Amazon Prime Day is officially over, but there are still fantastic deals that are hanging around. One of those worth checking out is on Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, with the ANC earbuds still lingering close to their record-low price at $179 on Amazon and $189 on Best Buy. This means you get to save $70 or 28% off the usual price from the former retailer.

Amazon has the Graphite colorway of the wireless earbuds for the lowest price, while the White is $10 higher, which is still a solid price.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Save $70 on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, which are near at the best price we saw from Prime Day.

Why Buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro?

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro (review) remain our number one wireless earbuds pick in the Android segment. They were launched last year and feature a radical design change from their predecessors. Primarily, they incorporate a triangular stem that also includes edgy LED lighting. Despite the new form, they are lightweight on ears and provide a firm grip.

With the stem-like design, Samsung also added support for pinch and swipe gestures for controlling the earbuds. We also liked that they are more rugged with an IP57 dust and water resistance rating for the earbuds themselves, which extends to the semi-transparent charging case (IPX2).

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have a semi-transparent charging case. / © nextpit

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro improve on the strong suits of the previous generation. In terms of sound, they output more precise and higher clarity audio. The overall profile is also more balanced compared to before. However, we lament that the custom SSC codec for lossless listening is exclusive to select Galaxy smartphones.

The adjustable and adaptive ANC in the earbuds is on par with or even better than the major alternatives from competitors. The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro can effectively block a wide range of noises. They also get AI-powered adjustment, though it misses occasionally. There's support for AI-assisted transparency mode and spatial audio with head tracking as well.

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro last up to 7 hours in continuous listening with ANC disabled (6 hours with ANC enabled) and about 30 hours total with the case, which is above average for their class. Wired charging is fast with support for wireless charging.

Are you upgrading your earbuds this year? What do you think of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro? Let us know in the comments.