Samsung's Galaxy Buds FE are Too Cheap to Pass for 35% Off

nextpit Samsung Galaxy Buds FE on Case
© nextpit
Samsung's budget Galaxy Buds FE are on sale on Amazon as part of a post-Prime Day sale. The wireless ANC earbuds are still available at their second-best price of $64 today. This is a massive discount of $35 (45%) on the usual $99.

The rare discount is for the White color option of the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE. However, you can still pick up the Black or Graphite for $69, or 30% cheaper.

Why These Samsung Galaxy Buds FE Are Fantastic Budget ANC Earbuds

The Galaxy Buds FE (review) at this price are already a great deal on our pick for the best wireless earbuds with active noise-canceling capabilities. This is especially true if you're not keen on spending more than a "Benjamin" (a hundred-dollar bill) and just want silence when you're on the go.

We've more to like about the Galaxy Buds FE than to the compromises made just to keep their price affordable. The buds are discreet and lightweight for a notably comfortable experience when wearing them for extended sessions. They come with wingtips to add a snug and stable fit when worn. The on-board touch controls feel tactile and phenomenal to use.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE
Samsung Galaxy Buds FE don't feature wireless charging, buy there is a fast charging support. / © nextpit

Samsung made some trade-offs in the audio by incorporating a single driver, though we feel that the Galaxy Buds FE have decent sound quality. My colleague said they have a balanced and natural profile while slightly emphasizing lows or bass. That's something you can adjust with the equalizer.

More importantly, the Galaxy Buds FE feature ANC, which is quite a rare feature in their price range. While you might think there could be cutbacks with the inclusion of the feature, the ANC works surprisingly well. There's also a transparency mode if you want to let in some ambient sound while listening. Even the microphones offer good clarity when picking up voices during calls.

Despite the lightweight build and compact form, the Galaxy Buds FE have a battery life lasting 6 hours (buds) or 21 hours total with the case (30 hours total without ANC), which is about average.

Do you find the Galaxy Buds FE a solid pair of earbuds at their current price? We want to know your plans in the comments.

Best In-Ear ANC Headphones: Elevate Your Listening Experience

  Editor's choice Alternative choice Apple choice ANC champion Best option for sports Best choice under $150 Best choice under $120
Product
Jabra Elite 10
Sony WF-1000XM5
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds
Jabra Elite 8 Active
Nothing ear (2)
Jabra Elite 4
Image Jabra Elite 10 Product Image Sony WF-1000XM5 Product Image Apple AirPods Pro 2 Product Image Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds Product Image Jabra Elite 8 Active Product Image Nothing ear (2) Product Image Jabra Elite 4 Product Image
Price (MSRP)
  • $249.99
  • $299
  • $249
  • $299
  • $199
  • $149
  • $119.99
Offers*
I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

