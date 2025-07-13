Few Robot Vacuum Cleaners Have It: The Best Feature that Nobody Knows

Every robot vacuum cleaner comes with a supporting app where the cleaning process and behavior on certain floor types can be adjusted accordingly. In principle, the more expensive the robot vacuum cleaner model, the more functions manufacturers pack into the software. There is one feature that simplifies the use of a robot vacuum cleaner by miles, but completely remains under the radar.

The best robot vacuum cleaner feature that nobody knows about

Roborock and Dreame do this to perfection. They pack tons of functions into the supporting apps of their robot vacuum cleaners. From cleaning levels and maintenance functions to behavior on different floor types, the software offers an almost infinite range of customization options. One feature that is almost hidden in the additional settings is the real game changer. We're talking about Matter support and the option to add the robot vacuum cleaner to an existing smart home.

Cleaning can begin and be modified accordingly in any smart home now. You can also define rooms that should be cleaned. The best thing about this? The option to link the robot vacuum cleaner to other smart devices, such as Smart Locks or Philips Hue lights, via routines. For example, the robot vacuum cleaner can begin cleaning as soon as the Smart Lock has closed the door behind you or the Philips Hue lights are switched on in combination with a Hue motion detector to improve lighting conditions at home for the appliance.

Which robot vacuum cleaners are Matter-compatible?

Matter support for robot vacuum cleaners was introduced in October 2023. This allows users to control these smart cleaning tools in smart homes via the likes of Apple Home, Google Home, or Samsung SmartThings, regardless of the manufacturer. The first robot vacuum models with Matter support appeared on the market at the end of 2023. Other models received support via a firmware update. The following robot vacuum cleaners have Matter certification:

Looking at the list, two things stand out. Firstly, why are the Dreame robot vacuum cleaners missing? There is still no sign of Matter compatibility from Roborock's biggest competitor. However, the manufacturer has already announced that upcoming Dreame models will offer Matter support. The second point is that there are no budget robot vacuum cleaners listed. The list only includes models that tend to be priced at $1,000 or higher. In fact, no manufacturer has announced if and when budget robot vacuum cleaners will benefit from the feature yet.