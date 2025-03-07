Android 15 Hits More Devices: Is Your Phone On the List?
The beginning of the first quarter of 2025 saw a gradual rollout of Android 15, but the end of April marked a significant acceleration, particularly for Samsung and Motorola. If you're wondering whether your smartphone, tablet, or smartwatch will receive the update, check out our list covering major brands and OEMs, including Google, Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Nothing.
As of May 2025, significant progress has occurred since the start of the year. While Samsung experienced an initial slow start due to a brief delay, the company widely rolled out One UI 7 by April to most Galaxy flagships. On the other hand, Motorola expanded the Android 15 update to its foldable Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra smartphones in April, continuing into May. These are the global equivalents of the US-bound Razr (2024) and Razr+ (2024), respectively.
Google was beaten by a few brands in adopting Android 16, but it first brand to complete the roll out. Google's Pixel devices—starting from the Pixel 6 series, including the Pixel Tablet—have been running the latest official Android 15 update since late 2024. Interestingly, Google is already set to preview Android 16 in May.
Check out the full list of Pixel devices powered by Android 15 below.
- Google Pixel 6
- Google Pixel 6 Pro
- Google Pixel 6a
- Google Pixel 7
- Google Pixel 7 Pro
- Google Pixel 7a
- Google Pixel 8
- Google Pixel 8 Pro
- Google Pixel Fold
- Google Pixel 9
- Google Pixel 9 Pro
- Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
- Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Samsung
Samsung's Android 15 schedule was a highly discussed and anticipated topic. Initially, the beta program began with the Galaxy S24 series, with no firm timeline provided for other models. This quickly changed in April when Samsung released the stable update to public users and rapidly expanded its availability to many Galaxy S and Galaxy Z models.
Now, the update is expected to reach most mid-range and budget Galaxy A phones and tablets in May, potentially happening soon.
Meanwhile, Samsung's latest flagship, the Galaxy S25, launched with One UI 7, alongside new mid-range models like the Galaxy A56, A36, and A26.
Galaxy phones and tablets have updated to Android 15:
- Samsung Galaxy S21
- Samsung Galaxy S21+
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S22
- Samsung Galaxy S22+
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
- Samsung Galaxy S23
- Samsung Galaxy S23+
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S24
- Samsung Galaxy S24+
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S24 FE
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra
Galaxy devices promised to get Android 15:
- Samsung Galaxy A05
- Samsung Galaxy A05s
- Samsung Galaxy A14
- Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A15
- Samsung Galaxy A15 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A24
- Samsung Galaxy A25
- Samsung Galaxy A33
- Samsung Galaxy A34
- Samsung Galaxy A35
- Samsung Galaxy A53
- Samsung Galaxy A54
- Samsung Galaxy A55
- Samsung Galaxy A73
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
- Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro
- Samsung Galaxy XCover 7
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A9
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+
Xiaomi
Unlike Samsung, Xiaomi’s Android 15 rollout has been progressing steadily. At MWC 2025, the company detailed which devices have received the HyperOS 2.0 update and outlined a roadmap for upcoming releases.
The newly announced Xiaomi 15 (review) and Xiaomi 15 Ultra (review), along with the Xiaomi Pad 7 (Pro), ship with HyperOS 2.0—which introduces HyperAI, a suite of AI-powered features.
Following earlier rollouts for the Xiaomi 14 series and Redmi Note 13 series in January and February, Xiaomi has scheduled the Redmi Note 14 series to receive the update in March, with the rollout continuing through June.
Xiaomi devices getting HyperOS 2:
- Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
- Xiaomi Mi 11
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
- Xiaomi 13
- Xiaomi 13 Pro
- Xiaomi 13T Pro
- Xiaomi 13 Lite
- Xiaomi 13 Ultra
- Xiaomi 13T
- Xiaomi 12
- Xiaomi 12 Pro
- Xiaomi 12T
- Xiaomi 12T Pro
- Xiaomi 14
- Xiaomi 14 Ultra
- Xiaomi 14T
- Xiaomi 14T Pro
- Xiaomi MIX Flip
- Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4
- Xiaomi Poco C65
- Xiaomi Poco F6 Pro
- Xiaomi Poco M6
- Xiaomi Poco M6 Pro 5G
- Xiaomi Poco Pad
- Xiaomi Poco F5
- Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro
- Xiaomi Poco F6
- Xiaomi Poco X6
- Xiaomi Poco X6 Pro
- Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro 5G
- Xiaomi Redmi 12
- Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G
- Xiaomi Redmi 13
- Xiaomi Redmi 13C
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
- Xiaomi Redmi K50i
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 13
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 5G
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G
- Xiaomi Redmi Pad Pro 5G
- Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro
- Xiaomi Pad 6
- Xiaomi Redmi Pad Pro
Xiaomi devices promised to get HyperOS 2:
- Xiaomi Redmi 14C
- Xiaomi Redmi A3 Pro
- Xiaomi Poco C75
- Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
- Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
- Xiaomi Redmi 13C 5G
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 12S
- Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE
- Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE 8.7
- Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE 8.7 4G
OnePlus
OnePlus’ OxygenOS 15, based on Android 15, has been rolling out smoothly—outpacing many competitors. In early 2025, the update expanded to the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 10 series. Even its budget models, the Nord 3 and Nord 4, received the update—though initially limited to India. The end of April saw the update completely rolled out.
Meanwhile, the newly launched OnePlus 13 (review) and OnePlus3R (review) came with Android 15 straight out of the box.
OnePlus phones updating to Android 15:
- OnePlus 11 5G
- OnePlus 11R 5G
- OnePlus 12
- OnePlus 12R
- OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G
- OnePlus Open
- OnePlus Pad
- OnePlus Pad 2
- OnePlus 10T 5G
- OnePlus 10 Pro 5G
- OnePlus Nord 3 5G
- OnePlus Nord 4
- OnePlus Nord CE 4
- OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G
- OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G / OnePlus N30 SE
- OnePlus 10R 5G
Oppo
Oppo, OnePlus’ sister brand, has also been efficient with its ColorOS 15 rollout. This skinned version of Android 15 shares its core foundation with OxygenOS 15, offering similar features with Oppo’s signature UI refinements.
ColorOS 15 supports a wide range of Oppo smartphones and tablets, but the first wave of updates included the Find N3, Find N3 Flip, and Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G. In December, more devices joined the list, including the Reno 12 and Reno 11 series. Now, in May 2025, the update has reached most mid-range and flagship models. Meanwhile, the Oppo Find X8 series launched with Android 15 out of the box.
Oppo phones updating to Android 15:
- Oppo A3 5G
- Oppo A3 Pro 5G
- Oppo A3x 5G
- Oppo A60 5G
- Oppo A80 5G
- Oppo F23 5G
- Oppo F25 Pro 5G
- Oppo F27 5G
- Oppo Find N2
- Oppo Find N2 Flip
- Oppo Find N3
- Oppo Find N3 Flip
- Oppo Find X5
- Oppo Find X5 Pro
- Oppo Find X6
- Oppo Find X6 Pro
- Oppo Find X7
- Oppo Find X7 Ultra
- Oppo K12x 5G
- Oppo Pad 2
- Oppo Pad 3 Pro
- Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G
- Oppo Reno 11 5G
- Oppo Reno 11 F 5G
- Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G
- Oppo Reno 12 5G
- Oppo Reno 12 F 5G
- Oppo Reno 12 FS
- Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G
- Oppo Reno 12 F
- Oppo Reno 12 F5 5G
- Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G
- Oppo Reno 10 5G
- Oppo Reno 11A
- Oppo Reno 8T
- Oppo Reno 8T 5G
- Oppo Reno 11 FS
Sony
Sony’s Android 15 rollout has been slower but steady. In early 2025, the update reached the Xperia 10 V and Xperia 10 VI. The company is now preparing to update the Xperia 1 IV, Xperia 5 IV, and Xperia Pro-I.
Sony Xperia phones updating to Android 15:
- Sony Xperia 1 VI
- Sony Xperia 1 V
- Sony Xperia 5 V
- Sony Xperia 10 V
- Sony Xperia 10 VI
Sony Xperia phones expected to receive Android 15:
Asus
Asus, despite its historically short update policy for ROG and Zenfone devices, has been among the first to complete its Android 15 rollout. The Zenfone 12 Ultra and ROG Phone 9 series launched with Android 15 out of the box. Below, you’ll find a list of Zenfone and ROG devices receiving the update.
- Asus ROG Phone 7
- Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate
- Asus ROG Phone 8
- Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro
- Asus Zenfone 10
- Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra
Motorola
Motorola’s Android 15 rollout has been a more gradual process, without a clear overall timeline for stable updates. The company previously confirmed which devices will receive Android 15 and has begun beta testing with the Edge 40. However, there is still no official word on when the stable update will arrive for a broader range of devices.
The Edge 50 series and one mid-range model, the Moto G Power 5G (2024), received the update by March, followed by the Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra, or the US variants Razr (2024) and Razr+ (2024), in April.
Motorola phones receiving the stable Android 15:
- Motorola Edge 50 Ultra
- Motorola Edge 50 Pro
- Motorola Edge 50
- Motorola Edge 50 Neo
- Moto G Power 5G (2024)
- Motorola Razr (2024) / Razr 50
- Motorola Razr+ (2024) / Razr 50 Ultra
Motorola phones expected to be updated to Android 15:
- ThinkPhone
- ThinkPhone 25
- Moto G 5G (2024)
- Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)
- Moto G34 (5G)
- Moto G35
- Moto G45
- Moto G55
- Moto G75
- Moto G85
- Motorola Edge (2023)
- Motorola Edge+ (2023)
- Motorola Edge (2024)
- Motorola Edge 40
- Motorola Edge 40 Pro
- Motorola Edge 50 Fusion
- Motorola Razr (2023) / Razr 40
- Motorola Razr+ (2023) / Razr 40 Ultra
Nothing
If you own a Nothing phone, you're in luck. The company has already completed the Nothing OS 3.0 rollout across its small product lineup, including the CMF Phone 1.
Nothing Phones have received the stable Nothing OS 3.0:
Other brands
In addition to the models above, these brands are also taking part in the Android 15 public beta test:
Honor
Vivo
Vivo managed to beat not only Samsung but also Google at its own game. The Chinese brand released the stable Android 15 update before other brands to its Vivo X Fold 3 Pro smartphone with its FuntouchOS 15 release. The next phones should be the ones that were in the beta program:
- iQOO 12
- Vivo X100 (Pro)
- Vivo X90, X90s, X90 Pro, X90 Pro+
Vivo phones expected to receive Android 15:
- Vivo X80, X80 Pro
- Vivo X Fold2
- Vivo X Flip
- Vivo V40 SE
- Vivo V30, V30e, V30 SE, V30 Pro, V30 Lite 4G
- Vivo's instructions for the Funtouch OS/Android 15 public beta test
HMD
- HMD Pulse Pro
- HMD Skyline
Other brands and devices
- Lenovo Tab Extreme (beta installation instructions)
- Realme 12 Pro+ 5G (beta installation instructions)
- Sharp Aquos Sense 8 (beta installation instructions)
- Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G (beta installation instructions)
We are regularly updating the list. Let us know in the comments if we've missed.
This article was last updated in May 2025, with new additions from Samsung, Motorola, and Xiaomi.
Does anyone know if Motorola has a list of supported devices because I have a edge+2023 it's only a Year old and has a 8gen2 so I think it should support android 15 but I can't seam to find a update schedule for Motorola devices
Currently, Motorola's policies for updating Edge and Razrs are:
Android versions: Three years for 2023 models and later.
Two years for previous models.
- https://www.nextpit.com/how-many-android-updates-manufactures-offer
In theory, Your Edge+ should get Android 15. Based on the Android 14 rollout from Motorola, however, it should only come around mid-2025.