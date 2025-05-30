One of WhatsApp's security features involves tying your account to the device, which typically requires deleting your account along with the app's data when you log out. While this serves as a safeguard to protect stored information, it's an inconvenient method for those who simply wish to disconnect from the app temporarily.

Seemingly, Meta may soon give WhatsApp users the ability to log out from their device without deleting their chats and app data.

This follows clues about a potential new logout feature being recently discovered in the WhatsApp beta version 2.25.17.37 for mobile by Android Authority, indicating that the company is internally testing it.

Access Your WhatsApp Data After Logging Back In

The outlet successfully demonstrated how the new logout action might be presented if it is implemented in the future. Interestingly, the logout button will replace the "Delete account" option in the main account settings. Tapping it opens a pop-up window which presents two sub-options: "Erase all Data & preferences" and "Keep all Data & preferences."

While there is no explicit definition for this newly uncovered logout option, selecting the first would presumably proceed with the wipe-out process, similar to the existing delete action. Meanwhile, choosing the other option will keep the account's data and preferences on the device. Subsequently, the user should be able to retrieve this data once they log back in with the same WhatsApp number on that device.

Meta is testing a new logout option in WhatsApp that will keep the account data and preferences on the device. / © nextpit

It is currently unknown whether the logout feature with saved chats will support temporarily logging in with a different account or number on the smartphone and then seamlessly logging back in with the original number, preserving its data and preferences. This functionality would prove particularly useful for those who need to use a different WhatsApp account for a certain period or test new app features.

The question remains as to when this will eventually become available to the public. However, with the feature already in beta, we might see Meta roll this out to beta testers first before making it available to a wider user base.

While this new logout option focuses on app usability, Meta also introduced a feature called Advanced Chat Privacy last month, which significantly enhances user privacy. If enabled, this feature prevents participants in a chat from downloading or exporting messages in a conversation, and it also stops the automatic download of media files.

Meta has also been busy expanding the availability and features of the messenger platform, recently launching a standalone app for iPadOS, natively supporting Apple iPad tablets.

