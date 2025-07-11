It's the last day of Prime Day, but there are wireless earbuds deals too cheap to pass up. One of them is on the Apple-made Beats Studio Buds+, which are on sale for $89, down from $169. That's a sizeable saving of $80 (47%), almost half the usual price.

Amazon has four colorways of the Beats Studio Buds+ discounted: Black/Gold, Cosmic Silver, Ivory, and Transparent. If you're into a more playful hue, the last finish is a real looker, including the case. The deal is open to non-Prime members as well.

Why Get the Beats Studio Buds+?

The Studio Buds+ were launched in 2023 as an upgraded model to the non-plus Studio Buds, and with the enhancements and new features, the "plus" moniker certainly proved worthwhile.

For starters, the Beats Studio Buds+ offer a more subtle take on the compact and lightweight in-ear form of the standard Studio Buds. They have redesigned and more efficient air vents for improved pressurization. Plus, the buttons on the buds are more responsive with better tactile feedback. Beats also added new finishes to the earbuds, including the translucent option.

Beats Studio Buds + have transparent design and charging case. / © Beats

You can expect more balanced sound and cleaner audio output from the Beats Studio Buds+. But the greater improvement is in the ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), which is touted to be 1.6x more effective in blocking noises. Likewise, the microphones offer clearer voice calls. The transparency mode works naturally as well and can be activated with a single flick.

Similar to Beats' headphones, the Studio Buds+ offer Android and iOS compatibility. You can take advantage of Fast Pair and Find My Device if paired with an Android device, while those with iPhones get Siri voice commands and one-touch pairing.

The battery life in the Studio Buds+ is improved, rated for 9 hours with the buds and 36 hours in total with the charging case. A minor gripe you should know is that there is no wireless charging here. You'll need to step up to the AirPods Pro 2 if this is important to you.

Do you think the Beats Studio Buds+ are worth it for their current price? Tell us in the comments.