While DJI is well-known for its drones, its power station range is now starting to become popular as well. Right now, it has the newly launched Power 2000 portable power station on sale for $800 off on Amazon, dropping it to $1,099 from $1,899.

It's not the record-low price for the DJI Power 2000 given it was offered for $999 previously. However, it's still a solid saving considering it was just launched this month. It's also noted on the retailer that the offer runs as a limited sale, so you should act fast if you want to secure this saving.

Affiliate offer DJI Power 2000 Save $800 on the new DJI Power 2000 portable power station on Amazon.

Why the DJI Power 2000 Is Worth Your Money

The DJI Power 2000 is a fresh entry to the company's growing power station range. It's also the most advanced and capable yet. It features a 2,048 Wh LFP battery capacity, double that of the Power 1000, and still weighs 48.5 pounds or has a volume equivalent to 36 liters. It can be expanded up to ten times its built-in size using DJI's external battery packs for longer-lasting, multiple-day backup supply in a home or RV.

Apart from its flexible capacity, the Power 2000 can energize most demanding appliances and gadgets at home with a 3,000 W output. There's a fast 0.01 ms UPS feature for protecting sensitive equipment at home during power fluctuations or outages.

Accommodating multiple devices at once is an easy task, with the power station featuring four AC sockets and multiple USB ports. But a unique interface is its integrated dual SDC (Serial Digital Camera) ports, which offer charging support for accessories like drone batteries or connecting with solar panels.

Despite the large capacity, the DJI Power 2000 is a breeze to charge. When connected to the mains, it can be refilled to 80% of its power in just 55 minutes, which is faster than most power stations in the same class.

Do you plan on buying a portable power station soon? What do you think of the DJI Power 2000? Tell us your plans in the comments.