The WhatsApp developers want to help you with a new function and further improve the popular messenger. The aim is to make it easier to search for photos, videos, documents, and links.

If you use WhatsApp as your primary messenger, you may receive several hundred messages a day. These are filled with images, animated gifs, videos, links, and other documents. It's easy to lose track of who has sent you which photo. The developers have also recognized this problem and are now working on a solution. As WABetaInfo writes, a Chat Media Hub is to become the central point of contact in the app, which will help you in the future.

WhatsApp: All media in one place

The WhatsApp developers had originally planned the feature for the messenger's community functions. Now it has been discovered in the depths of the current web app that this centralized overview will also appear for all chats. In concrete terms, this means that you will be able to find all media, documents, and links from your conversations in one place.

The WhatsApp developers are working on a new media overview. / © WABetaInfo

As you can see in the screenshot, WhatsApp is currently dividing the new media overview into these three categories. You can also sort and search this overview and select several items at the same time. This allows you to forward or delete them in one go.

The new "Hub" makes it much easier for you to find pictures and the like. You no longer have to open and search through all WhatsApp chats individually to find the photo you want, for example. At the same time, you can also see additional metadata for each object in the media overview. This includes the sender who shared it with you and when. The size of the individual content is also displayed. This makes it easier to find large files quickly and delete them if necessary.

This central media overview is currently still under development. It is unclear if and when it will be available to you. WhatsApp has been testing many features for years. It may therefore be a very long time before you can use this new feature.