Google's next-generation smartphones have been generating considerable buzz, including speculation about their announcement date. Following reports indicating the second or third week of August, Google has now officially confirmed its next Made by Google event, where the Pixel 10 series is reportedly set to break cover. We'll also highlight the big surprises to expect from this event.

In invitations sent to the press, this year's Made by Google event is scheduled for Wednesday, August 20. This is a week later than last year's Pixel event. At the same time, the company is shifting the venue back to New York City after it was held in Mountain View, California, in 2024.

The keynote will start at 1 PM ET (10 AM PT / 5 PM CET). In addition to the in-person gathering, the event will also be livestreamed on YouTube for anyone to watch online.

What to Expect from the Made by Google Event?

While Google has remained silent on what exactly it will unveil at the event, its invitation does hint that the focus will be on Pixel hardware, which will consist of smartphones and wearables, such as watches and earbuds.

Based on a stream of leaks and reports, this event will be headlined by the Pixel 10 lineup, consisting of the standard Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro (XL), and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. In the wearable sector, we expect to see the Pixel Watch 4 and Watch 4 XL. There's also a possibility we will see the successor to the Pixel Buds A-series, currently dubbed the Pixel Buds 2a.

New Tensor Chipset That Doesn't Heat Up?

This year's Pixel event could prove to be as exciting, if not grander, than previous ones, primarily because Google's next Pixel smartphone lineup is rumored to adopt the Tensor G5 chipset, which will be manufactured by TSMC, departing from Samsung's foundry.

Google Tensor G4 SoC / © Google

There were issues associated with past Samsung-made Tensor G SoCs, including performance and overheating concerns, as well as reduced battery life. So, we will see if these concerns will finally be addressed with the TSMC silicon.

What Could Change in the Pixel 10?

The Pixel 9 series introduced an overhauled design to the Pixel design language, and this could be carried over to the Pixel 10. With that, there won't be major changes in aesthetics, according to leaked materials. Rather, we will see notable upgrades under the hood, which could include better displays with enhanced dimming, faster charging capabilities, and Google's version of Apple's MagSafe.

Google's Pixel 10 Pro XL is depicted to share most of the design with the Pixel 9 Pro XL. / © On Leaks / Android Headlines

Even in the camera department, reports suggest Google will keep most imaging sensors in the Pixel 10 Pro, but it will revamp the Pixel 10 to accommodate a third rear sensor, which is a telephoto. However, this could result in trade-offs of downgraded primary and ultrawide snappers.

New Pixel Watch and Noise-Canceling Earbuds?

The Pixel Watch 3 is also likely to get a successor in the Pixel Watch 4. It is believed it will be available in two sizes, and both variants are reported to gain bigger batteries and brighter AMOLED panels. The chipset in the smartwatch is said to be unchanged, but Google could add a new co-processor to the main Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1 processor.

Google's long-awaited refresh to the Pixel Buds A-series could debut this time. These new budget earbuds, called Pixel Buds 2a, may bring ANC function, which is a major gripe in the current generation.

Of course, there will be a wave of new software enhancements and AI features coming, which is a regular occurrence for every Pixel launch. But that's something we will learn in the coming weeks.

Which upcoming Pixel device are you most excited to see? Let us know in the comments.