The beginning of the first quarter of 2025 saw a gradual rollout of Android 15 , but the end of April marked a significant acceleration, particularly for Samsung and Motorola. If you're wondering whether your smartphone, tablet, or smartwatch will receive the update, check out our list covering major brands and OEMs, including Google, Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Nothing.

We're already well into the second quarter of 2025, and Android 15 continues its progress to eligible devices. If you're curious about the update status for your smartphone, tablet, or even smartwatch, we've compiled a comprehensive list for major Android brands—including Google, Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Nothing.

As of May 2025, significant progress has occurred since the start of the year. While Samsung experienced an initial slow start due to a brief delay, the company widely rolled out One UI 7 by April to most Galaxy flagships. On the other hand, Motorola expanded the Android 15 update to its foldable Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra smartphones in April, continuing into May. These are the global equivalents of the US-bound Razr (2024) and Razr+ (2024), respectively.

Google

Google was beaten by a few brands in adopting Android 16, but it first brand to complete the roll out. Google's Pixel devices—starting from the Pixel 6 series, including the Pixel Tablet—have been running the latest official Android 15 update since late 2024. Interestingly, Google is already set to preview Android 16 in May.

Check out the full list of Pixel devices powered by Android 15 below.

The Pixel 8 phones are the first in line for the Android 15 update. / © nextpit

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 8

Samsung

Samsung's Android 15 schedule was a highly discussed and anticipated topic. Initially, the beta program began with the Galaxy S24 series, with no firm timeline provided for other models. This quickly changed in April when Samsung released the stable update to public users and rapidly expanded its availability to many Galaxy S and Galaxy Z models.

Now, the update is expected to reach most mid-range and budget Galaxy A phones and tablets in May, potentially happening soon.

Meanwhile, Samsung's latest flagship, the Galaxy S25, launched with One UI 7, alongside new mid-range models like the Galaxy A56, A36, and A26.

Galaxy phones and tablets have updated to Android 15:

Galaxy devices promised to get Android 15:

Samsung Galaxy S25: new One UI 7 features and redesigned look. / © nextpit

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Xiaomi

Unlike Samsung, Xiaomi’s Android 15 rollout has been progressing steadily. At MWC 2025, the company detailed which devices have received the HyperOS 2.0 update and outlined a roadmap for upcoming releases.

The newly announced Xiaomi 15 (review) and Xiaomi 15 Ultra (review), along with the Xiaomi Pad 7 (Pro), ship with HyperOS 2.0—which introduces HyperAI, a suite of AI-powered features.

Following earlier rollouts for the Xiaomi 14 series and Redmi Note 13 series in January and February, Xiaomi has scheduled the Redmi Note 14 series to receive the update in March, with the rollout continuing through June.

Xiaomi devices getting HyperOS 2:

Xiaomi devices promised to get HyperOS 2:

Xiaomi Redmi 14C

Xiaomi Redmi A3 Pro

Xiaomi Poco C75

Xiaomi Poco F4 GT

Xiaomi Poco X4 GT

Xiaomi Redmi 13C 5G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12S

Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE

Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE 8.7

Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE 8.7 4G

The flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra is promised the Android 15 update. / © nextpit

Affiliate offer Xiaomi 14T Pro

OnePlus

OnePlus’ OxygenOS 15, based on Android 15, has been rolling out smoothly—outpacing many competitors. In early 2025, the update expanded to the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 10 series. Even its budget models, the Nord 3 and Nord 4, received the update—though initially limited to India. The end of April saw the update completely rolled out.

Meanwhile, the newly launched OnePlus 13 (review) and OnePlus3R (review) came with Android 15 straight out of the box.

OnePlus phones updating to Android 15:

OnePlus 11 5G

OnePlus 11R 5G

OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12R

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

OnePlus Open

OnePlus Pad

OnePlus Pad 2

OnePlus 10T 5G

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

OnePlus Nord 3 5G

OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord CE 4

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G / OnePlus N30 SE

OnePlus 10R 5G

The OnePlus Open launched with Android 13 but is promised both the Android 14 and 15 upgrades. / © nextpit

Affiliate offer OnePlus Open

Oppo

Oppo, OnePlus’ sister brand, has also been efficient with its ColorOS 15 rollout. This skinned version of Android 15 shares its core foundation with OxygenOS 15, offering similar features with Oppo’s signature UI refinements.

ColorOS 15 supports a wide range of Oppo smartphones and tablets, but the first wave of updates included the Find N3, Find N3 Flip, and Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G. In December, more devices joined the list, including the Reno 12 and Reno 11 series. Now, in May 2025, the update has reached most mid-range and flagship models. Meanwhile, the Oppo Find X8 series launched with Android 15 out of the box.

