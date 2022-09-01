Back to classics: Leica launches Cine 1 laser projector with a TV tuner

Leica, which is better known for its optical lenses and cameras, is expanding its product portfolio. The German company is launching the Leica Cine 1 short-throw 4K laser TV projector in two sizes at IFA 2022 in Berlin. These are Leica's first projectors with a smart TV launcher and built-in TV tuner.

TL;DR

Leica introduces its first projectors.

The Leica Cine 1 is a short throw 4K laser TV projector.

It's available in 80 and 100-inch sizes while pricing for both is still unknown.

Leica Cine 1 laser TV projectors comes in 80 or 100-inch sizes / © Leica

The Leica Cine 1-100 and 1-80 boast a premium and portable design along with an automatic dust cover and aluminum perforated casing. This makes the Cine 1 ideal for tight spaces, or possibly, for wall mount applications. In addition, the projector uses DLP technology and triple laser RGB light source based on Leica's optics. It also comes with a 4K resolution at 3840x2160 and rated brightness of 2500 lumens (2100 lm for the 80-inch).

Leica's Cine 1 is one of the few projectors that has a built-in tuner and smart TV launcher. The latter is provided by Vidaa's TV operating system and runs on the latest sixth version. In terms of ports, there are dual antenna tuners, ethernet jack, array of USBs, and triple HDMI (2.1 and 2.0). Furthermore, Doby Atmos is present along with 2x20 watts output and quad audio channels. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity are also supported.

Leica's Cine 1 4K Laser TV Projector has an aluminum casing and automatic dust cover / © Leica

According to Leica, its Cine 1 4K laser TV projectors consume less power than most OLED TVs. For reference, the smaller 80-inch model has an average power consumption of 185 watts in standard mode while the 100-inch Cine 1 requires up to 320 watts of energy. Nonetheless, both can enable ultra-low consumption when in standby mode.

Pricing and availability of Leica Cine 1 projector

Leica has yet to reveal the prices of the two variants of Cine 1 laser TV projector which is available in emotional black or white color options. The company has mentioned that it will be releasing the projectors first in Europe around Q2 of 2023. No word yet if Leica will launch the Cine 1 in other markets like in the US and Asia.