Prime Day is already more than halfway through its run, and Amazon is closing the curtain on it in less than a day from now. However, there's still time to secure a new iPad if you haven't acted yet. Right now, the 11-inch iPad Air M3 is $120 off (20%) on the retailer, bringing it down to a new low of $479 from $599.

This is the biggest savings yet for the iPad Air with 128 GB storage. All finishes are available for this deal: Space Gray, Starlight, Purple, and Blue.

Affiliate offer Apple iPad Air 7 11'' (2025) The Apple iPad Air M3 gets the biggest price reduction for Prime Day on Amazon.

Why You Should Buy the Apple iPad Air M3?

The iPad Air M3 is one of the best and most powerful Apple tablets on the market right now. It has a good balance of portability and power. The M3 version, which launched this year, hasn't changed in build and design from the iPad Air M2 (review). There's an 11-inch Liquid Retina display in a slim and light package, though you get the option for a bigger and brighter 13-inch size.

Apple gave the 2025 iPad Air the M3 SoC, with the new chip delivering a sizeable performance boost: 35% faster CPU and 40% faster GPU compared to the M1. The difference from the M2 is also notable, averaging an 18% boost in CPU and about 15% in GPU. You shouldn't feel the iPad Air M3 slowing down even when running demanding tasks like photo editing or managing multiple windows via Stage Manager.

There's a 128 GB base storage in the iPad Air M3 (double that of the M2), along with 8 GB of RAM. This means you get more room for apps, games, and files. Meanwhile, the device's battery remains decent, offering 10 hours on Wi-Fi.

The iPad Air M3 gains compatibility with the Apple Pencil Pro, with the stylus adding support for squeeze gesture, haptic feedback, and Find My. In addition, there's newer Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, along with a faster USB-C port with a 10 Gbps data transfer rate. Plus, the 12 MP main camera outputs photos with better dynamic range and color, thanks to Smart HDR 4.

What are your thoughts on the iPad Air M3 at this price? Do you think that it's now a compelling purchase? Let us know in the comments.