As we step into a brand new week, we're thrilled to present another edition of nextpit’s carefully curated selection of apps that are normally paid but are currently offered for free—for a limited time! We’ve diligently searched through both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to uncover these amazing bargains on apps and games that you can instantly download onto your iPhone, iPad, or Android device.

In contrast to our regular "Top 5 Apps of the Week," this collection adopts a unique angle. We haven't personally tested each application; instead, our recommendations are solely based on their temporary free availability. This means they could revert to their paid status at any time, so it’s best to check them out without delay. Just remember to keep an eye out for any notices about advertisements, in-app purchases, and other payment options that may be included.

Our tip: If you're interested in an app, install it - even if you don't need it right away. This will mark it as "purchased" and it will remain in your app library. This means you can delete the app you don't currently need from your phone - and put it back on again when you need it!

Android Apps and Games Available for Free–Limited Time Offer

Top Free Android Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

Fake Call Screen ( $0.99 ): An app that helps you get out of tight social situations by simulating a fake call so you can excuse yourself.

): An app that helps you get out of tight social situations by simulating a fake call so you can excuse yourself. Stabilize Video ( $2.99 ): If you feel your phone's optical image stabilization isn't that great, why not let an app help?

): If you feel your phone's optical image stabilization isn't that great, why not let an app help? Simple Quote Widgets ( $0.99 ): It can be handy to have quotes at your fingertips, ready to be delivered in an opportune moment throughout the day.

): It can be handy to have quotes at your fingertips, ready to be delivered in an opportune moment throughout the day. Number to Word Convert ( $0.99 ): Converting numbers to words might be a task you do not want to do when you're dead tired, so why not let an app help you?

): Converting numbers to words might be a task you do not want to do when you're dead tired, so why not let an app help you? Quick Volume Control ( $0.99 ): Well, most smartphones these days are no-brainers when it comes to volume control, but heck, if you want an app to do so, go ahead and try this out.

Free Android Games

Jewels Premium Match 3 Puzzle ( $2.99 ): A match 3 game that takes on the form of jewels to drive you nuts with its intricacies.

): A match 3 game that takes on the form of jewels to drive you nuts with its intricacies. World of Chess 3D ( $1.99 ): In one of the best known strategy boardgames in the history of mankind, here's a digital version to keep you occupied.

): In one of the best known strategy boardgames in the history of mankind, here's a digital version to keep you occupied. Dungeon Princess RPG ( $0.49 ): Hack and slash your way through numerous, dangerous dungeons with your party of princesses!

): Hack and slash your way through numerous, dangerous dungeons with your party of princesses! Defense Zone 2 HD ( $2.99 ): This tower defense game offers amazing graphics that will keep you strapped in with its intricate gameplay strategies.

): This tower defense game offers amazing graphics that will keep you strapped in with its intricate gameplay strategies. Word Connect Pro ( $2.99 ): Love words and all that are connected to it? Why not give this game a go and see how good your word power is?

iOS Apps and Games Available for Free–Limited Time Offer

Top Free iOS Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

Pill Counter ( $4.99 ): Would you like to make sure there is just the right number of pills on your travels or at home? Use this app to avoid mistakes.

): Would you like to make sure there is just the right number of pills on your travels or at home? Use this app to avoid mistakes. Word2Art ( $12.99 ): Have a bunch of words that you would like to spruce up into art? This app gets the job done for you.

): Have a bunch of words that you would like to spruce up into art? This app gets the job done for you. Sono+ ( $2.99 ): A home screen widget for Sonos users that helps simplify things.

): A home screen widget for Sonos users that helps simplify things. Music Box: Save Music for Later ( $2.99 ): Ever had an ear worm that drove you nuts because you could not remember the name of the song? This app helps you bookmark songs for later.

): Ever had an ear worm that drove you nuts because you could not remember the name of the song? This app helps you bookmark songs for later. Sky Safari ( $4.99 ): All at sea in figuring out the various celestial bodies you see in the night sky? Let this app help you navigate constellations and planets.

Free iPhone games

Spider Solitaire ( $0.99 ): A no-frills game that lets you indulge in solitaire, the way it is meant to be.

): A no-frills game that lets you indulge in solitaire, the way it is meant to be. Secret Stories Phonics Reading ( $4.99 ): Brain-based learning for kids in a fun manner, that should help ease them into the world of reading.

): Brain-based learning for kids in a fun manner, that should help ease them into the world of reading. Ninja Boy Adventures: Bomberman Edition ( $1.99 ): A maze strategy game that pits you as a ninja, albeit in a bomberman-style scenario.

): A maze strategy game that pits you as a ninja, albeit in a bomberman-style scenario. Some Peace of Mind ( $2.99 ): Think you are a whiz when it comes to escape room-style games? Why not give this a go and let us know what your results are?

): Think you are a whiz when it comes to escape room-style games? Why not give this a go and let us know what your results are? Bully: Anniversary Edition ( $6.99 ): Play up to 30 minutes as a free trial, where you will then have to pony up the full price to enjoy the rest of the game.

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found an expired deal, please share it in the comments below.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-App Purchases and Ads: No Surprises!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App Permissions: Read the Fine Print!

In the dynamic landscape of mobile applications, numerous companies utilize clever strategies to access your personal information. But fear not, tech enthusiasts! We’ve gathered essential tips to help you protect your valuable data. A crucial step is to be discerning about the permissions you grant to the apps you choose to download.

Take a moment to reflect: why would a simple alarm clock app need to access your camera or contacts? Or what justification could a flashlight app have for requesting your precise location? By thoughtfully evaluating the permissions you accept, you can defend your personal data against unauthorized intrusions.

Feel free to explore the extensive selection of free apps available on both Android and iOS platforms, all while ensuring the protection of your information.

With that, we have come to the end of today's Free Apps of the Week article! Stay tuned for our second edition that will be published in a few days.