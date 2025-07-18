Act Fast! Eight Pro Apps You Can Download for Free Right Now

The following eight apps, which usually cost money, are currently available for free as part of an offer. However, this is only temporary. If you want to use the Pro apps long-term without paying, you have to download them promptly.

In the two app stores from Google and Apple, the Play Store and the App Store, there is an almost endless number of applications. Some of these apps are free, while others require payment. But what many users don't know: Many paid apps are also temporarily available for free if they are part of a special offer. We have compiled some of the most exciting apps currently available for free.

Free pro apps (Android)

Volume Control per App ( $0.69 ) - With this app, you can adjust the volume individually for each application. For example, do you want your music player to be louder than TikTok? Then simply specify in advance how loud the individual apps should be, according to your preferences (4.0 stars, 401 ratings)

Free premium apps (iOS)

JPG to PDF: Photo to PDF ( $2.99 ) - This app delivers what its name promises: it converts JPG images into PDF files. Users can select different layouts, combine images, adjust the order, and set the desired PDF size (4.8 stars, 47 ratings)

Free apps with traps - what you need to watch out for

All the apps we present here were available for free at the time of this article's publication. Unfortunately, developers often fail to specify the duration of these offers. If you like an app, don't wait too long to download it.

However, before downloading a free app, it's always a good idea to review the app page in the store. Because sometimes there are hidden stumbling blocks that you should be aware of.

In-app purchases and advertising

Most free apps either contain advertising or offer in-app purchases. However, some paid apps also offer this feature. It is essential to pay close attention to these aspects, especially if the game is intended for children.

App permissions

Numerous apps collect user data and often sell it to third parties. So, if you want to be on the safe side, ensure that you only grant the permissions that the app actually needs. An alarm clock, for example, does not need access to your cameras or contacts, and a flashlight should not be interested in your location data either.