Oppo phones updating to Android 15:

Oppo A3 5G

Oppo A3 Pro 5G

Oppo A3x 5G

Oppo A60 5G

Oppo A80 5G

Oppo F23 5G

Oppo F25 Pro 5G

Oppo F27 5G

Oppo Find N2

Oppo Find N2 Flip

Oppo Find N3

Oppo Find N3 Flip

Oppo Find X5

Oppo Find X5 Pro

Oppo Find X6

Oppo Find X6 Pro

Oppo Find X7

Oppo Find X7 Ultra

Oppo K12x 5G

Oppo Pad 2

Oppo Pad 3 Pro

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G

Oppo Reno 11 5G

Oppo Reno 11 F 5G

Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno 12 5G

Oppo Reno 12 F 5G

Oppo Reno 12 FS

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno 12 F

Oppo Reno 12 F5 5G

Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G

Oppo Reno 10 5G

Oppo Reno 11A

Oppo Reno 8T

Oppo Reno 8T 5G

Oppo Reno 11 FS

Sony

Sony’s Android 15 rollout has been slower but steady. In early 2025, the update reached the Xperia 10 V and Xperia 10 VI. The company is now preparing to update the Xperia 1 IV, Xperia 5 IV, and Xperia Pro-I.

Sony Xperia phones updating to Android 15:

Sony Xperia phones expected to receive Android 15:

The camera-focused Xperia 5 V should receive Android 15 if Sony doesn't change its update strategy. / © nextpit

Affiliate offer Sony Xperia 5 V

Asus

Asus, despite its historically short update policy for ROG and Zenfone devices, has been among the first to complete its Android 15 rollout. The Zenfone 12 Ultra and ROG Phone 9 series launched with Android 15 out of the box. Below, you’ll find a list of Zenfone and ROG devices receiving the update.

Asus ROG Phone 7

Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate

Asus ROG Phone 8

Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro

Asus Zenfone 10

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra

The Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate is receiving Android 14 but should also be updated to the 15th version. / © nextpit

Affiliate offer Asus Zenfone 10

Motorola

Motorola’s Android 15 rollout has been a more gradual process, without a clear overall timeline for stable updates. The company previously confirmed which devices will receive Android 15 and has begun beta testing with the Edge 40. However, there is still no official word on when the stable update will arrive for a broader range of devices.

The Edge 50 series and one mid-range model, the Moto G Power 5G (2024), received the update by March, followed by the Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra, or the US variants Razr (2024) and Razr+ (2024), in April.

Motorola phones receiving the stable Android 15:

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Motorola Edge 50

Motorola Edge 50 Neo

Moto G Power 5G (2024)

Motorola Razr (2024) / Razr 50

Motorola Razr+ (2024) / Razr 50 Ultra

Motorola phones expected to be updated to Android 15:

ThinkPhone

ThinkPhone 25

Moto G 5G (2024)

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)

Moto G34 (5G)

Moto G35

Moto G45

Moto G55

Moto G75

Moto G85

Motorola Edge (2023)

Motorola Edge+ (2023)

Motorola Edge (2024)

Motorola Edge 40

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

Motorola Razr (2023) / Razr 40

Motorola Razr+ (2023) / Razr 40 Ultra

Nothing

If you own a Nothing phone, you're in luck. The company has already completed the Nothing OS 3.0 rollout across its small product lineup, including the CMF Phone 1.

Nothing Phones have received the stable Nothing OS 3.0:

Nothing is committed to offer three years of Android upgrades. / © nextpit

Affiliate offer Nothing Phone (2)

Other brands

In addition to the models above, these brands are also taking part in the Android 15 public beta test:

Honor

Vivo

Vivo managed to beat not only Samsung but also Google at its own game. The Chinese brand released the stable Android 15 update before other brands to its Vivo X Fold 3 Pro smartphone with its FuntouchOS 15 release. The next phones should be the ones that were in the beta program:

iQOO 12

Vivo X100 (Pro)

Vivo X90, X90s, X90 Pro, X90 Pro+

Vivo phones expected to receive Android 15:

Vivo X80, X80 Pro

Vivo X Fold2

Vivo X Flip

Vivo V40 SE

Vivo V30, V30e, V30 SE, V30 Pro, V30 Lite 4G

Vivo's instructions for the Funtouch OS/Android 15 public beta test

HMD

HMD Pulse Pro

HMD Skyline

Other brands and devices

ALSO READ:

We are regularly updating the list. Let us know in the comments if we've missed.

This article was last updated in May 2025, with new additions from Samsung, Motorola, and Xiaomi.