Did Apple Just Change How We Use Smartwatches?

The old saying “an apple a day keeps the doctor away” might hold more truth than we thought. Apple researchers have found a smarter way to understand how your daily habits affect your health over time—and they’re getting pretty accurate at it.

In a study published in late June, researchers introduced a new approach to analyzing the data we generate every day through our devices. Using information from more than 160,000 Apple Watch and iPhone users, Apple trained an AI model on a massive 2.5 billion hours of sensor data collected from wearables.

This AI is called the Wearable Behavior Model, or WBM for short, and it works a bit differently. Instead of just looking at numbers from sensors, like heart rate or body temperature, WBM focuses on daily habits, like how much a person walk, sleep, and move around. These patterns can reveal a lot about your health, about you! For example, subtle changes in how someone walks or how active they are can be early signs of something like pregnancy—signals that might not show up clearly in sensor data alone.

WBM was tested on 57 different health prediction tasks and delivered strong results. It outperformed a top-performing heart-rate-based model (called PPG) in 18 out of 47 long-term health assessments, like identifying beta blocker use. It also led the way in almost all of the short-term, week-by-week health tracking tasks, such as detecting pregnancy, sleep changes, or respiratory infections. The only task where the PPG model did better was in predicting diabetes.

What’s really interesting is what happened when both models were used together. By combining behavioral insights from WBM with physiological data from PPG, the system reached even higher accuracy.

This table shows that combining WBM and PPG consistently gives the best results. / © Apple Research

I will use pregnancy detection as an example to delve a little deeper into the study. The baseline model, which used just averages and simple stats, scored 0.804. WBM improved on that with 0.864, and the PPG model came in slightly higher at 0.873. But when both models were combined, the score jumped to 0.921. That’s a big leap, and it shows how mixing behavioral trends with sensor data can seriously boost accuracy in real-world health predictions.

According to the researchers, the goal isn’t to replace sensor data with behavioral modeling but to bring them together. It’s a smart combo.

Why It Matters

Most smartwatches and fitness trackers, like the Apple Watch, keep tabs on things like heart rate, breathing, blood oxygen, and even wrist temperature, all in real time. That’s the industry standard. But having access to all that data can be overwhelming if you don’t really know what to do with it. And the experience is only as good as the features behind it.

When it comes to interpreting data to offer features like illness detection, companies often rely on sensor readings. According to Apple’s own research, that might not tell the whole story.

This new method flips that. It can hit up to 92% accuracy in spotting early health issues, which might make alerts a lot more trustworthy. It’s a move toward features that give you a heads-up on small changes in your health—maybe even before you feel anything.

What’s great is that it doesn’t need any extra devices, just an Apple Watch and iPhone, which plenty of people already use. And since big innovations like this usually end up shaping the entire industry, there’s a good chance more users will benefit from it down the line.

That said, it’s still unclear if this dual-model system will be built into actual features anytime soon. But the study makes one thing obvious: combining behavior patterns with sensor data leads to better results. It’s nice to see a company focus on getting things right, instead of just chasing whatever shiny new feature comes along.

Finally, I do think Apple might be making it easier to trust smartwatch predictions with this kind of precision. But even if it’s implemented, only time will tell. What's your take?