Matter-compatible Robot Vacuum Cleaners: Is Smart Home Integration Worth It?

Users had to wait a long time for Matter support to arrive on robot vacuum cleaners. Since iOS 18.4, compatible robot vacuum cleaners can be integrated into Apple Home and, thus, work together with other smart devices. However, what functions are available for robot vacuum cleaners, and is smart home integration even worth the effort? Find out in this article.

Smart home integration functions

Here is a quick refresher: Matter is a standard for smart home devices. This means devices such as lamps, sockets, thermostats, or smart locks can communicate with each other, regardless of the different brands. Robot vacuum cleaners have not been listed among these devices for some time, until now. Manufacturers such as Roborock, Dreame, and Ecovacs offer Matter support for their robot vacuum cleaners. I picked up the Roborock Saros Z70 (read review) and took a look at the functions in Apple Home.

Smart Home integration of the Roborock Saros Z70. / © nextpit

In the Roborock app, you add the robot in the "Connect to Matter" tab in Apple Home. The app asks you which room the appliance should be stored in. Apple Home shows you the battery level and current status of the robot vacuum cleaner. You can have it vacuumed, mopped, or vacuumed and mopped simultaneously.

These are the cleaning features found in Apple Home. / © nextpit

In Apple Home, you define the rooms as well as the suction level and water flow rate. There is a small icon at the bottom left that you can use to increase or decrease the power. The robot vacuum cleaner can be ordered to return to the base station at any time. In addition to these functions, you can, of course, set autonomous routines, such as: "Robot vacuum cleaner to begin cleaning after the Smart Lock has closed the door."

As you would expect, only the core functions required to control a robot vacuum cleaner are included. However, there is one particular feature missing that would make me want to uninstall the Roborock app.

Philips Hue as a role model: It only needs this one feature

Some will probably say that the functions as they are now are perfectly adequate. I see things differently because Philips Hue offers a function that should serve as a prime example for Roborock. We are talking about scenes. Scenes are preset combinations of several light colors and brightness levels that are applied to one or more lamps. Scenes allow you to activate selected preset combinations in the Philips Hue app or in Apple Home with just one click.

You can see a list of your lamps and saved scenes for each room. / © nextpit

There is also something similar for robot vacuum cleaners. In the apps, these are known as routines. Routines allow you to set the suction power and water flow rate for each room in your home. Manufacturers such as Roborock (Best Of list) do not offer the "mop after vacuuming" function in the app. With a routine (vacuuming and then mopping, for instance), you can bypass the missing feature. Unfortunately, the integration of routines in Apple Home is completely missing.

In my opinion, this would be a real game-changer for me to send my robot vacuum cleaner off for a routine clean with just one tap. Nevertheless, in my opinion, smart home integration is worthwhile even at this stage, as users are finally able to pair robot vacuum cleaners with other smart devices.