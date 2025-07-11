Hot topics

Samsung's Galaxy A36 5G for $100 Off is a Steal for Prime Day

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
nextpit Samsung Galaxy A36 Camera
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

Although Prime Day is on its final stretch, we still get to see steep discounts on many of our favorite Galaxy smartphones. This includes the new AI-ready Samsung Galaxy A36 5G, with the unlocked base model discounted by $100 (25%) for Prime Members, dropping it to a new low of $299 from $399.

That's a generous reduction considering the Galaxy A36 5G was only launched in March. Both the Lavender and Black color options of this mid-range phone are available with the same amount of savings.

Why Buy the Samsung Galaxy A36 5G?

The Galaxy A36 5G (review) is one of our top mid-range recommendations. It's the middle-of-the-road option in Samsung's 2025 Galaxy A lineup, just below the Galaxy A56. It offers a good balance of value for money, and with the current sale, it makes it a worthwhile purchase.

Samsung introduced the Galaxy A36 in March this year. The device features an updated design with a new camera module at the back. Its overall build is sleek and light, but it feels rugged with an IP67 dust and water resistance rating. It also got tougher Gorilla Glass Victus+ protecting the slightly wider and brighter 6.7-inch AMOLED display.

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G
Samsung's Galaxy A36 5G features a marginally wider and notably brighter AMOLED display. / © nextpit

The Galaxy A36 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 system-on-chip, which is marginally faster in processing and graphics. The overall everyday experience should be snappy. However, the big gains are in efficiency, resulting in a solid battery life for the device. Charging is notably faster with a 45 W wired rating.

There are no changes to the main cameras, but you get improved software processing, while the front-facing snapper gets HDR video support. This mid-range phone also debuts with new AI features like AI Select, Object Eraser, and Edit Suggestions. Similar to its flagship counterparts, the Galaxy A36 is getting six major OS upgrades, making it one of the longest software support periods in Android.

Are you looking to upgrade to a new mid-range smartphone? What do you think of the Galaxy A36 5G? Hit us up with your answers in the comments.

Choosing the Right Samsung Foldable

  2024 Galaxy Z models 2023 Galaxy Z models 2022 Galaxy Z models
Product
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Picture Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Product Image
Review
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing