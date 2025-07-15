Sony's new WH-1000XM6 headphones were launched last month and are a massive upgrade from their predecessors in design flexibility, offering a foldable form factor. However, this revamped mechanism might also be the reason for new, concerning user reports of cracking and snapping hinges that are starting to emerge.

The new WH-1000XM6 (review) have only been in the market for about two months, and so far, they have received many praises for the notable enhancements they brought. Particularly, they now adopt the folding design, which was a prominent omission from the WH-1000XM5 (review). Sony was also said to have introduced a new hinge to the WH-1000XM6 that addresses the complaints in the predecessors.

Despite the upgrades, it appears that Sony is not catching a break from the fiasco in the WH-1000XM5. New reports on social media platforms are now gaining momentum, with two particular issues highlighting the WH-1000XM6's hinges.

Sony's WH-1000XM6 Are Breaking Into Pieces

On Reddit, there are a few postings about the WH-1000XM6 hinges failing by either cracking or snapping, separating the headband from the earcup. The first post was spotted by Gizmodo from a Reddit user who shared a screenshot of another user on China's Red Note social media platform.

In the translated post, it details that the headphones' hinge was suddenly broken just over a month after acquisition. It wasn't clear how the incident occurred, such as whether it was accidentally pressed or twisted. However, it seems to be highlighting the build quality of the audio cans.

The hinge in the Sony WH-1000XM6 was suddenly snapped according to a user on Reddit. / © Reddit/u/mmarsbarr

On a separate post, another user named mmarsbarr shared a photo of a Sony WH-1000XM6 with a taped-up hinge on one side. The Redditor said the headphones suddenly broke without any force applied.

While these are only two on-hand reports, it's unknown if there are similar concerns from other WH-1000XM6 users. So, it's hard to conclude if these are really design issues in the headphones or just some random units affected by defective components. Regardless, it's quite alarming knowing they were just launched last month. We just hope that the Japanese brand may offer some clarity on these reports.

Have you experienced these failing hinges on your Sony headphones? We'd like to hear your thoughts about these hinge concerns in the WH-1000XM6 in the comments.