Competition Beware: Dreame Sets New Standards for Cleaners

IFA is drawing ever closer, and the first announcements are arriving. Dreame is leading the way and impressively demonstrating the direction in which robotic vacuum cleaners will develop. The Aqua10 Roller Complete combines the best functions of the Dreame X50 Ultra Complete with a decisive innovation that is already being used by the competition. We tell you everything you need to know about the new vacuum and mopping robot, and which feature the manufacturer wants to use to take the test winner crown.

Dreame Aqua10 Roller Complete: The best function copied from the competition

In the past, the manufacturer has impressively demonstrated that Dreame vacuum robots are absolute top models. With the X50 Ultra Complete (to the test), Dreame offered a complete package that could hardly be topped. Until now. Because the Aqua10 Roller Complete goes one better in every respect. The robot hoover has a whole 30,000 Pa. Compared to the current top model, this represents a 10,000 Pa increase. Even the best Roborock vacuum robot is left behind here. The Saros Z70 (test) has a 22,000 Pa motor.

The cleaning robot also has a lowerable LiDAR tower. It can lower this intuitively to clean under more furniture. Keyword navigation: This has also been improved. The robot should be able to reliably recognize carpets in order to raise the mopping equipment in good time. It should also have no problems recognizing cables.

The new Dreame Aqua10 Roller Complete / © Dreame

The most significant change is the addition of a mopping function. The Aqua10 Roller Complete is the first Dreame robot to have a mopping roller. This type of wet cleaning is not a new concept. Ecovacs impressively demonstrated in a test with the X8 Pro Omni how this mopping function outperforms rotating mops. During cleaning, the roller is constantly moistened with fresh water. At the same time, the dirt is squeezed out by a scraper. As a result, the vacuum cleaner is always able to mop with a fresh roller.

Apart from the revised wet cleaning, work has also been done on maintenance functions. The all-in-one station offers roller cleaning followed by drying. Remarkable: The roller is rinsed with water heated to 100 degrees. The maintenance functions are rounded off by a suction function. Another new feature is the Matter connection. In this respect, too, it would be the premiere for a robot vacuum cleaner from Dreame. An exact market launch and the price of the robot have not yet been announced by the manufacturer.