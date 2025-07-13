Following Amazon Prime Day, some of the best headphones deals are still up for grabs. Among them are those from Sonos, which has its first over-ear Ace headphones reduced to a new low of $299 on the retailer and Best Buy. This is a sizeable reduction of $150 (33%) from $449.

You can pick the Sonos Ace in White or Black colorways, which are both covered by the deal.

Why Buy the Sonos Ace Over Apple AirPods Max or Sony WH-1000XM5?

Launched last year, the Ace are the first over-ear headphones from Sonos. And like with the popular speakers from the brand, the Ace boast premium styling. While they do feature a balanced use of materials around the earcups, this helps keep the headphones lightweight. They also get a balanced clamping force to avoid stressing your head during extended listening sessions while also giving a snug fit.

The headband is well-padded with a stainless steel frame. While it's not foldable, it does come with a stepless length mechanism. The earcups get enough plushy cushion with covers made from vegan leather. They cover pretty much of the wearer's ears and can be detached quickly with their magnetic attachment system.

Sonos' Ace headphones weigh 312 grams, which is lighter than the Apple AirPods Max and Sony WH-1000XM5. / © Sonos

They also have a multifunctional rocker button for volume adjustment and playback. The listening mode gets a dedicated cycle switch for seamless switching between ANC, transparency mode (called Aware mode), and off state.

Sonos proves its expertise in audio with the Ace. The headphones feature large dynamic 40 mm drivers which output great sound quality with a high level of detail and clarity. They also emphasize lows or bass, but not too overpowering. You can tweak the profile via equalizer, but we'd wish the company gave it more extensive settings.

The Sonos Ace performs well in the noise-canceling department. These audio cans are considered to have comparable ANC with other pricey headphones. If you're the opposite, the Aware mode (transparency) is top-class and provides a natural output. You also get Spatial Audio with head tracking via Dolby Atmos.

Regarding features and usability, they support high-res and lossless audio playback when paired with compatible Android devices or via USB-C (you do get basic Bluetooth codecs with iPhones). The battery life is really good, lasting 30 hours with ANC enabled. There's quick charging to fill up the headphones' power, with a 3-minute plug giving 3 hours of playback.

