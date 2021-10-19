Free instead of $0.99: This application tunes your brightness!

Brightness Control is an Android utility app to automate brightness on your smartphone. The app is currently free on the Google Play Store instead of $0.99. This is our free app of the day.

The promotion on Brightness Control expires in 3 days.

The app contains no ads or in-app purchases.

Brightness Control has a 3.8 star rating out of 53 reviews and over 1000 downloads.

Almost all modern smartphones offer automatic brightness that adjusts to the ambient light to protect your eyes. Brightness Control allows you to customize this feature even more.

You can download the Brightness Control application from the Google Play Store.

Why is the Brightness Control app worth it?

Brightness Control is clearly a niche app. The app allows you to program the change of the brightness level of your screen according to the time.

The interface is very simplistic. You can set the precise brightness level of your smartphone screen with a start and end time. You can also choose the number of days of the week you want to apply this time range.

If you're particularly sensitive to light and Android's reading comfort modes and other native features aren't precise enough for you, Brightness Control may be the solution for a custom brightness.

Two time ranges are available so you can restore the changed brightness to the normal brightness you want after a certain amount of time. According to the developer, Brightness Control has no impact on your battery because the app does not constantly run in the background and shuts down as soon as the scheduled brightness change is made.

Brightness Control is a niche app, but at least it's not a note app / © NextPit

Does the Brightness Control application respect your personal data?

Brightness Control is, as explained above, a niche app. Its 3.8 star rating is therefore based on only 53 reviews from over 1000 downloads. The developer (Arvind Bhanuali) is based in India and has several other utility apps to his credit, all of which have a rating of around 4 stars.

The official website linked on the developer's page does not display the same name as on the Play Store. The privacy policy states that some data may be collected but it is kept on your device and is not collected by the developer in any way. The app is not indexed on the exodus-privacy platform, so I was unable to scan it for trackers.

The app does not require any personal information or account creation to work. And the only permission requested is to change the system settings and thus the brightness level.

What do you think of Brightness Control? Have you downloaded the application? Which app categories are you looking for the most promotions on? Tell me all about it in the comments.