Google's services are mostly the default on Android devices, with the integration providing a seamless user experience. However, the way Google handles user data collection has been a reason the company draws attention from regulators. Now, in a recent ruling, Google has been found to be violating data management practices and ordered to pay a hefty fine of $314.6 million in damages to impacted users.

According to a jury in a lawsuit, Alphabet's Google has reportedly been found guilty of secretly sending and transmitting information like usage and statistics from devices running on the Android operating system while they are idle or not in use.

Google is believed to use this data internally for targeted advertising, which consequently results in unwanted mobile data consumption. This practice is labeled in the lawsuit as creating "mandatory and unavoidable burdens by Android users."

It is noted that the lawsuit, filed in Santa Clara Superior Court, California, on behalf of roughly 14 million residents in California, dates back to 2019. Notably, it took several years for the legal proceedings to reach this verdict, with the jury siding with the plaintiffs and ordering Google to pay $314.6 million in settlement to Android smartphone users in the state.

However, the company is reportedly not backing down yet. It has denied the allegations and stated that users have also consented to these practices through its terms of service and privacy policy.

Additionally, Google released a statement through its spokesperson, Jose Castaneda, who said the jury has misunderstood the different service processes, which are "critical to the security, performance, and reliability of Android devices.” Google reportedly plans to appeal the ruling.

A similar case has also been filed by a separate group in the San Jose Court, representing the 49 other states. The first trial is scheduled for April 2026.

How Can You Claim Your Share of the Reward?

While we're waiting for Google's appeal, it's currently unclear how many Android users in the state for the said period covered in the lawsuit are affected and eligible to share the amount ordered by the court.

Similar to other prominent lawsuits won by plaintiffs against companies like Apple, it's likely that there will be steps for the application to get a piece of the amount if ever the final verdict sides with Californians.

What are your thoughts on the verdict that Google is taking advantage of its position by misusing user data? Do you think it's something you've worried about before? Hit us up with your answers in the comments.