Which Apps Are Free for iOS And Android This Week

Just like every Tuesday, it is time for nextpit's biweekly selection of free apps and games from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for your iPhone or Android phone. Join us as we list applications that are usually paid but are free for a limited time only.

We always try to seek games that do not have scams or privacy traps in them but, unlike our weekly Top 5 Apps selection, we have not individually reviewed these apps. This means some of them might feature an insane number of ads and in-app purchases.

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as "bought" and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps that are free for a short time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Insight Heart ($4.49): Explore the human heart in augmented reality, with realistic features and level of detail.

Explore the human heart in augmented reality, with realistic features and level of detail. Shortcuts widget ($0.99): Create a custom shortcuts widget with up to 12 apps anywhere on your home screens.

Create a custom shortcuts widget with up to 12 apps anywhere on your home screens. Resize Image ($1.49): Crop, (re)compress, and resize images to share them faster, or use less bandwidth.

Crop, (re)compress, and resize images to share them faster, or use less bandwidth. Sound meter ($2.99): Just as the name suggests, it measures the sound level in your environment.

Just as the name suggests, it measures the sound level in your environment. Number to word converter ($0.99): Get an English transcription of numerals, simple as that.

Android games

Live or Die ($0.49): Survive the zombie apocalypse once again by upgrading your shelter, collecting supplies, and of course, shooting zombies down.

Survive the zombie apocalypse once again by upgrading your shelter, collecting supplies, and of course, shooting zombies down. Truth or Dare ($0.99): The classic offline party game now with a little help from your phone. Get age-appropriate challenges in different scenarios.

The classic offline party game now with a little help from your phone. Get age-appropriate challenges in different scenarios. Bricks Breaker Pro ($3.49): Similar to Arkanoid and so many other classics, destroy the bricks on the screen by aiming balls precisely at them.

Similar to Arkanoid and so many other classics, destroy the bricks on the screen by aiming balls precisely at them. Empire Warriors ($0.99): Looking to defend some towers? Plan your units carefully on this cartoonish fantasy TD alternative.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy A54

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Insight Heart ($1.99): Not for the faint of heart! Explore in detail the human heart in augmented reality.

Not for the faint of heart! Explore in detail the human heart in augmented reality. Resize Picture ($0.99): Resize multiple photos in batches and save storage space or upload speeds.

Resize multiple photos in batches and save storage space or upload speeds. Hatch ($1.99): A handy timer to help you focus on the task at hand and (try to) avoid distractions.

A handy timer to help you focus on the task at hand and (try to) avoid distractions. Metadata ($0.79): Review information stored on your pictures like camera settings, location, resolution, and more, with support not only for local files but also those on your iCloud account.

Review information stored on your pictures like camera settings, location, resolution, and more, with support not only for local files but also those on your iCloud account. Calcvier ($2.99): Instead of a traditional calculator, Calcvier works as an alternative system keyboard that helps you calculate expressions while using other apps (yes, even on iMessage).

Free games for iPhone and iPad

Break Brick Out ($4.99): Another Breakout and Arkanoid clone whenever you need to quench your destruction thirst.

Another Breakout and Arkanoid clone whenever you need to quench your destruction thirst. Sudoku Express ($2.99): Straightforward and minimalistic sudoku for your iPhone or iPad.

Straightforward and minimalistic sudoku for your iPhone or iPad. myDream Universe ($2.99): Simulate the interaction between celestial bodies in this space sandbox.

Simulate the interaction between celestial bodies in this space sandbox. Street Kart ($1.99): Take your racing skills to the... tracks (unlike what the title suggests) with weekly events and online rankings.

Take your racing skills to the... tracks (unlike what the title suggests) with weekly events and online rankings. Dirt Trackin' 2 ($3.99): A rally racer that features pretty realistic mechanics as you tear up the track to achieve the fastest times possible.

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 15

What do you think of our selections for this week? Did you come across any other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Share your recommendations with us in the comments!