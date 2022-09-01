Peppa Pig: Holiday Adventures is free instead of $3.99
Our free app for today is Peppa Pig: Holiday Adventures. This teacher-approved educational game is based on a beloved children's character and is currently available for free on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store instead of its regular price of $3.99.
TL;DR
- Peppa Pig: Holiday Adventures is rated 3.1 stars on the Play Store and 4.1 on the App Store.
- The game does not contain any ads or in-app purchases.
I'm not a big fan of cartoons and even less of the Peppa Pig variety, but you have to admit that this little pig is very famous. Kids love to follow his adventures on TV and even better, control him in games. That's why I've chosen to recommend Peppa Pig: Holiday Adventures which, like the other titles in the series, has educational value and comes recommended by teachers.
Why is this free game worth it?
Peppa Pig: Holiday Adventures is a game for kids that takes place during the vacations of the famous pink porcine friend. This makes it a good way to keep your kids awake during their vacation because they will be able to learn while having fun. As is the case with the other games in the series, Holiday Adventures is made up of several mini-games.
The goal of the game is to help Peppa to complete some activities related to a vacation theme. For example, you will have to participate in a swimming race, make a pizza with Peppa and George, help Auntie Goat create a delicious ice cream for everyone, or dress Peppa and George up for a beach excursion.
In addition, Peppa Pig: Holiday Adventures contains no ads or in-app purchases and you won't need to open an account for your kids to play.
Does this free app respect your privacy?
The Peppa Pig: Holiday Adventures game collects location, activity, and performance data, as shown on its data security page on the Google Play Store. The situation is also are similar on iOS, as the App Store privacy page also showed the same.
Checking the app on the Exodus platform showed that it contains 2 trackers for analytics and requires 5 permissions, which are all fortunately in line with the purpose of the game. Hence, I think you can install this game without any worries.
Peppa Pig: Holiday Adventures has a 3.8-star rating on the Google Play Store with over 1,500 reviews and over 100,000 downloads as of press time. On the Apple App Store, the game has a 4.1-star rating with 106 reviews.
