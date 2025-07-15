EA Has Done it Again: Is Need for Speed the Next Dead Franchise?

Certain video game series are so iconic, their names are instantly recognizable to even those who don't typically play games. One such franchise is the Need for Speed series, an iconic racing game that is currently in the hands of EA. Despite the series' iconic status, it appears that EA has decided to shelve the series for the foreseeable future.

The End of an Iconic Franchise?

This is not the first time that EA has faced significant backlash over its handling of game series under its control in recent years. Last year, EA announced that it would essentially discontinue The Sims by declaring that a long-awaited The Sims 5 game was simply not going to happen. Instead, the company decided to focus on a live service multiplayer experience, which has so far failed to gain favor with gamers.

Now, it seems that Need for Speed fans may experience a similar letdown. In a post on Instagram, Matthew Everingham announced that Speedhunters, which is closely affiliated with the Need for Speed games, is on ice. The reason he provided is that EA has reportedly shelved Need for Speed. If true, this could mark the end of a franchise that has persisted for more than three decades.

Need for Speed Unbound was released in 2022 and received mixed reviews. / © Steam

Racing Games are in a Crisis

It seems as though Need for Speed is not the only beloved racing game stuck in a crisis. Layoffs at Xbox have resulted in the developer of Forza Motorsport, Turn 10, essentially being gutted. Around 120 job cuts have been reported. This is despite the massive success of the open-world racer Forza Horizon 5, which is currently one of the most popular racing games on the market.

And even if Need for Speed has not, in fact, been shelved for good by EA, there is still bad news for players. The game's developer, Criterion Games, has reportedly been reassigned to work on Battlefield 6 earlier in the year. This means that even if there is going to be another Need for Speed game, it likely won't be released before the start of the 2030s.

What are your thoughts on the potential end of the Need for Speed franchise? Do you think EA should reconsider its decision? Let us know in the comments below!