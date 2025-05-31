Nothing beats the thrill of catching a blockbuster on the big screen, but let’s be honest: between ticket prices inching ever higher and the sheer convenience of streaming, it’s not always easy—or affordable—to get to the theater. If you missed Marvel’s latest in February, you’re in luck: Captain America: Brave New World has landed on Disney+, bringing star-spangled action straight to your sofa.

A New Shield-Bearer Takes Center Stage

Steve Rogers may have hung up his shield in Avengers: Endgame (2019), but the Captain’s legacy marches on. In Brave New World, Anthony Mackie officially steps out of Falcon’s wings and into the red-white-and-blue as Sam Wilson—Earth’s new Captain America—tasked with unraveling a global conspiracy that threatens freedom on a grand scale.

Early reactions have been mixed: critics are cautious, but everyday viewers on Rotten Tomatoes are optimistic. Some feel the story wraps up a bit too quickly, yet many agree Mackie brings fresh potential to the role—and they’re eager to see where he takes the character next. And Mackie is far from the only star you can marvel at on screen. With appearances from Shira Haas, Seth Rollins, and even the legendary Harrison Ford, this film unites some of the greatest actors in Hollywood.

How to Watch

Captain America: Brave New World is streaming exclusively on Disney+. You’ll need a subscription, and your price depends on whether you choose the ad-supported plan or go commercial-free. Runtime clocks in at just about two hours, and Disney+ offers the film in multiple languages if you’d like to switch up the audio or add subtitles.

So grab your favorite snack, settle in, and see for yourself how the newest Captain carries the shield forward. America’s next chapter is just a click away.

Have you had a chance to watch the movie already? If so, do you think that Anthony Mackie is capable of taking over the shield from Chris Evans? Let us know in the comments below!