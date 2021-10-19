Google Pixel 6 launch: Here's how to watch today's event

Finally, the time has come: Google presents its new smartphone generation with the Google Pixel 6 and the Google Pixel 6 Pro, and unleashes Android 12 upon mankind. Here you can find out how to watch the event live.

You can follow the fun either on the specially launched Pixel Fall Event page . But of course, the stream, which will run from 7pm, is also available on YouTube. We've embedded the livestream for you again below, of course, so you don't have to look far at all.

We've known about the Pixel smartphones for so long, got our first glimpse of Android 12 months ago, and already know many smartphones that can expect to update to Android 12 . But it's only recently that we've known the date for the Pixel event - and today is finally the day.

Android 12 is already final - and now we're waiting for the official launch and the smartphones to go with it: The Google Pixel 6 and the Google Pixel 6 Pro! Both smartphones will be presented today highly officially, and you can be there via livestream.

What will we get to see at the Pixel event?

We don't need to talk about the Pixel 6 (Pro) and Android 12, obviously. Likewise, Google's own first SoC, named Tensor -not to be confused with the Tensor cores by Nvidia-, will get plenty of attention, but what else will we get to see? It is very likely that we will be presented the Pixel Stand, which will allow us to charge the new Pixel smartphones wirelessly with up to 23 watts.

Things get a little squishier when we talk about the Pixel Foldable, which could appear under the name Google Pixel Fold. It's been in development for a long time, but many have given up hope that we might see it at this event. However, leaker Evan Blass aka @evleaks believes that the Foldable could actually be released later this year. So it's possible that we'll be shown the device today and be able to pre-order it at a later date.

There are still relatively few rumors about another foldable from the house of Google, which is more oriented by the form factor to the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Here, though, it's even less likely that we'll see this foldable smartphone yet. The same goes for the Pixel Watch. It's also been haunting the rumor mills of the tech world for a while now, but we're not giving you much hope for a presentation today.

Either way, though, it looks like we're in for an exciting event. We will eagerly report, as soon as possible and gladly discuss the new products with you in the comments.