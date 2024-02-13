Rich in Features: Google Pixel Buds Pro are up to 26% Off Today

Although Google has just been making headphones for a few years now, their noise-canceling wireless earbuds are already considered as some of the best options, for good reason. If you're particularly eyeing their Pixel Buds Pro before, there's now a great chance to purchase them at one of their lowest prices on Amazon with up to 26 percent off.

For example, the graphite Pixel Buds Pro fall to $148 while the rest of the new colorways are uniformly discounted by $50, dropping them to $149. This includes the new Blue Bay option of the Pixel Buds Pro that was launched with the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro just a few months ago.

Why the Pixel Buds Pro are still worthy buying in 2024

Google introduced the Pixel Buds Pro (review) in 2022 which haven't seen an upgrade even up to today. That said, the existing model still offers high-end features that would suffice many Android users. More importantly, they become even more reasonable at this rate.

Google's premium Pixel Buds Pro feature a snazzy design and compact earbuds form factor that also make them unique. Despite the size, the earbuds remain snugly fit and don't easily fall when performing workouts or running. They also get responsive and tactile touch controls and upgraded waterproofing compared to the cheaper Pixel Buds A.

The Google Pixel Buds Pro feature 11 mm audio drivers, which is larger than the Pixel Buds A. / © nextpit

In terms of sound, the Pixel Buds Pro produce decent audio quality. Although not as astounding as pricier earbuds competitors, the equalizer allows for extensive tweaking and tuning of audio profiles. The noise-canceling also enables clearer sound by blocking the ambient noise effectively. Plus, you can tap on the transparency mode if you'd like to blend outside noises or activate spatial audio for immersive listening.

The Pixel Buds Pro are no slouch in terms of connectivity and usability either. If you got a Pixel smartphone, it gets you the advantage of advanced pairing with the earbuds. Likewise, there are useful features available like Google Fast Pair, multi-pairing, and automatic wear detection.

Another reason that makes the Google pro in-ear headphones recommendable is with the exceptional battery life that is rated up to 31 hours with ANC disabled. Lastly, both quick charging and wireless charging are supported with the earbuds.

Do you find the Google Pixel Buds Pro convincing with these features and at their current price? Which color would you prefer picking? Let us know your answers in the comments.