Hot topics

Google's Pixel 9 for 25% Off is a Steal for True Android Fans

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
google pixel 9 review nextpit 2
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

If you've been on the hunt for a considerably compact smartphone, Google's Pixel 9 is one of the best options right now. And even better, it's on sale at Amazon for $200 (25%) off, listing it down to $599. This is $50 higher than the exclusive Prime Day deal, but it's still a sizeable saving, and you won't need to get a subscription.

But keep in mind that this price only applies to the Obsidian or Black colorway with 128 GB storage, while other finishes are available for $679. At the same time, you'll need to hurry as there could be limited stocks for this variant.

Why You Should Buy the Google Pixel 9 Over the Pixel 9a

At the current price, the Google Pixel 9 (review) is now a better option than Samsung's compact contender, the Galaxy S25. The discount even makes it a nice alternative to Google's mid-range Pixel 9a, which is being sold for a regular of $499.

With the Pixel 9, you're getting some high-end features found in the Pixel 9 Pro, like the updated design and build. This features a flat frame and more squared-off corners. Additionally, the camera hump on the back has been overhauled, appearing more striking and premium with its elevated oval module.

A hand holding a Google Pixel 9 smartphone displaying a beach wallpaper.
Google's Pixel 9 has a brigher and slightly wider 6.3-inch OLED display. / © nextpit

The Pixel 9 is also thinner and lighter than its mid-range counterpart despite featuring the same 6.3-inch display size. There's tougher Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection as well, which should offer better crack survival than on the Pixel 9a.

Google's standard Pixel 9 also runs on the unrestrained Tensor G4 chipset and has a larger 12 GB RAM to support most AI features. Plus, it has more reliable 50 MP wide and 48 MP ultrawide cameras on the back.

While the Pixel 9 has a smaller battery capacity compared to some competitors, our testing shows that it is quite efficient, resulting in reliable daily performance. Additionally, it gets faster wired and wireless charging with support for reverse wireless charging.

Do you think the Pixel 9 is now a better purchase at this rate? We want to learn your thoughts.

 The best gaming monitors at a glance

  Best gaming monitor up to $400 Best gaming monitor up to $600 Best gaming monitor up to $800 Best gaming monitor up to $1,000 Best gaming monitor for consoles
Model
LG UltraGear 27GP850P-B
ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ
BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U
Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM
Gigabyte M32U
Image LG Ultragear 27GP850P - product image Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ - product image BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U - product image Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM - product image Gigabyte M32U - product image
Offers
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing