If you've been on the hunt for a considerably compact smartphone , Google's Pixel 9 is one of the best options right now. And even better, it's on sale at Amazon for $200 (25%) off, listing it down to $599. This is $50 higher than the exclusive Prime Day deal, but it's still a sizeable saving, and you won't need to get a subscription.

But keep in mind that this price only applies to the Obsidian or Black colorway with 128 GB storage, while other finishes are available for $679. At the same time, you'll need to hurry as there could be limited stocks for this variant.

Why You Should Buy the Google Pixel 9 Over the Pixel 9a

At the current price, the Google Pixel 9 (review) is now a better option than Samsung's compact contender, the Galaxy S25. The discount even makes it a nice alternative to Google's mid-range Pixel 9a, which is being sold for a regular of $499.

With the Pixel 9, you're getting some high-end features found in the Pixel 9 Pro, like the updated design and build. This features a flat frame and more squared-off corners. Additionally, the camera hump on the back has been overhauled, appearing more striking and premium with its elevated oval module.

Google's Pixel 9 has a brigher and slightly wider 6.3-inch OLED display. / © nextpit

The Pixel 9 is also thinner and lighter than its mid-range counterpart despite featuring the same 6.3-inch display size. There's tougher Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection as well, which should offer better crack survival than on the Pixel 9a.

Google's standard Pixel 9 also runs on the unrestrained Tensor G4 chipset and has a larger 12 GB RAM to support most AI features. Plus, it has more reliable 50 MP wide and 48 MP ultrawide cameras on the back.

While the Pixel 9 has a smaller battery capacity compared to some competitors, our testing shows that it is quite efficient, resulting in reliable daily performance. Additionally, it gets faster wired and wireless charging with support for reverse wireless charging.

Do you think the Pixel 9 is now a better purchase at this rate? We want to learn your thoughts.