivers 10 days.

Whoop MG delivers a full two weeks, thanks to its lack of a screen and laser focus on essentials. Plus, its external battery pack slides over the band, allowing continuous monitoring, a very practical perk.

Still, both offer significantly better battery life than most smartwatches, which struggle to last more than 2 or 3 days off the charger.

A small black device resting on a white table.
At its core, the Whoop MG is just hardware packed with sensors—nothing more, nothing less. © nextpit
A black textured strap with a silver clasp, resting on a light surface.
Or you could say it’s essentially a band full of sensors—wrapped in minimalist hardware. © nextpit
A black fabric strap folded over a metal clip on a dark surface.
The design is both functional and minimal—comfortable enough for all-day wear without getting in the way. © nextpit
A blue WHOOP fitness strap and a black strap displayed on a surface.
Whoop offers a variety of bands and body-wear options, so you can wear it on different parts of the body—either visible or completely hidden. © nextpit
A close-up of a black wearable device displaying 'WHOOP MG' and 'NO' on its front.
The Whoop MG combines the Whoop 5.0 hardware with a medical-grade sensor for ECG readings. © nextpit
A sleek black strap holding a silver device, resting on a white surface.
To use the ECG feature, you need to place your index finger and thumb on the sensors located on either side of the buckle. © nextpit
A black wearable device with a strap, resting on a white surface.
The battery saw a significant upgrade in this new generation, but it still uses the same convenient charging system. © nextpit
A black wearable device with a strap and a charging cable on a white surface.
Another positive change: the charging cable included in the box now features dual USB-C connectors. © nextpit
Daily health outlook on a smartphone showing weather, recovery metrics, and activity recommendations.
Each day, you’ll get a health overview based on the previous day’s data—plus a weather forecast, a new addition in this generation. © nexpit
Daily outlook on a phone showing cycling and walking activity recommendations.
Based on your Recovery Score, Whoop suggests activities to help you stay in the green zone. © nexpit
A smartphone displaying a daily outlook app showing alcohol consumption details.
From the daily overview, you can dig deeper by chatting with the Whoop Coach for more guidance on your lifestyle choices. © nexpit
Mobile app screen showing blood pressure readings: 107/66, with systolic and diastolic ranges.
To use Blood Pressure Insights, you’ll first need to calibrate with a proper cuff-based BP monitor—the algorithm then uses that as a reference point. © nextpit
Blood pressure insights on a phone showing a reading of 107/66 mmHg and a date range.
You’ll need to take three separate measurements using a cuff-based BP monitor. After that, the algorithm takes over—analyzing your metrics overnight to estimate your blood pressure level each morning. © nextpit
Blood pressure insights on a phone app, displaying systolic/diastolic ranges and their impact on wellness.
Whoop also provides educational content on why keeping an eye on your blood pressure can help you better understand your overall health. © nextpit
Mobile screen displaying blood pressure insights and findings from WHOOP study.
Covering everything from sleep quality and performance to stress levels. © nextpit
Sleep tracking screen showing 7:35 hours of sleep with breakdown of sleep stages.
Sleep metrics on the Whoop MG are detailed and serve as one of the core pillars of the overall Whoop experience. © nextpit
Apple Watch Series 9 sleep tracking interface displaying sleep stages and duration.
When compared to the Apple Watch Series 9, there are noticeable differences in Deep Sleep tracking—but that likely has more to do with Apple’s methodology than with actual physiological differences. © nextpit
Oura Ring 4 sleep tracking app showing total sleep, efficiency, heart rate, and contributors.
The same applies when comparing sleep tracking with the Oura Ring 4—differences in Deep Sleep stages are more likely due to algorithmic interpretation than actual physiological variation. © nextpit
Healthspan app screen showing WHOOP Age of 37.2, 4.8 years younger, with progress message.
I really enjoy the Whoop Age feature. It’s based on nine biomarkers and gives me a sense that my lifestyle might actually be having a positive impact on my overall health. And honestly—I can feel it, too. © nextpit
Smartphone screen displaying Whoop app data including fitness metrics and whoop age.
Resting heart rate and lean body mass are among the biomarkers used. This is exactly where I start interpreting the data more closely—and sometimes even share it with a health professional for deeper insight. © nextpit
Whoop app showing a user's stats: Whoop age 37.2, 4.8 years younger, and various activity metrics.
It also raises the question: how are my activities actually affecting my fitness? © nextpit
