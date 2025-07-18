This $80 Game Is Free for a Week – And It Has No Microtransactions

Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it's worth checking in every week to ensure you don't miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn't appeal to you, there's no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download Civilization VI Platinum Edition .

If you are an app and gaming enthusiast, you can also follow our Free Apps of the Week and Top 5 Apps series. Now, without further ado, let's see what's on the Epic Games Store today.

This Week's Free Game

Civilization VI Platinum Edition

You can download a real highlight starting this week. Civilization VI Platinum Edition is a true AAA experience that you get to download for free. Normally, the game costs a whopping $80.

Civilization VI is not just a classic city builder or strategy game. In this game, you take control of an entire civilization and guide it along its path through history. Uncover new technologies, expand your city's reach, and challenge your rivals in war. Ultimately, your empire's success rests in your hands. Whether you emerge victorious or fade into obscurity depends on your strategy and how effectively you implement it.

Download Civilization IV Platinum Edition from the Epic Games Store.

Civilization VI is one of the best-known gaming franchises of all time. / © Steam

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Free Game

Legion TD 2

Next week, you can download a really cool Indie Tower Defense game for free from the Epic Games Store. The game is called Legion TD 2 and is still in active development. This means that you can look forward to new content and quality of life updates as development progresses. On Steam, the game has received very positive reviews so far.

You can jump into the game solo or team up with up to eight other players. The game has an active community, making it easy to find others to play with. Legion TD 2 will be available for free starting next week. Currently, the game costs approximately $18.

Download Legion TD 2 from the Epic Games Store.

This game boasts an active community. / © Steam

Are you going to download this week's free game? Are you already familiar with the Civilization franchise? Let us know in the comments below!