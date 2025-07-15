At nextpit, we bring you a handpicked selection of free apps for both Android and iPhone users each week, offering a chance to explore innovative new tools without spending a dime. While these apps usually come at a cost, you can seize this exclusive opportunity—don’t wait too long!

This curated collection differs from our “Top 5 Apps of the Week,” where we provide in-depth reviews and analyses. Here, we simply highlight these applications because they are currently available at no charge! However, we can’t promise that these amazing deals will last forever on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Therefore, it’s advisable to download them sooner rather than later. Just be mindful of ads, in-app purchases, and any potential subscription traps that may be present.

Our tip: If you are interested in an app, install it - even if you don't need it straight away. This will mark it as "purchased" and add it to your app library. You can then remove the app directly from your phone and reinstall it for free whenever you need it.

Android Apps and Games Available for Free–Limited Time Offer

Top Free Android Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

Music Equalizer - Bass Booster ( $2.99 ): Do you feel like your music lacks some punch in terms of bass? This app should give you the boost you're looking for.

): Do you feel like your music lacks some punch in terms of bass? This app should give you the boost you're looking for. Scan Text from Image ( $0.99 ): Need to extract text from any photo? This will get the job done.

): Need to extract text from any photo? This will get the job done. 80s Music Radio Pro ( $0.70 ): They say that music in the 1980s is the best. Why not install this radio app and find out?

): They say that music in the 1980s is the best. Why not install this radio app and find out? KX Music Player Pro ( $2.99 ): If you have a bunch of music files that you want to listen to offline, this is a decent alternative.

): If you have a bunch of music files that you want to listen to offline, this is a decent alternative. Volume Booster & Sound Booster ( $2.99 ): If everything sounds too soft, perhaps this app can deliver the necessary boost in volume levels.

Free Android Games

Sudoku Master Premium Offline ( $2.99 ): Do you love Sudoku? With this game, you can play it offline!

): Do you love Sudoku? With this game, you can play it offline! Live or Die 1: Survival Pro ( $0.99 ): It is the zombie apocalypse, and you need all your wits to survive!

): It is the zombie apocalypse, and you need all your wits to survive! Word Search Game ( $1.99 ): Do you have a penchant for word games? Check this one out, then.

): Do you have a penchant for word games? Check this one out, then. Grow Heroes VIP ( $1.99 ): This idle RPG is cute, has very appealing graphics, and does get you hooked as you level up with progress.

): This idle RPG is cute, has very appealing graphics, and does get you hooked as you level up with progress. Dead God Land ( $6.99 ): An isometric game where you try your best to survive looters and zombies.

iOS Apps and Games Available for Free–Limited Time Offer

Top Free iOS Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

Practice Pro: Metronome Tuner ( $0.99 ): Are you an aspiring musician or simply one who wants to remain on your toes? This app offers modular practice tools that were specially designed to help musicians achieve their daily goals.

): Are you an aspiring musician or simply one who wants to remain on your toes? This app offers modular practice tools that were specially designed to help musicians achieve their daily goals. AI Poster Maker & Ad Creator ( $4.99 ): Need to churn up a poster on the fly? Fret not, AI is here to save the day.

): Need to churn up a poster on the fly? Fret not, AI is here to save the day. AI Logo & Design Creator ( $0.59 ): Need help coming up with new logos and designs? Perhaps AI could lend you a hand.

): Need help coming up with new logos and designs? Perhaps AI could lend you a hand. Fame - YT Thumbnail Maker ( $0.59 ): Got a YouTube channel of your own? Why not come up with amazing thumbnails using this app?

): Got a YouTube channel of your own? Why not come up with amazing thumbnails using this app? Bear Walking Pal ( $0.99 ): How many steps do you take in a day? Get this pedometer app and find out!

Free iPhone games

Eyka ( $0.99 ): A relaxing puzzle game where you do your best to harmonize all the colors.

): A relaxing puzzle game where you do your best to harmonize all the colors. Wheels of Aurelia ( $0.99 ): An interactive game where you embark on an Italian road trip in the form of a novel.

): An interactive game where you embark on an Italian road trip in the form of a novel. Alien Shooter: Survive ( $0.99 ): Remember Starship Troopers and the feeling of mowing down endless hordes of enemies? This one gives the same vibes, too.

): Remember Starship Troopers and the feeling of mowing down endless hordes of enemies? This one gives the same vibes, too. Lanota ( $1.99 ): Save the world in this music rhythm game with amazing graphics and gameplay that is sure to keep you riveted.

): Save the world in this music rhythm game with amazing graphics and gameplay that is sure to keep you riveted. Space Clutter ( $0.99 ): Go through bullet hell in this game that requires dextrous reflexes as the entire galaxy is out to get you.

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found an expired deal, please share it in the comments below.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-App Purchases and Ads: No Surprises!

Be cautious with both free and paid apps, as they may contain hidden in-app purchases and advertisements. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App Permissions: Read the Fine Print!

In the fast-paced realm of mobile apps, many businesses employ clever strategies to access your personal data. But don’t fret, tech enthusiasts! We’ve gathered essential tips to help you protect your valuable information. A vital first step is to be discerning about the permissions you allow for the apps you choose to install.

Consider this: why would a simple alarm clock app require access to your camera or contacts? What justification could a flashlight app have for needing your precise location? By scrutinizing the permissions you grant, you can effectively guard your personal information against unauthorized access.

Explore the extensive selection of free applications available on both Android and iOS platforms, all while ensuring that your data remains safe and sound.

Do look out for the second edition of this list later this week. We also hope you have a great day ahead!