Mobile screen displaying Whoop age, sleep consistency, hours of sleep, and strain metrics.
What role is my sleep routine playing in my long-term health and longevity? © nextpit
Screenshot of a Whoop app displaying a Whoop Age of 37.2 and a pace of aging at -0.6x.
Whoop Age also gives me a sense of my pace of aging—basically saying, “If you keep doing what you’re doing, you’ll either slow down or speed up the aging process.” I think that’s a valuable insight. © nextpit
WHOOP app interface displaying strain of 16.6, heart rate zones, strength activity time, and step count.
Whoop Strain is calculated based on activities the device automatically detects, as well as those you start or manually add in the app. The maximum strain score is capped at 20.7. © nextpit
Activity tracking app showing today's activities and weekly strain graph.
You’ll see a list of your activities in the dashboard, each with a specific strain score based on your heart rate effort. © nextpit
A smartphone displaying the Whoop app's Strength Trainer, showing activity strain, reps, and workout details.
In the Strength Trainer, for example, you can filter by exercise, training load, or heart rate zones. © nextpit
Workout app screen showing exercises: Spin, Rowing, Squats, Bench Press, Deadlift, Pull Ups, Crunches, Running.
What I like most is the ability to create my own workout plan and follow it in the gym—set by set, rep by rep. It helps me stay focused on the exercise. That said, there’s no real analysis provided afterward, which feels like a missed opportunity. © nextpit
WHOOP app interface displaying health metrics: sleep 83%, recovery 50%, strain 4.0, and stress monitor.
This is the home screen of the Whoop app, showing Sleep, Recovery, Strain, and other dashboards like the Health Monitor. © nextpit
Mobile screen displaying WHOOP sleep performance: 83%, hours vs. needed 88%, sleep consistency 70%, sleep efficiency 93%, high sleep stress 0%.
Sleep Performance is broken down into key metrics. © nextpit
A smartphone displaying the Whoop app with 50% recovery, heart metrics, and health insights.
The same goes for the Recovery Score, which is also broken down into key contributing metrics. © nextpit
WHOOP app displaying a strain score of 4.0, heart rate zones, and step count.
Strain Level gets its own breakdown too—though clearly, I wasn’t very active that day. © nextpit
Health monitor display showing heart rate, respiratory rate, blood oxygen, RHR, HRV, and skin temperature.
From there, you can view detailed stats in the Health Monitor. © nextpit
WHOOP stress monitor showing a score of 0.3, indicating low stress, with a graph of stress levels over the day.
You can also access the Stress Monitor from the home screen of the app. © nextpit
Recovery Impact Analysis showing various behaviors and their percentage impact on recovery.
Insights are shared alongside your Recovery Report and depend heavily on how regularly you update your daily journal. Some factors positively impact your recovery, while others don’t. © nextpit
Mobile screen displaying 94%+ Sleep Performance with info on recovery impact and sleep importance.
Here, a 94%+ Sleep Performance had a positive impact on my Recovery. © nextpit
Behavior details for alcohol consumption impact on recovery, showing significant negative effects.
As expected, alcohol had a negative impact on my Recovery—unfortunately for me. © nextpit
A smartphone screen showing a recovery insights journal with various health checkboxes.
You can edit your journal by adding or removing Insights. © nextpit
Menstrual cycle insights app showing Cycle Day 1, Menstrual Phase, and next period prediction.
One of the most advanced menstrual cycle insights I’ve tried comes from Whoop. It offers cycle tracking and ovulation predictions—but it goes beyond the basics. © nextpit
Smartphone screen displaying menstrual cycle insights and guidance, showing graphs and health metrics.
You can view the different menstrual phases and their characteristics, along with their impact on your sleep, strain, and stress levels. © nextpit
Screenshot of menstrual cycle insights in an app, displaying heart rate and skin temperature trends.
You can also look back over the past three months to spot patterns in metrics like skin temperature, resting heart rate (RHR), heart rate variability (HRV), and recovery. © nextpit
Screen showing menstrual cycle insights with heart rate variability graph and health tips.
You also get an “expected trend,” which has been fairly accurate so far—but I’ll need to keep testing it to see how well it truly aligns with my cycle. © nextpit
Screenshot of a mobile app showing average heart rate trends and menstrual cycle insights.
For me, one of the most valuable features is seeing how specific metrics—like average heart rate—are impacted by different hormonal phases. I find that fascinating. © nextpit
Weight trend view showing average weight as 62.4 kg, below last month's average of 63.7 kg.
The same goes for my weight—though things have remained fairly stable in that area. © nextpit

