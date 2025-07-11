Hot topics

Apple's iPad 11 is Cheapest Ever This Prime Day (Save 20%)

Prime Day is already over halfway through. However, it's still not too late to pick up something from the celebration. One of those deals worth checking out right now is on the Apple iPad 11th gen, which has fallen to a new low of $279 from $349 in its base Wi-Fi model. This is $20 shy of the previous record, resulting in a saving of $70 (20%).

Even better, the deal is open to both Prime and non-Prime memberships, with the former having the benefit of faster shipping. All colorways of the Apple tablet are available to choose from.

Why Buy the Apple iPad 11?

The iPad 11, or the 11th-gen standard iPad, was only launched in March, so the sizeable discount during Prime Day is quite a surprise. While it's a modest update to the iPad 10 in 2022, this latest model is perfect for casual users who want a capable and portable tablet for everyday tasks.

Apple's iPad 11 carries over the slim build and modern look of its predecessor, but it incorporates a marginally wider 11-inch Liquid Retina display. If you sketch or take notes a lot, you can pair it with an Apple Pencil USB-C or the older Apple Pencil with Lightning port.

Apple iPad 2022 review
The Apple iPad 11th gen (2025) features a 12 MP camera that supports Smart HDR 4. / © NextPit

Inside, the current iPad is powered by a newer A16 chipset. Along with its 6 GB of RAM, this hardware setup offers smoother multitasking and better app responsiveness. It also starts with a 128 GB base storage configuration, which means you can store more apps and games without worrying about running out of memory. Battery life is modest at 10 hours.

The cameras on the iPad 11 are unchanged, but the 12 MP rear shooter supports Smart HDR 4 for improved dynamic range and color accuracy in photos and videos.

Do you have an aging iPad at home? Are you buying the iPad 11 at this rate? We want to hear your plans.

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you.
