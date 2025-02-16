Hot topics

WhatsApp's New Look: What's Behind the App's Big Change?

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
samsung galaxy a35 change whatsapp chat theme
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Read in other languages:

Português

Meta has been enhancing WhatsApp lately. After testing chat themes with beta users, the company has finally rolled out the feature to the public. If you're curious about what chat themes offer and how to customize your chats, read on.

What Are WhatsApp Chat Themes?

WhatsApp’s new chat themes feature allows you to change chat background colors and styles. While similar to the existing wallpaper customization, chat themes go a step further by also modifying chat bubbles and message colors.

Notably, chat themes are only visible to you, meaning the person on the other end won’t see your customized theme. However, chat themes also extend to WhatsApp Channels.

The feature includes several preset themes, ranging from basic single-color backgrounds to special designs with unique backdrops. Some themes allow you to adjust chat bubble colors, while others offer a fixed combination. Additionally, chat themes support both light and dark modes, with dark mode offering brightness adjustments.

For even more customization, you can combine chat themes with WhatsApp’s wallpaper settings. You’ll need to select a wallpaper first—either from WhatsApp’s built-in options or your gallery—before choosing a chat color, making the possibilities nearly limitless. Alongside chat themes, Meta is also introducing new wallpapers.

How to Use WhatsApp Chat Themes

Customizing your WhatsApp chats with chat themes is simple and fun. Follow these steps:

  1. Open WhatsApp.
  2. Tap the three-dot menu and select Settings.
  3. Go to Chats and tap Default chat theme.
  4. Browse the available chat themes or styles.
  5. Preview the theme.
  6. Select the chat bubble color if you want to change it.
  7. If using dark mode, adjust the wallpaper brightness level.
  8. Tap the checkmark to confirm.
  9. Choose whether to keep the existing wallpaper.
  10. Tap Set Theme to finalize your selection.
WhatsApp interface showing chat options and settings menu.
Open the settings on WhatsApp. © nextpit
WhatsApp settings screen showing the 'Chats' section for themes, wallpapers, and chat history.
Tap on Chats. © nextpit
WhatsApp chat settings screen showing options for default chat theme and chat settings.
Select Default chat theme. © nextpit
WhatsApp chat theme selection screen with multiple theme options and customization settings.
Pick from the different chat theme and styles. © nextpit
Preview screen for WhatsApp chat themes with instructions to swipe for more options.
You can customize the chat bubble color and wallpaper brightness for dark mode. © nextpit
WhatsApp chat theme selection screen with various color options.
Open the color picker and select a color. © nextpit
WhatsApp chat theme selection screen with options to set theme or cancel.
Save your changes by confirming. © nextpit

To change the chat theme again, you can go directly to a private or channel chat then tap on the menu and select Chat theme.

Using a Custom Wallpaper with Chat Themes

If you prefer a custom wallpaper, you can still personalize your chat bubbles afterward. Here’s how:

 

  1. Select Wallpaper in Chat themes.
  2. Choose a wallpaper.
  3. Tap the color icon to adjust the chat bubble color.
  4. Tap the checkmark to save your changes.
A smartphone screen showing WhatsApp chat theme options, including a selected theme and wallpaper settings.
You can also change or customize the wallpaper with an image from the gallery. © nextpit
A smartphone screen displaying a variety of colorful wallpaper options for WhatsApp chat themes.
Select a custom wallpaper. © nextpit
WhatsApp chat preview showing wallpaper options and instructions to replace chat theme.
Tap on the check icon on top to save changes. © nextpit

Chat themes are already available on most Android and iOS devices, though the rollout is still in progress. If you don’t see the feature yet, make sure your app is updated to the latest version.

In addition to chat themes, WhatsApp has introduced several notable features this year, including the double-tap to like gesture and the expansion of events to private chats.

How do you customize WhatsApp? Let us know your favorite ways to personalize your chats!

Source: WhatsApp

 The best gaming monitors at a glance

  Best gaming monitor up to $400 Best gaming monitor up to $600 Best gaming monitor up to $800 Best gaming monitor up to $1,000 Best gaming monitor for consoles
Model
LG UltraGear 27GP850P-B
ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ
BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U
Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM
Gigabyte M32U
Image LG Ultragear 27GP850P - product image Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ - product image BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U - product image Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM - product image Gigabyte M32U - product image
Offers
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing