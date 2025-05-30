Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it's worth checking in every week to ensure you don't miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn't appeal to you, there's no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download Limbo and Tiny Tina's Wonderland.

Please note that this is a new series here at nextpit. However, if you are an app and gaming enthusiast, you can also follow our Free Apps of the Week and Top 5 Apps series. Now, without further ado, let's see what's on the Epic Games Store today.

This Week's Free Games

Limbo

This week, you can save $10 on a game called Limbo. It's an award-winning Indie adventure that immerses you in a world of Limbo. You play as a young boy who is uncertain of his sister's fate. Eager to find out more, you enter this strange world where a captivating narrative then unfolds before your eyes. This game is dark, eerie, and haunting. It creates an atmosphere that, despite the minimalist graphics, will send shivers down your spine.

Download Limbo from the Epic Games Store.

Limbo is a dark, mysterious experience like no other. / © Steam

Tiny Tina's Wonderland

This week, the Epic Games Store has another highlight on offer. This time around, it's Tiny Tina's Wonderland, an AAA game that usually costs a whopping $60. Embark on an epic adventure full of whimsy, wonder, and high-powered weaponry! Create your own hero and find out if you have what it takes to defeat the mighty Dragon Lord.

Tiny Tina's Wonderland has received great reviews on the Epic Games Store and currently boasts a rating of 4,6 out of 5 stars. Players appreciate the great boss battles and diverse characters you'll find in this game.

Download Tiny Tina's Wonderland from the Epic Games Store.

Do you have what it takes to defeat the Dragon Lord? / © Steam

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Free Games

We cannot provide you with much information about next week's games yet. That is, however, not a bad thing! Although we know little about the games, the mysterious veil typically indicates exceptionally high-quality games. As always, we will keep you updated when new information becomes available.

Are you looking forward to exploring the magical world of Tiny Tina's Wonderland? Do you think next week will bring more high-quality games? Let us know in the comments below!