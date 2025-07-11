The curtain for Amazon Prime Day is about to be rolled down, but there are still hard-to-miss fantastic deals worth checking out, including on smartwatches . For example, our favorite rugged Amazfit T-Rex 3 smartwatch from Zepp is part of the exclusive sale, dropping to its fresh record low of $199. This translates to an $80 (29%) cut on the usual $279.

You get options from the three colorways of the smartwatch: Onyx Black, Lava, and Haze Gray. The first two options come with the same graphite steel case but differ in the strap color.

Who's the Amazfit T-Rex 3 Smartwatch For?

The Amazfit T-Rex 3 (review) is the company's latest entry in its rugged smartwatch range, built for outdoor and endurance-based activities. So, it's currently a compelling value for those who fall into those categories or even for casual users (and it's compatible with iPhone and Android).

It only came on the scene in September 2024, more than two years after its predecessor. During that period, Zepp gave it numerous upgrades. On the exterior, it's a modest refresh, but it gains a stainless steel bezel for a sleeker look while adding tougher protection from accidental bumps and drops.

On the back of the smartwatch, you'll find the health monitoring sensor for tracking heart rate, blood oxygen levels, HRV, and more. / © nextpit

The smartwatch is military-grade to withstand extreme weather and comes with 10 ATM waterproofing. It also added an official freediving certification, allowing for depths of up to 45 meters. The 1.5-inch AMOLED display is larger, measuring at a 1.5-inch circular diameter, and it's twice as bright as the predecessor, so it would remain legible even under the sun. Its downside is that it's bulky, suiting those with modest to large wrists.

Regarding wellness, the Amazfit T-Rex 3 features vital health tracking capabilities and ships with expanded fitness tools such as full support for strength training and HYROX race tracking. More than 177 workouts are available. Those who frequent outdoors would find the offline, contour, and ski maps helpful.

The smartwatch also has a longer battery life endurance in GPS mode, lasting 180 hours, and even more incredible in smartwatch mode, with about 27 days between charges.

Do you require these rugged features in your next smartwatch? Are you buying the Amazfit T-Rex 3 now that it's cheaper than ever? Let us know in the comments.