Free for Now, Priceless Later: Premium App Steals You Can’t Miss

Grab a paid app without spending a dime! Each week, we round up premium apps that have quietly dropped to $0 for a limited time—and once you snag them, they’re yours to keep. This week’s headliner is a smart garden planner that reminds you when to water, offers pro-level growing tips, and takes the guesswork out of yardwork. Gamers aren’t left out either; there’s a brand-new mobile title waiting to become your next obsession.

Both Google Play and Apple’s App Store run promos like these, but they disappear fast. We’ve already sifted through the listings and pulled together the best free-for-now downloads so you can enjoy premium features without the price tag.

Free Pro Apps (Android)

Stabilize Video: Stable Video ($3.49 ) - Recording video while you're moving isn't always easy. With this app, which is free for a short time, you can stabilize videos in no time at all. (4.4 stars, 941 ratings)

The Lonely Hacker ($2.51 ) - Hack all kinds of things in an enormous and open world with the specially compiled tools. That's the promise of the game, The Lonely Hacker. You can currently download the hacker simulator for free. (4.0 stars, 16,794 ratings)

Dungeon Princess: RPG ($5,49 ) - In this role-playing game, you slip into one of 11 characters, try to complete a series of dungeons, and defeat numerous monsters. (3.7 stars, 8,274 ratings)

Free Premium Apps (iOS)

AI Garden Planner & Design ($39.99 ) - With this app, you can plan your garden. The app gives you gardening tips, reminds you to water, and can recognize plants with the integrated AI and give you individual care tips. The basic version of the app is always free of charge. However, you can currently activate the lifetime subscription for 39.99 free of charge. To do this, you have to start the app once after downloading and activate the corresponding option. (4.6 stars, 19 ratings)

Farming Simulator Kids ($3.99 ) - Everyone is probably familiar with Farming Simulator for PC. In one of the most popular games in Germany, you have to manage your own farm. The same developer also offers a kids' version of the popular game for the iPad or iPhone. (no ratings yet)

Grüffelo: Games ($1.99 ) - "The Grüffelo" is an international bestseller picture book for children. With this app, you can bring the lovable monster to life. With numerous mini-games and no advertising or in-app purchases, this game is perfect for the youngest gamers. (4.6 stars, 134 ratings)

Free Apps with Traps - What to Look Out for

Every app we spotlight was free when we hit “publish,” but developers rarely tell us how long the deal will last. If something catches your eye, grab it sooner rather than later.

Before you tap the download button, give the app’s store page a quick once-over. Promo or not, some apps sneak in extras—like subscriptions or in-app purchases—that you’ll want to know about first.