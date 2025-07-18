If you're in the market for an Android tablet that doesn't cost a fortune, you can look into Samsung's mid-range Galaxy Tab offerings. But even better, the Galaxy Tab S9 is also a viable option considering its current price. The last-generation flagship Galaxy Tab is currently listed for $469, down from the original price of $799 on Amazon.

This saves you $330 or 41% off the usual price of the non-cellular base model with 128 GB storage, which is also the biggest cut we've seen. The deal applies to the Graphite color, but the Beige is also on sale for $484, which is just marginally higher.

Why Pick the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9?

We still consider the Galaxy Tab S9 a powerful and capable tablet even though it was launched in August 2023. It didn't receive a direct successor at the same time as the Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra, which launched in late 2024. However, with the current offer, it makes a better choice compared to existing mid-range slab offerings.

For instance, it has an 11-inch AMOLED display, which is still a rare feature in the Galaxy Tab A series or even in flagship Android tablets on the market. In our review, we praised the panel for its brightness, colors, and sharpness. It also supports the S Pen out of the box, and you'll get it bundled with the tablet.

Sizing up Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. All features IP68 dust and water resistance, which is a rare feature in most high-end tablets. / © nextpit

The Galaxy Tab S9 is a sleek and rugged machine with a metal chassis and an IP68 dust and water resistance rating. It's lightweight and slim, making it easy to transport or manage with one hand while the other hand is holding a stylus, jotting down on the display.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and plenty of RAM inside the tablet deliver fast and smooth performance, which is more than sufficient for light to demanding tasks like running DeX mode or playing AAA games. The battery life of the tablet is quite solid, lasting an entire day or longer if you mix it with modest usage.

Do you think that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is a more practical purchase than a mid-range Galaxy tablet? Share with us your answers in the comments.