Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

As we do every week, NextPit offers you a selection of good deals for mobile applications and games for iOS and Android that are normally paid but are available for free temporarily on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

This list is updated weekly with at least two weekly editions on Tuesday and Saturday. Between the publishing time and the time you read this article, some of the apps may have reverted to paid status. As to when Google Play Store promos for apps end are easy enough to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store promos since Apple doesn't specify just how long the discount is valid for.

Quick tip: You find an interesting app in the list, but you can't really use it right now? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss out on a short-lived promo.

Free Android apps on the Google Play Store for now

Productivity/lifestyle apps for Android that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Brightness Control ( $0.99 ) : This app allows you to automatically change the screen brightness according to the time you set. The app offers a simple but effective option to set the brightness according to the time of day.

Status Saver ( $2.99) [expires tomorrow]): You can download the status of your WhatsApp contacts using this application.

Bubbles Battery Indicator ($ 1.49 ) : A beautiful charging animation app that helps improve the appearance of your smartphone with bubbles. You can customize the bubbles charging animation by changing their size and colours or setting alerts to denote a certain charge level.

PowerAudio Pro ( $3.49 ) : A simple music player with a powerful equalizer that includes all the features you'd expect from a music player. We have written an article dedicated to this application which you can read here.

Digital Dashboard GPS Pro ( $0.99 ) : The pro version of this GPS app tracks your speed, distance traveled, time, location, and contains plenty of other useful information.

Memorize: Learn Chinese Words ( $4.99 ) : This AI-based study app helps you learn and memorize Chinese vocabulary.

Memorize: Learn TOEFL Vocabulary ( $4.99 ) : Similar to the previous offering, this application allows you to learn and memorize TOEFL vocabulary.

Home workouts Gym Pro ( $1.49 ) : Train at home with this guide that includes several exercises in 3D video animation (which are easy to understand). The app provides daily workout routines for all your major muscle groups.

Livemocha Special Edition ( $0.99 ): With this special edition of Livemocha, you can learn more about the language of your choice in just a few days.

Android games that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Free iOS apps on the Apple App Store for now

Productivity/lifestyle iOS apps that are temporarily free on the Apple App Store

Simple T for Twitter ( $6.99 ): This is a third-party Twitter client that is based on Twitter's public APIs.

Filterloop Pro: Photo Editor ( $7.99 ) : This app lets you edit your photos with over 300 filters and effects spread across 26 packs.

Stream Music Player ( $2.29 ) : This application allows you to create your own streaming service via cloud storage like Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive and YandexDisk, while saving space on your device.

Check My Device ( $0.99 ): : Recommended for people who buy used iPhones/iPads from friends or strangers, this application allows you to run diagnostics.

bProgress - Manage Daily Tasks ( $0.99 ) : A productivity tool that combines progress management with scheduling, delivering a comfortable experience for users.

: A productivity tool that combines progress management with scheduling, delivering a comfortable experience for users. Manager for OP1 ( $4.99 ): Easily sync, save and share your projects with others. By connecting your device via USB, you will be able to import and export all four tracks to and from your OP1.

LogoMe art photo editor ( $0.99 ) : This application easily allows you to create silhouette photos by applying a beautiful image mask. There are many silhouette templates, so you can make photos using popular logos.

Dissection Master XR ( $19.99 ) : As the name suggests, the application provides an overview of the human body. It displays high-quality scanned anatomical images of a human torso in augmented reality. It's perfect for learning the name and location of muscles and blood vessels.

Megalodon ( $0.99 ): Dive deep into the ancient seas to learn about the largest and most terrifying shark that ruled the ancient waters. Megalodon is a mini AR app about C. Megalodon, the extinct shark, and you'll learn about this strange shark through slides that are packed with comprehensive information.

Temporarily free iOS games on the Apple App Store

Paintiles ( $1.99 ) : In this game, paint the tiles to make them match and clear the board.

Infinite Flight ( $0.99 ) : This flight simulator offers the most complete flight simulation experience on a mobile device, whether you're a curious novice or a seasoned pilot.

1001 Butterflies ( $0.99 ) : Decorate the world and create as many butterflies as you can. With this game, you can discover over 1,001 unique butterflies no matter where you are.

Dozen Memory Game ( $0.99 ) : This game You'll have to turn over the cards, memorize their locations and score match points before the AI gets ahead of you.

13's ( $1.99 ) : A fun puzzle game that will have you hooked in no time. 13's is a great game for relaxing, perfect for teaching kids how to count, and what's more, it's color-blind friendly!

Up Slide Down ( $1.99 ) : This simple and very challenging puzzle game consists of placing the tiles in order by making sliding movements that use the empty space. It may seem easy in the beginning, but after several tries you will see how challenging this game is.

Poker Pop! ( ( $1.99 ) : Rediscover solo poker! This game even uses domino-style tiles with cards to create poker hands.

Modern Ludo ( $2.99 ) : This classic game has been revised to be suitable for mobile devices while making it more exciting.

: This classic game has been revised to be suitable for mobile devices while making it more exciting. Alphaputt ( $1.99 ): This is a mini-golf game that we have recommended in the past.

What do you think of our selection this week? Have you found any apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Don't hesitate to share your good deals in the comments.