Health Tracking: Granularity vs. Daily Insights

Here’s where the differences really start to show.

Whoop MG is built for those who want extremely granular tracking. It goes beyond heart rate, sleep, and recovery. With the Whoop Journal, you can log behavioral variables like supplement intake, post-workout muscle soreness, alcohol consumption, and more. Over weeks of use, you’ll get clear statistical correlations. It’s more scientific, more biohacker-friendly, with deep reports on how your habits affect your physiological data.

Two smartphones displaying health tracking apps: Oura on the left, Whoop on the right, on a light surface.
Even though both devices are well-designed, their real value lies in the features they offer. / © nextpit

Oura Ring 4 also offers a wide lens on your health, but in a more streamlined, user-friendly way. It focuses on three pillars: sleep, readiness, and activity. It doesn’t throw as much raw data at you as Whoop, but it delivers clear, actionable insights without overwhelming you.

While Whoop focuses on things like strain, recovery, and readiness with lots of graphs and numbers, Oura takes a different approach. It uses rings, colors, and simple, practical suggestions. It feels a bit more casual, especially for people who aren’t too eager to spend time interpreting charts.

Additionally, both companies require a membership to unlock health features. Oura Ring 4 charges $69.99 per year on top of the device price to access advanced features. With Whoop MG, you don’t pay for the hardware, but you do need a premium membership, which costs $359 per year.

Data Accuracy: Reliable, but Different

Both devices proved trustworthy in key metrics like sleep, heart rate, and heart rate variability (HRV). The real difference is in the context:

  • Whoop tends to pick up on micro-variations more sensitively and is better suited for those looking to optimize training and recovery almost at a professional level.
  • Oura offers more balanced readings for everyday life, with a stronger focus on general well-being and longevity.

Both outperform the vast majority of smartwatches in this area. However, neither is flawless, which is worth keeping in mind.

TL;DR: Who Should Choose Which?

  Smart Ring Health Sensor
Product
Oura Ring 4
Whoop MG
Picture
Oura Ring 4
Whoop MG
Form Factor
  • Minimal, elegant ring
  • Discreet wrist strap (no screen)
Battery
  • ~7 days
  • ~14 days
    ~30 days with continuous charge
Focus
  • General health, wellness, lifestyle
  • Performance, fitness, granularity
App
  • Simple, intuitive, to the point
  • Professional, dense, requires commitment
Data
  • Practical, well-explained insights
  • Extreme depth and granularity
Subscription
  • More affordable
  • Pricier in the long run
Accuracy
  • Excellent for general health
  • Excellent for performance
Rating
Oura Ring 4: Go to review
Whoop MG: Go to review

Whoop MG vs. Oura Ring 4: Final Verdict

So, which wearable wins when it comes to health tracking? Well, the answer really depends on your needs.

If you take your training seriously, whether it is CrossFit, triathlon, structured workouts, or even biohacking, the Whoop MG is the best investment. It helps you get the most out of your physical and mental data and offers a level of granularity no other wearable can match.

Additionally, as I mentioned in my Whoop MG review, if you don’t care about the medical-grade ECG or the experimental blood pressure feature, the Whoop 5.0 with a Peak membership already gets the job done. For many people, it offers better value.

But if your focus is more on living well, sleeping better, and staying healthy, and you want something simple, stylish, and easy to wear, the Oura Ring 4 is still one of the best options. It is made for people who care about their health but do not want to look like they are training for a triathlon.

So yeah, at the end of the day, these are both great options. But I believe only one will truly suit you, as it’s clear to me they’re not complementary devices. Which one would you choose and why? Share your opinion with us in the comments below.

 The Best Portable Projectors in 2025

  The best choice The best value for money The best for less The all-rounder The challenger The best laser TV
Product
Xgimi Halo+
Dangbei Neo
Technaxx TX-127
Samsung Freestyle
Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser
Formovie Theater
Image Xgimi Halo+ Product Image Dangbei Neo Product Image Technaxx TX-127 Product Image Samsung Freestyle Product Image Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser Product Image Formovie Theater Product Image
Offers

To find out more, browse through our comprehensive Portable Projectors buying guide.

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Camila Rinaldi

Camila Rinaldi
Domain Head

I have 15 years of experience reviewing smartphones and wearables, blending tech know-how with a real love for innovation. I've led popular tech sites like AndroidPIT and Canaltech in Brazil, and now I share my insights with audiences around the globe—including in the US, Germany, France, Spain, and Brazil—through honest, hands-on reviews. Recently, I've shifted my focus toward digital health, with a keen eye on gender equality and closing the gender data gap. I'm passionate about using simple, clear storytelling to give women a stronger voice in both tech and health. Whether I'm testing the latest gadgets or exploring new trends in digital health, I always aim to break things down in a way that's easy to understand. On a personal note, I'm an active runner—I completed the Berlin Marathon in 2024—and I'm gearing up for a long bike trip from Germany to Austria in just four days in 2025.

Camila Rinaldi is familiar with the following topics: Robot vacuum cleaner, Mobility, Smartphones, E-bikes & e-scooters, Wearables, Fitness & Health, Smartwatches, Apps & Services, Tablets, Immersive technologies, Smart Home.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing