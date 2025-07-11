Although Prime Day is on its final stretch, we still get to see steep discounts on many of our favorite Galaxy smartphones . This includes the new AI-ready Samsung Galaxy A36 5G, with the unlocked base model discounted by $100 (25%) for Prime Members, dropping it to a new low of $299 from $399.

That's a generous reduction considering the Galaxy A36 5G was only launched in March. Both the Lavender and Black color options of this mid-range phone are available with the same amount of savings.

Why Buy the Samsung Galaxy A36 5G?

The Galaxy A36 5G (review) is one of our top mid-range recommendations. It's the middle-of-the-road option in Samsung's 2025 Galaxy A lineup, just below the Galaxy A56. It offers a good balance of value for money, and with the current sale, it makes it a worthwhile purchase.

Samsung introduced the Galaxy A36 in March this year. The device features an updated design with a new camera module at the back. Its overall build is sleek and light, but it feels rugged with an IP67 dust and water resistance rating. It also got tougher Gorilla Glass Victus+ protecting the slightly wider and brighter 6.7-inch AMOLED display.

Samsung's Galaxy A36 5G features a marginally wider and notably brighter AMOLED display. / © nextpit

The Galaxy A36 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 system-on-chip, which is marginally faster in processing and graphics. The overall everyday experience should be snappy. However, the big gains are in efficiency, resulting in a solid battery life for the device. Charging is notably faster with a 45 W wired rating.

There are no changes to the main cameras, but you get improved software processing, while the front-facing snapper gets HDR video support. This mid-range phone also debuts with new AI features like AI Select, Object Eraser, and Edit Suggestions. Similar to its flagship counterparts, the Galaxy A36 is getting six major OS upgrades, making it one of the longest software support periods in Android.

Are you looking to upgrade to a new mid-range smartphone? What do you think of the Galaxy A36 5G?