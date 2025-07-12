While Amazon Prime Day is now officially in the rearview mirror, there are still fantastic deals hanging around. In the smartphone category, the OnePlus 13R has remained heavily discounted on the retailer. It is presently listed for $490, or about $109 (18%) cheaper than the usual $599.

The deal covers the unlocked OnePlus 13R 5G version with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB on-board storage in Astral Trail and Nebula Black.

Affiliate offer OnePlus 13R

Why Upgrade to the OnePlus 13R?

The OnePlus 13R (review) is a more affordable flagship alternative to the OnePlus 13. It was launched alongside the standard model early this year and features scaled-back specs to keep its cost significantly down. However, the 13R is still a solid high-end option with excellent value for money.

The trade-offs are not bad downgrades at all. For example, the device features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display which is as bright as the pricier OnePlus 13. However, it uses a flat panel and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It also features a lower water and dust resistance with an IP65 rating. This is enough to survive water splashes and a trip to the beach.

OnePlus 13R features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate and up to 4,000 nits of brightness. / © nextpit

OnePlus also cut corners by equipping it with a smaller 50 MP main camera sensor. But make no mistake, it provides photos and videos with great detail preservation. This is then coupled with a lower-resolution 8 MP ultrawide snapper and a 50 MP 2x zoom telephoto lens, compared to the 50 MP main and 3x zoom in the premium counterpart.

Internally, the OnePlus 13R is powered by last year's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, which is a flagship silicon. However, this is still a very capable and reliable processor, providing ample power. The difference from the newer Snapdragon 8 Elite in the OnePlus 13 is minimal or hardly noticeable in everyday tasks.

There are sections where the OnePlus 13R excels, such as in battery life. Between charges, it has a longer battery life compared to the OnePlus 13. It charges quite fast as well at 80 W, although it lacks wireless charging. Hence, for a $300 difference, those trade-offs can be overlooked, especially since you're getting an extra saving through the discount.

Do you want to upgrade to a flagship daily driver? What are your thoughts on the OnePlus 13R at its current price? Tell us in the comments.