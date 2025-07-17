Despite many still believing that the internet is a lawless place, that is not really true. Especially when it comes to video games. There are many rules dictating what can and cannot appear in a video game, with many countries, such as Germany, being quick to censor and ban games altogether. This isn't anything new, but when the rules suddenly change and games are removed from sale, it gives many a reason to worry.

Steam's New Publishing Rules

Steam is the biggest online distributor of video games across the globe. The platform has amassed a massive library of over 170.000 games available for purchase. For many small developers, Steam is the place to be. Nowhere else is it as easy to get your project in front of eyes as it is here. On July 16th, the company announced changes to its publishing rules, which led to the removal of many games from the platform.

The new addition to the rules appears to target adult-only games, though it remains vague. The change applies to "content that may violate the rules and standards set forth by Steam's payment processors and related card networks and banks, or internet network providers."

This new rule is especially hard to interpret since things like hate speech, defamatory, and other offensive content have never been allowed on the platform. As such, it is challenging to predict the types of adult-only games they may apply to. According to the SteamDB event log, the new rules have thus far led to the removal of several sexually explicit games. I will spare you the details, but judging by their titles, these games were certainly anything but family-friendly.

The Future of Games on Steam

For now, the new rule seems to target a specific sub-genre of adult-only games. Steam still offers a wide range of romance games that are unlikely to be removed under the new rule. It remains to be seen, however, how far the consequences of the new rule extend.

Some gamers are concerned about the rule's vague wording. Sexually explicit games are not mentioned, meaning that the rule could be applied to other "controversial" genres in the future. Steam is home to such a wide variety of games that seemingly cover every possible topic. Could particularly violent games face removal in the future?

What do you think about this new rule? Do you feel like the removal of sexually explicit games is justified?