Hot topics

Top Apple Watches Ranked: Which One is Right for You?

8 min read 8 min No comments 0
Apple Watch 2024
© nextpit
Camila Rinaldi
Camila Rinaldi

Read in other languages:

Deutsch / Português / Français

If you own an iPhone, opting for an Apple Watch is an excellent way to maintain a seamless experience within Apple's ecosystem. The best choice is typically the latest model available. But the real question is: which one suits you best? Are you a perfect fit for the Apple Watch Ultra 2? Perhaps the Apple Watch Series 10? Or maybe the Apple Watch SE is the ideal match? Let’s find out.

The Best Apple Watch Models to Buy in 2025

  Pro tip Editor's choice The affordable option
Model
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch Series 10
Apple Watch SE (2022)
Picture Apple Watch Ultra 2 Product Image Apple Watch Series 10 with a black strap displaying the time 10:09. Apple Watch SE (2022) Product Image
Review
Review: Apple Watch Ultra 2
Review: Apple Watch Series 10
Review: Apple Watch SE (2022)
Overview
  • The Watch Ultra 2 is a rugged, titanium-built smartwatch designed for outdoor enthusiasts.
  • The Watch Series 10 is a well-balanced smartwatch with advanced health tracking, and seamless iPhone integration.
  • The Watch SE is a budget-friendly smartwatch that delivers the core Apple Watch experience.
Key specs
  • ECG App, Nightly Wrist Temperature Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications,
    Expanded Altimeter Range (-500m to 9000m),
    Three-Microphone Array
  • ECG App, Nightly Wrist Temperature Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, 
    Depth Gauge & Depth App, Microphone with Voice Isolation
  • Cycle Tracking, Sleep Tracking, 
    Vitals App, Mindfulness App,
    Always-on Altimeter
Deals

1. Apple Watch Ultra 2: The Ultimate Fitness Companion

The Apple Watch Ultra series is Apple’s flagship smartwatch, designed for outdoor enthusiasts and extreme conditions. It’s also the brand’s largest model—meaning it may not be ideal for all wrist sizes. While the Ultra 2 offers a bigger battery and lasts longer than the Apple Watch Series 10, its endurance still falls short of dedicated sports watches, with an estimated battery life of around 36 hours.

A standout feature is the customizable Action Button, which enhances functionality. The watch is EN-13319 certified, making it a reliable tool for divers, and includes a depth gauge through the Oceanic+ app. Adventurers will also appreciate the loud siren for emergencies in nature, along with essential safety features like Emergency SOS and accident detection.

For outdoor users, the redesigned crown ensures ease of use—even when wearing gloves. The Ultra 2 also supports gesture controls and on-device Siri voice commands, creating a more seamless experience.

As a premium model, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 starts at $799. It’s available in two color options and comes exclusively in a GPS + Cellular variant. Additionally, users can choose from a range of specially designed wristbands tailored for outdoor adventures.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Good

  • Chic, indestructible design
  • Very nice, super bright display
  • watchOS 10 is really fun to use
  • Extremely accurate fitness tracking
  • Multi-band GPS is now even more accurate
  • Useful Double Tap gesture

Bad

  • Still only two days of battery life
  • Only one size and color available
  • Charging is too slow
Apple Watch Ultra 2
  • Check offer $739.00 (Amazon - new) *
Go to review
Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple Watch Ultra 2

  • $799.00 Check offer $739.00 (Amazon - new)

2. Apple Watch Series 10: The Best All-Around Pick

The Apple Watch Series 10 is the go-to model for Apple fans, offering a well-balanced experience—neither too extreme nor too basic. It’s lightweight, available in a variety of colors—gold, gray, and silver—and comes in multiple sizes, showcasing Apple's commitment to diversity.

For phone calls, the Series 10 features integrated voice isolation, making conversations clearer even in noisy environments. It includes an Always-On Display, but its biggest drawback remains battery life, which lags behind the competition. Expect to charge it daily—though, on the bright side, it recharges quickly.

On the software front, the Series 10 runs watchOS 11, which enhances health monitoring features. One notable addition is its ability to detect signs of sleep apnea during sleep tracking and alert users if they stop breathing—Apple states that medical approval for this feature is forthcoming.

The watch also boasts a wide range of workout modes, and thanks to seamless ecosystem integration, it can function as a controller for various iPhone apps or even as a standalone device for music playback.

Apple Watch Series 10

Good

  • Up to 2,000 nits, better viewing angles
  • S10 chip: Faster, more powerful, more responsive
  • New function: integrated sleep apnea detection
  • Quick charge: 30 minutes for 80%
  • Old wristbands and chargers compatible
  • Water sports: depth and temperature measurement, tide predictions

Bad

  • Limited battery life with intensive use
  • Minimal differences to the Apple Watch 9
  • No Android support, iPhone required
Apple Watch Series 10
  • Check offer $329.00 (Amazon - new) *
Go to review
Apple Watch Series 10

Apple Watch Series 10

  • $429.00 Check offer $329.00 (Amazon - new)

3. Apple Watch SE (2022): The Budget-Friendly Choice

The Apple Watch SE is expected to receive a new variant in 2025—likely in September, based on Apple's usual release cycle. So, should you still invest in the current model? Personally, I’d recommend waiting. However, if you’re not particularly concerned with having the latest features, the SE remains a solid choice and will continue to serve you well for years to come.

As a budget-friendly option, the Apple Watch SE delivers the core Apple Watch experience but lacks advanced health features like ECG, blood oxygen measurement, and sleep apnea detection. However, it does include essential safety features such as Emergency SOS and accident detection.

Despite its lower price point, the Apple Watch SE still offers a wide range of workout modes. Thanks to its seamless integration with the Apple ecosystem, it can function as a controller for various iPhone apps or even as a standalone device for music playback.

Apple Watch SE (2022)

Good

  • Wears great on the wrist
  • Seamless integration with the iPhone
  • Offers core Apple Watch features
  • A wide range of fitness features
  • Integrated GPS (you can leave the iPhone at home)
  • 3 months of Fitness+ included
  • Affordable price

Bad

  • 90 minutes to charge from 0 to 100%
  • Power adapter not included in the box
  • No dust-resistant rating
  • No Always-on Display (AoD)
Apple Watch SE (2022)
  • Check offer $169.00 (Amazon - new) *
Go to review
Apple Watch SE (2022)

Apple Watch SE (2022)

  • $249.00 Check offer $169.00 (Amazon - new)

Key Criteria for Selection

In compiling this list of the best Apple Watches, our team has personally tested the top recommendations. As always, our guide offers a high-level overview of key features, but I highly recommend checking out our in-depth reviews before making a purchase.

For this Apple-focused selection, we primarily considered iPhone owners. However, if you're open to exploring other smartwatch options compatible with your iPhone, I encourage you to check out our broader best smartwatches list to determine if an Apple Watch is truly the right fit for you.

How We Chose

Our main focus? User experience (UX). If you're already in the Apple ecosystem, the Apple Watch lineup integrates effortlessly via the Apple Watch app, ensuring a smooth and intuitive experience. The app offers extensive customization, a built-in user guide, and automatic syncing of compatible apps from your iPhone.

Beyond reliability, Apple's smartwatch connectivity is intelligent and responsive—if an issue arises, your watch can instantly open the necessary settings in the Apple Watch app for quick troubleshooting. Plus, with direct App Store access, discovering and installing apps right from your wrist is seamless.

Why We Skip Older Models

We only recommend current Apple smartwatches—because, frankly, outdated models just don’t make sense. Take the Apple Watch Series 9 (review), for example—it’s still available from third-party retailers at prices that closely match newer flagship models. If you find it fits your budget, go for it! Just be sure to review Apple’s update policies and ongoing privacy and security support before committing.

Got Questions?

If you need more details about any of the watches mentioned—or if you're torn between options—send us a message! We'll get back to you with answers as soon as we get the chance.

