© sodawhiskey / Adobe Stock / nextpit
Have $400 to spend on a new smartphone and not sure which one to choose? We've got you covered. Here’s a comprehensive guide to the best smartphones under $400, offering features like powerful gaming-ready SoCs with 5G, smooth 120 Hz displays, and stellar cameras.

The Best Smartphones Under $400

  Editor's choice Apple alternative Long-software-support alternative Long battery life Productivity with stylus
Product
Google Pixel 7a
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Samsung Galaxy A35
Nothing Phone (2a)
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)
Picture Google Pixel 7a product image Apple iPhone SE (2022) Product Image Samsung Galaxy A35 Product Image Nothing Phone (2a) Product Image Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) Product Image
Review
Review: Google Pixel 7a
Review: Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Review: Samsung Galaxy A35
Review: Nothing Phone (2a)
Not yet tested
Editor's note: The prices highlighted in this article may vary depending on discounts offered by the manufacturers.

Editor's Choice: Google Pixel 7a

Google Pixel 7a review images
The Google Pixel 7a is probably the best under-400 smartphone out there today.  / © NextPit

​The Google Pixel 7a, released on May 10, 2023, is available on Amazon for under $400 with 128 GB of storage. Equipped with Google's Tensor G2 processor, it enhances the performance of machine learning-based features, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a compact Google phone in 2025.​

In our review, the Pixel 7a received a 5-star rating, standing out among smartphones under $500. It offers a 90 Hz refresh rate, 8 GB of RAM, and wireless charging, making it the most cost-effective option in the Pixel 7 series. 

The camera suite has been significantly upgraded from its predecessor, featuring a 64 MP main camera, a 13 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13 MP selfie camera. Google's advanced camera software ensures that photos taken with the Pixel 7a maintain the high-quality standards of the Pixel series.

Google Pixel 7a

Good

  • Compact design
  • Top-notch performance
  • Versatile and trustworthy camera
  • All-day long battery
  • Wireless charging

Bad

  • Slow charging time
  • No power adapter in the box
Go to review
Best iPhone Under $400: Apple iPhone SE (2022)

A person taking a picture with the Apple iPhone SE 2022
The form factor of the iPhone SE still works very well. / © nextpit

Choosing an Apple device under $400 isn't easy, but we confidently recommend the iPhone SE (2022). In 2025, Apple introduced the iPhone 16e (review), effectively discontinuing the entire SE lineup. The 16e, Apple's first new naming since the “mini” in 2020, now serves as Apple's entry-level model.

Currently, the iPhone SE (2022) is only available through online retailers like Amazon. This budget iPhone features the powerful A15 Bionic chip, although it brings minimal upgrades compared to its predecessor. It offers a 12MP camera within a casing nearly identical to the iPhone SE (2020)—which itself resembles older models like the iPhone 8, 7, and 6s—and includes IP67 water resistance.

Aside from the upgraded SoC and increased RAM (4 GB), the most significant improvement is 5G connectivity, bringing the iPhone SE (2022) in line with other sub-$400 smartphones on this list. After testing the device, we found it remains an excellent choice for budget-conscious iPhone buyers, though there are some considerations.

Based on Apple's historical patterns, the iPhone SE (2022) should receive software support, including full iOS updates and security patches, until approximately 2027 or 2028. However, exact timelines may vary depending on Apple's future decisions.

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Good

  • Insane performance level
  • High-quality workmanship
  • Surprisingly good photo and video performance
  • Solid battery life that lasts up till late at night

Bad

  • Display is simply outdated
  • Too few camera functions
  • Low storage space in the base model without expandable memory
  • More expensive than predecessor at market launch
Go to review
Long-Software-Support Alternative: Samsung Galaxy A35

Samsung Galaxy A35 Display
With no sign of the Galaxy A55 in the US, the A35 will fly the mid-range flag in the country. / © nextpit

For 2024, Samsung surprisingly decided not to release its popular Galaxy A55 in the US. Instead, the brand introduced the more affordable Galaxy A35 as its mid-range alternative.

In reality, both models are quite similar regarding performance and specifications, offering balanced camera capabilities, reliable battery life, and extensive software support. The A35 uses the Exynos 1380 processor found in the previous Galaxy A54 model, ensuring smooth performance for everyday use and moderate gaming.

Regarding software updates, the Galaxy A35 stands out for having the longest security support among phones in this list, with Samsung committing to provide updates through 2029. While some newer devices offer even longer support, none currently match this promise at this price range.

Samsung Galaxy A35

Good

  • Stylish and above all high-quality new look
  • Solid performance in everyday use and in mobile games
  • Useful cameras
  • Up to five years of security updates
  • Water and dust-proof

Bad

  • Slow quick charging
  • No wireless charging
  • Cameras not well coordinated
Go to review
Long Battery Life: Nothing Phone (2a)

You get a plastic back instead of glass in the Nothing Phone 2(a).
The Nothing Phone (2a) still has a transparent back, but the glass is plastic instead of glass. / © nextpit

The Phone (2a) is Nothing's newest affordable smartphone, featuring balanced specifications and an exceptional design—one of the best-looking mid-range phones.

It provides a satisfying user experience with Nothing OS and offers durability through three guaranteed Android updates and four years of security patches. Performance is reliable, although it doesn't include the latest Snapdragon chipset.

With its substantial 5000 mAh battery supporting 45W fast charging, the Phone (2a) leads its price category in battery life. Our battery tests recorded an impressive runtime of 17 hours and 2 minutes, allowing comfortable two-day usage between charges and relatively quick recharging.

The main trade-off is the camera quality, which struggles, particularly in low-light conditions. Apart from this, the Nothing Phone (2a) is a well-rounded mid-range option, featuring an attractive screen, dependable performance, and notably outstanding battery life.

Nothing Phone (2)

Good

  • Beautiful OLED LTPO 120 Hz screen
  • Almost unchanged but still very cool design
  • Glyph interface a little less gimmicky
  • Three Android updates + four years of security updates
  • Excellent autonomy
  • Wireless and reverse wireless charging

Bad

  • Average photo quality
  • IP54 certified only
  • Aggressive thermal clamping
  • No charger included
Go to review
Best Phone with Stylus: Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)

Motorola Stylus 5G 2024 product image
The Moto Stylus 5G offers premium looks with the added versatility of the stylus. / © Motorola

Motorola offers numerous options in this price range—perhaps too many—but the Moto G Stylus line stands out by bringing Galaxy Note-like productivity features to a wider audience.

Although Motorola didn't introduce a new 4G version in 2024, the Moto G Stylus retains the "5G" branding. The specifications remain similar to the previous model, featuring a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor and an impressive 8 GB of RAM.

The 2024 edition addresses a key shortcoming from the previous version by upgrading the ultra-wide camera from 8 to 13 megapixels. This means improved image quality for landscapes, wide vistas, and potentially higher-quality prints.

Overall, while the Moto G Stylus 5G doesn't dominate in every category, it offers a balanced feature set and distinctive capabilities rarely found in today's smartphones.

Budget-Friendly Smartphone Alternatives

Getting a device with a plan, discounted or free

Financing a device is an affordable way to obtain a new one, as carriers offer incentives to attract and retain customers. Typically, payments are broken into 24 or 36 installments with an eligible plan. Additionally, discounts or even free devices are available when starting a new plan.

Refurbished and used smartphones

If removing the protective film for the first time on your new device does not cause you to jump for joy, you can pick up more expensive smartphones from the second-hand or refurbished market. It is particularly advisable to use devices that carry a refurbished guarantee.

Refurbished smartphones are inspected and restored by trusted companies to ensure quality. They're especially appealing when accompanied by an extended warranty, offering protection against potential issues shortly after purchase.

Key Criteria for Selection

In compiling this list of the best smartphones under $400, our team has personally tested top recommendations, supplemented by additional mentions to help you make a well-informed decision. This guide highlights essential features, but I strongly recommend checking out our in-depth reviews before making a purchase.

For this budget-focused selection, we primarily considered everyday users seeking a balance between affordability and functionality. However, if your priorities include advanced performance or flagship-level features, I encourage you to explore our broader best smartphones list to ensure you're choosing the right device.

How We Chose

Our top priority? User experience (UX). Smartphones under $400 typically offer reliable performance for daily tasks, multimedia consumption, and casual gaming. Expect processors from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series or MediaTek Dimensity lineup, which provide excellent value even if they're not the latest generation.

Battery life and display quality are also critical. We've prioritized devices featuring batteries ranging from 4,500 to 5,000 mAh, capable of lasting a full day. While charging speeds in this price range are modest, typically around 10W to 15W in the U.S., these smartphones offer practical endurance. Display technology is steadily improving, with many devices featuring Full HD+ resolutions and refresh rates up to 120 Hz, including increasingly common OLED screens.

Camera performance is adequate for most daily needs, but expect some limitations. You’ll often see higher-megapixel sensors, but quality varies significantly compared to flagship models. We advise caution with multi-camera setups, as additional lenses like macro or depth sensors might offer limited practical use.

Software and carrier compatibility are also essential considerations. Smartphones in this category often receive fewer software updates—typically one to two major Android updates after launch—so always verify the device’s update policy before purchasing. Additionally, ensure compatibility with your carrier, especially if buying unlocked devices.

Got Questions?

If you need more details about any phones mentioned here, or you're struggling to choose, drop us a message! We’ll respond quickly with the answers you need.

Updated in March 2025 with the Pixel 7a as the current editor's choice and new information about the iPhone SE lineup. Older comments may reference previous versions.

Camila Rinaldi

Camila Rinaldi
Domain Head

I have 15 years of experience reviewing smartphones and wearables, blending tech know-how with a real love for innovation. I've led popular tech sites like AndroidPIT and Canaltech in Brazil, and now I share my insights with audiences around the globe—including in the US, Germany, France, Spain, and Brazil—through honest, hands-on reviews. Recently, I've shifted my focus toward digital health, with a keen eye on gender equality and closing the gender data gap. I'm passionate about using simple, clear storytelling to give women a stronger voice in both tech and health. Whether I'm testing the latest gadgets or exploring new trends in digital health, I always aim to break things down in a way that's easy to understand. On a personal note, I'm an active runner—I completed the Berlin Marathon in 2024—and I'm gearing up for a long bike trip from Germany to Austria in just four days in 2025.

Camila Rinaldi is familiar with the following topics: Robot vacuum cleaner, Mobility, Smartphones, E-bikes & e-scooters, Wearables, Fitness & Health, Smartwatches, Apps & Services, Tablets, Immersive technologies, Smart Home.

  • 49
    storm Mar 17, 2022 Link to comment

    TCL has been making some interesting moves in the phone world. But Motorola still gets my vote. Their chop and twist features are supreme.

    But I've got to disagree about financing a phone being a deal. You get roped in to way overpriced contracts. You'll save a lot more buying the phone and going pre-paid service. If you can't afford a smartphone, buy a feature phone and still go prepaid. I did this for years during the smartphone era. Saved a lot of money until it made financial sense to get a smartphone.

    If you need a smartphone for work, they should offer some option to supply or cover the the costs.

    Rusty H.Deactivated AccountCamila RinaldiZois Bekios Zannikos

    • Rusty H. 33
      Rusty H. Aug 24, 2022 Link to comment

      My phone bill costs 50 bucks a month (straight talk). Boss pays half of that. I haven't "financed" a phone since before the smartphone era. The amount you pay "on contract" is nuts. It's cheaper just to buy one full price, UNLOCKED, and go where you want. Plus, if you trade it in, or sell it (unlocked) are easier to sell so you can get something back.

      gilivi