Apple Watches Compared

  Flagship All-around pick Entry-level model
Model
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch Series 10
Apple Watch SE (2022)
Picture Apple Watch Ultra 2 Product Image Apple Watch Series 10 with a black strap displaying the time 10:09. Apple Watch SE (2022) Product Image
Price
  • From $799
  • From $399
  • From $299
Size
  • 49 mm
  • 42 mm | 46 mm
  • 40 mm | 44 mm
Display
  • LTPO OLED
  • 410 × 502 pixel (49 mm, 1185 mm²)
  • Up to 3,000 nits maximum brightness
  • LTPO OLED
  • 416 × 496 px (46 mm, 1,220 mm²)
  • 374 × 446 px (42 mm, 989 mm²)
  • Up to 2,000 nits maximum brightness
  • LTPO OLED
  • 368 × 448 pixel (44 mm, 977 mm²)
  • 324 × 394 pixel (40 mm, 759 mm²)
  • Up to 1000 nits
SiP
  • Apple S9
  • Apple S10
  • Apple S8
Sensors
  • Electrical heart sensor, Third-generation optical heart sensor
  • Ambient light sensor, Water temperature sensor, Depth gauge with Depth app
  • Dual speakers, Media playback
  • Three-microphone array with beamforming and wind noise mitigation
  • Always-on altimeter with expanded operating range (-500m to 9000m)
  • Compass, Waypoints, Backtrack, and Elevation view
  • High dynamic range gyroscope
  • Electrical heart sensor, Third-generation optical heart sensor
  • Ambient light sensor, Water temperature sensor, Depth gauge with Depth app
  • Speaker, Media playback
  • Microphone with voice isolation
  • Always-on altimeter
  • Compass, Waypoints, Backtrack, and Elevation view
  • High dynamic range gyroscope
  • Second-generation optical heart sensor
  • Ambient light sensor
  • Speaker
  • Standard microphone
  • Always-on altimeter
  • Compass, Waypoints, Backtrack, and Elevation view
  • High dynamic range gyroscope
Health and Wellness
  • ECG App
  • Nightly Wrist Temperature Tracking
  • Cycle Tracking (with retrospective ovulation estimates)
  • Sleep Tracking
  • Sleep Apnea Notifications
  • Vitals App (heart rate, respiratory rate, wrist temperature, and sleep duration)
  • Mindfulness App (state of mind tracking)
  • Training Load
  • Noise Monitoring
  • GymKit
  • ECG App
  • Nightly Wrist Temperature Tracking
  • Cycle Tracking (with retrospective ovulation estimates)
  • Sleep Tracking
  • Sleep Apnea Notifications
  • Vitals App (heart rate, respiratory rate, wrist temperature, and sleep duration)
  • Mindfulness App (state of mind tracking)
  • Training Load
  • Noise Monitoring
  • GymKit
  • Cycle Tracking
  • Sleep Tracking
  • Vitals App (heart rate, respiratory rate, and sleep duration)
  • Mindfulness App (state of mind tracking)
  • Training Load
  • Noise Monitoring
  • GymKit
Connectivity
  • Dual GPS + LTE
  • Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 4
  • GPS or GPS + LTE
  • Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 4
  • GPS or GPS + LTE
  • Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 4
Storage
  • 64 GB
  • 64 GB
  • 32 GB
Deals

 The best gaming monitors at a glance

  Best gaming monitor up to $400 Best gaming monitor up to $600 Best gaming monitor up to $800 Best gaming monitor up to $1,000 Best gaming monitor for consoles
Model
LG UltraGear 27GP850P-B
ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ
BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U
Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM
Gigabyte M32U
Image LG Ultragear 27GP850P - product image Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ - product image BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U - product image Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM - product image Gigabyte M32U - product image
Offers
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Camila Rinaldi

Camila Rinaldi
Domain Head

I have 15 years of experience reviewing smartphones and wearables, blending tech know-how with a real love for innovation. I've led popular tech sites like AndroidPIT and Canaltech in Brazil, and now I share my insights with audiences around the globe—including in the US, Germany, France, Spain, and Brazil—through honest, hands-on reviews. Recently, I've shifted my focus toward digital health, with a keen eye on gender equality and closing the gender data gap. I'm passionate about using simple, clear storytelling to give women a stronger voice in both tech and health. Whether I'm testing the latest gadgets or exploring new trends in digital health, I always aim to break things down in a way that's easy to understand. On a personal note, I'm an active runner—I completed the Berlin Marathon in 2024—and I'm gearing up for a long bike trip from Germany to Austria in just four days in 2025.

Camila Rinaldi is familiar with the following topics: Robot vacuum cleaner, Mobility, Smartphones, E-bikes & e-scooters, Wearables, Fitness & Health, Smartwatches, Apps & Services, Tablets, Immersive technologies, Smart Home.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing